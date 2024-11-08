Smart Effective Support and Resistence Levels MT5

Support and Resistance Levels is an intelligent indicator that displays horizontal support and resistance levels, suitable for traders of different trading frequencies. You can select your preferred trading frequency, and the indicator will automatically calculate the support and resistance levels relevant to that frequency. Among these, the Bull-Bear Line is an interval used to distinguish the strength of bullish and bearish forces, and is an important level.

You can combine it with other indicators such as Fibonacci and price action. Buy at support levels, sell at resistance levels, or break through resistance levels to pursue long positions, and break below support levels to pursue short positions. 

However, please note that these positions serve only as entry signals and do not necessarily indicate immediate opening of positions when price reaches these levels.

Parameter explanation:

Trading frequency: Choose according to your trading frequency and habits.

- If you are a short-term trader, looking for intraday opportunities or scalping, prefer to use price action on 1-minute or 5-minute candlestick charts as entry signals, choose Short_term_trader.
- If you are an intraday trader, looking for opportunities within the day and opening positions once or twice daily, prefer to use price action on 15-minute, 30-minute, and 1-hour candlestick charts as entry signals, choose Daily_trader.
- If you are a medium to long-term swing trader, opening positions once or twice weekly, prefer to use price action on 1-hour or 4-hour candlestick charts as entry signals, choose Medium_term_swing_trader.
- If you are a long-term swing trader, opening positions once or twice monthly, prefer to use price action on 4-hour or daily candlestick charts as entry signals, choose Long_term_swing_trader.
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Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
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En base a cálculos matemáticos de determino una linea Horizontal que cruza a todas las señales de trading, mostrando los máximos y mínimos. La linea horizontal parte en dos las subidas y bajadas de las señales de trading, de tan manera que es fácil identificar los máximos y mínimos, y es inteligente por que es sensible a las subidas y bajadas, afín de no quedarse en un solo lado por siempre, trabaja excelentemente con otros indicadores suavizadores ya que les garantiza que en un intervalo de tie
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