Multiple Symbols Price Action Scanner Pro MT5

Price Action Scanner Pro is an indicator that identifies price behaviors and provides alerts, offering more features and customization compared to Price Action Scanner. This indicator can simultaneously detect signals for up to 15 symbols across different timeframes. You can configure it to detect signals during specific trading sessions such as Asian, European, and US sessions, using different timeframes. This allows you to use lower timeframes for active trading periods and higher timeframes for less active periods.

By setting a separator, you can add different symbol names and timeframes. The indicator can detect various common signal types including Pinbar, Engulfing Pattern, Inside Bar, Morning Star, Evening Star, Fakey, displaying corresponding information in separate subcharts and indicating signal directions. You can click the "Open Chart" button to view the respective symbol's chart for better observation. Customization options include setting colors and sizes for each signal.

In terms of display, the indicator offers flexibility based on screen resolution, allowing you to choose between two, three, or four columns and adjust font sizes (small, middle, big) accordingly.

Signals are filtered based on trend conditions to improve accuracy: it avoids suggesting long signals at the end of an uptrend and short signals at the end of a downtrend. For enhanced trading precision, it is recommended to use key levels in conjunction with these signals.

Parameters:
- Font size: Choose between small, middle, or big for display font size.
- Columns: Select two, three, or four columns for display layout.
- Separator: Used to separate symbol names and timeframes, one character only (default is comma).
- Symbols (less than or equal to 6): Enter up to 6 symbol names separated by the separator.
- Timeframes: Specify the timeframes to monitor (1 for M1, 5 for M5, 15 for M15, 30 for M30, 60 for H1, 240 for H4, 1440 for D1).
- Send App message: Select 'true' to send signal information to your mobile MT4 app. Enable push notifications in MT4 on your PC ("Tools-Options-Notifications") and enter your MQID from the mobile app.
- Timeframes of Asian session time: Specify timeframes to monitor during the Asian session.
- Timeframes of European session time: Specify timeframes to monitor during the European session.
- Timeframes of US session time: Specify timeframes to monitor during the US session.

Due to varying data volumes across different timeframes and symbols, there may be delays when loading indicators. Please be patient. Additionally, for faster loading times, price action signals on charts are based on the most recent 600 candlesticks.

Furthermore, if you have any suggestions or encounter issues while using the indicator, feel free to discuss them with me.
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Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
this indicator is a Spike detector indicator, it is specially designed to trade Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 and Crash 500 We recommend using it on Deriv Boom and Crash indices only Its setting is intuitive, familiar, easy to use it has notification functions; audible notifications and push notifications. this tool is simple to use, easy to handle This update is based on different strategies for spikes
Escalera Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Indicador en MQL5, recibe la información del precio SUAVIZADO, lo procesa anulando los picos inteligentemente, y el resultado lo envía al desarrollo de la escalera que iniciara y subirá o bajara según el peldaño o INTERVALO ingresado Ingreso PERIODO = 50 (variar segun uso) Ingreso MULTIPLICA AL PERIODO = 1 (variar segun uso) Segun la configuración la escalera puede pegarse o separarse de los precios,, Se aplica toda la linea de tiempo, y a todas las divisas, etc.  
Fibonacci Suavizado
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Indicador en MQL5, que obtiene el promedio de 10 EMAS, que son alineadas según Fibonacci, obteniendo un promedio, que sera suavizado.  Se puede ingresar un numero desde 2 a N, que multiplica a los EMA-Fibonacci. Funciona en cualquier criptomoneda, etc. etc... pudiendo calcular el futuro segun la tendencia de las EMAS. Funciona excelentemente en tramos largos, determinando exactamente el mejor inicio/salida. El precio inicial por apertura sera por un periodo de tiempo, luego aumentará.
QuantXStocks Trading Range
Netlux Digital Kft.
Indicators
QuantXSTocks Trading Range Indicator for MT5: INSTRUCTIONS TO USE OUR INDICATOR:- User needs to take trade on Arrow or after an Arrow CandleStick, You can achieve up-to 35-125 pips target by this Indicator. Best Timeframes for Stocks and Indices are M30 and H1: AMAZON M30 (50 pips) TESLA M30 (50 pips) APPLE M30 (50 pips) ADOBE M30 (50 pips) NASDAQ100 H1 (125 pips) The above are the approximate amount of pips you can achieve by this Indicator, Green arrow appears to be buy arrow while the Red ar
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Yu Fan Zhang
Indicators
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Smart effective support and resistance levels
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Indicators
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TMA Channel with showing trend MT5
Yu Fan Zhang
Indicators
TMA Channel is a price channel obtained through a special calculation method based on traditional TMA . The channel has upper, middle, and lower tracks . When the price approaches or exceeds the upper track, it is already in an overbought state, and attention should be paid to the situation of reversal and decline; When the price approaches or falls below the lower track, it is already in an oversold state, and attention should be paid to the situation of reversal and rise . The indicator will
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Indicators
The SuperTrend MTF indicator is an excellent trend tracking indicator . It can not only display SuperTrend trends within the timeframe of the chart, but also set up to display SuperTrend trends for larger time frames simultaneously . This will be beneficial for grasping trends at a larger time scale and predicting future trends . At the same time, the price of the trend line can also be displayed at a glance, making it easy to observe. Input parameters :  ATR period used at chart timeframe   
Smart Effective Support and Resistence Levels MT5
Yu Fan Zhang
Indicators
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