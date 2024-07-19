ZZBreakoutAI
Unleash the Power of Precision Breakouts with ZZBreakoutAI!
See it in Action: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2296370
Tired of missing explosive market moves?
ZZBreakoutAI is a new generation Expert Advisor engineered for sharp, decisive entries right as the breakout happens. Forget lagging indicators – this EA patiently awaits the perfect moment to strike, capitalizing on significant price action.
But that's not all. ZZBreakoutAI is equipped with intelligent smart grid technology, providing a safety net to strategically manage positions if the market temporarily moves against you. Trade with confidence, knowing your risk is carefully managed.
Key Features:
* Pinpoint Breakout Entries: Captures swift market movements for maximum profit potential.
* Smart Grid Technology: Advanced loss coverage for enhanced risk management.
* Optimized for EU and M15: Default settings designed for the popular EURUSD currency pair on the 15-minute timeframe.
* Versatile Pair Compatibility: Also compatible with GBPUSD (GU), NZDUSD (NU), USDCHF (UCHF), AUDUSD (AU), EURCHF (ECHF), USDCAD (UCAD), and AUDNZD (AN).
* Accessible Capital Requirement: Start trading with a minimum of 1000 USD/Cent per pair.
** Important Recommendation for Optimal Performance:
While ZZBreakoutAI incorporates news avoidance logic based on candle range, we strongly advise pausing the EA during significant high-impact news events (e.g., Nonfarm Payroll, CPI, Monetary Policy Statements) to ensure maximum stability.
** Recommendation:
+ Pairs: EU/GU/NU/UCHF/AU/ECHF/UCAD/AN
+ Capital: Minimum 1000 USD/Cent per pair.
+ Best capital for running all above pairs are 10000 (USD or Cent). However, maximum drawdown was 50% only with that capital.
Ready to Elevate Your Trading? Contact us after your purchase to receive your personalized set files and unlock the full potential of ZZBreakoutAI!
I've been using this EA for two months now, and it consistently takes profits almost every day. Overall, I think it's a solid EA.