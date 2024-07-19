ZZBreakoutAI

5

Unleash the Power of Precision Breakouts with ZZBreakoutAI!


See it in Action: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2296370


Tired of missing explosive market moves? 


ZZBreakoutAI is a new generation Expert Advisor engineered for sharp, decisive entries right as the breakout happens. Forget lagging indicators – this EA patiently awaits the perfect moment to strike, capitalizing on significant price action.


But that's not all. ZZBreakoutAI is equipped with intelligent smart grid technology, providing a safety net to strategically manage positions if the market temporarily moves against you. Trade with confidence, knowing your risk is carefully managed.


Key Features:

* Pinpoint Breakout Entries: Captures swift market movements for maximum profit potential.

* Smart Grid Technology: Advanced loss coverage for enhanced risk management.

* Settings: Please contact me after purchasing for set files that I am using on my live signal.

* Versatile Pair Compatibility: Also compatible with GBPUSD (GU), NZDUSD (NU), USDCHF (UCHF), AUDUSD (AU), EURCHF (ECHF), USDCAD (UCAD), and AUDNZD (AN).

* Accessible Capital Requirement: Start trading with a minimum of 1000 USD/Cent per pair.


** Important Recommendation for Optimal Performance:

While ZZBreakoutAI incorporates news avoidance logic based on candle range, we strongly advise pausing the EA during significant high-impact news events (e.g., Nonfarm Payroll, CPI, Monetary Policy Statements) to ensure maximum stability.


** Recommendation:

+ Pairs:  EU/GU/NU/UCHF/AU/ECHF/UCAD/AN

+ Capital:  Minimum 1000 USD/Cent per pair.

+ Best capital for running all above pairs are 10000 (USD or Cent). However, maximum drawdown was 50% only with that capital.


Ready to Elevate Your Trading? Contact us after your purchase to receive your personalized set files and unlock the full potential of ZZBreakoutAI!


Reviews 1
vtaka
734
vtaka 2025.05.23 00:32 
 

I've been using this EA for two months now, and it consistently takes profits almost every day. Overall, I think it's a solid EA.

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** I am currently providing this great EA for free in a limit time. Please download while it is still free ** Tired of emotional trading decisions? Live monitor: TBD Introducing our mql4 Expert Advisor , engineered for stable profit with acceptable risk using a genuinely intelligent Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) method. This isn't just another EA; it's a long-time tested solution designed to navigate the forex markets with precision. Whether you trade with a standard USD account or a Cent ac
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vtaka
734
vtaka 2025.05.23 00:32 
 

I've been using this EA for two months now, and it consistently takes profits almost every day. Overall, I think it's a solid EA.

phuongcei
655
Reply from developer phuongcei 2025.05.23 01:41
Thanks Vtaka for your comment. Hope you will enjoy trading with ZZBreakoutAI. Feel free to contact me if you need any help.
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