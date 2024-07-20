Replay
- Utilities
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- Version: 4.5
- Updated: 20 July 2024
- Activations: 5
This indicator is for "Replaying charts" and is designed for Metatrader 5, which can be used in all different time frames.
Some of the most important advantages of the indicator are:
- Switching between time frames: The most important advantage is that, for example, you are working in the time frame M15, when you change your time frame to a higher or lower time frame, the place that you had been doesn't change, and you can easily see your position and candles in other time frames without any change.
- Working with all the indicators and oscillators: It can omit all the indicators and oscillators during the replaying.
- Long/Short position box with one click: In addition to long or short position box, We have placed a section for Risk/Reward Ratio where you can take Long or Short positions while working with this product, and you can also modify colors for this part.
- Fast track option: It can replay from speed 1 to speed 10, and it is also embedded with two hotkeys "Z" and "R" for your convenience.
- Single play option.
- Hotkeys: (Z):Pause/Play and (R):Repositioning the timeline: when your timeline is out of your screen and you press "R", the timeline will be placed in the middle of the screen.
- Changing panel size and font size.
- When you are working with the indicator, if you close the application and open it again, you will see that the indicator is working in the last place you were working.