Market Trader StBol MT5

The Expert Advisor works on double stochastic, bollinger bands and trawl. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 21 standard symbols.
  • The Expert Advisor is for five-digit accounts.
  • Leverage 1:500
  • Timeframe for trading H1
  • Period: 2022.05-2024

Symbol for placing the Expert Advisor any of the standard symbols.

  • Lot for every 0.01 lot needs $500 deposit.
  • The first three knees are skipped. Total knees for each symbol no more than five.
  • Limit on the total number of simultaneously opened pairs: 5
Only these symbols are traded from one chart, one symbol at a time, any prefixes and suffixes in currency pairs are allowed:
  • USDJPY
  • NZDUSD
  • NZDJPY
  • NZDCHF
  • NZDCAD
  • GBPUSD
  • GBPNZD
  • GBPJPY
  • GBPAUD
  • EURUSD
  • EURNZD
  • EURJPY
  • EURGBP
  • EURCHF
  • EURCAD
  • EURAUD
  • CHFJPY
  • AUDUSD
  • AUDNZD
  • AUDJPY
  • AUDCHF
  • AUDCAD
Algorithm:
  1. Data Loading: Create a function that loads financial data from a source (such as a database, CSV files, or API) and stores it into data structures, such as arrays or containers, for further processing.
  2. Data Analysis: Implement functions to analyze financial data, including calculating statistics (e.g., mean, standard deviation, correlation) and plotting to visualize trends.
  3. Forecasting: Implement forecasting algorithms such as regression analysis, time series, neural networks, or other machine learning techniques. Functions should use historical data to train a model and predict future values.
  4. Develop trading strategies: Create functions that use predicted values and other financial indicators to develop trading strategies. This may include identifying entry and exit points, calculating stop loss and profit-take levels, and portfolio management.
  5. Testing and Optimization: Implement functions to test and optimize trading strategies using historical data. This may include backtesting, visualizing results and optimizing strategy parameters for best results.
  6. Portfolio Management: Develop functions for portfolio management, including asset allocation calculation, risk diversification and portfolio rebalancing based on financial performance and trading strategies.


AI Nodiurnal EA est un robot Forex avancé qui exploite la technologie de pointe du machine learning pour optimiser les stratégies de trading et améliorer les performances sur le dynamique marché des changes. Le terme "Nodiurnal" reflète sa capacité à s'adapter et à fonctionner non seulement pendant les heures de trading diurnes habituelles, mais aussi pendant des périodes non standards, offrant ainsi une approche continue et adaptative du trading sur le forex. Paramètres : Paramètres par défaut
Arrival
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
Facile à configurer et à installer conseiller automatique. Pas de grille et pas de martingale. Mis et oublié. Négocie simultanément sur plusieurs instruments. Analyse la volatilité et la présence de tendances et de flets pour former des signaux d'ouverture de positions. Avec un dépôt de 100 $ à 800$, un ensemble de stratégies agressives est utilisé. Pour une taille de compte supérieure à 800$, le conseiller passe automatiquement à des stratégies modérées. Il est recommandé d'installer sur EURGB
Neuro Control EA
STEPHANE LAURENT CHRISTIAN LARUAZ
Experts
NEW: Rent this EA as a -> SIGNAL <- Neuro Control EA is a proportional–integral–derivative controller ( PID controller ) enhanced with: - a perceptron deep learning module - a grid module - a volume-based soft martingale - a money management system Neuro Control EA rental licenses come preconfigured and ready to drop on a H1 EUR/USD x500 $1000 mql5 no-hedging account. It is ready to use as is: simply drop it on a H1 EUR/USD x500 $1000 mql5 account no-hedging account and it works. Exists on other
NorthSide
Uche Celestine Obi
Experts
NorthSide est un algorithme de négociation qui négoce des modèles de retracement, fonctionne principalement sur NZDCAD, AUDNZD,AUDCAD et peut être utilisé sur d'autres paires aussi bien. Pas de martingale ou de stratégie risquée. Délais: M1 à M5 recommandé mais peut fonctionner sur n'importe quel. Principales paires de devises: NZDCAD, AUDCAD,AUDNZD Définir le système de lots automatique à false pour le lot fixe. Le système de couverture fonctionne comme une protection et peut être désactiv
Robo executivo gjs
Gabriel De Jesus Santos
Experts
It is recommended to use the robot on a netting account. the robot works with the best configuration from the previous day on the current day. the robot works on the mini index. the robot works on the mini dollar. the robot works on forex. the robot works using indicators. the robot works using market orders and pending orders. before using the robot, put it into optimization and save the settings (in a .set file) to use for the current day. past history does not guarantee future profit, but is
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
Un conseiller expert multi-devises qui combine de nombreuses stratégies simples qui fonctionnent simultanément. Chaque stratégie est basée sur un algorithme de trading simple pendant les moments de marché avec une volatilité accrue. Chaque stratégie a été optimisée au cours des cinq dernières années. L'Expert Advisor utilise le principe statistique de "justesse de la foule": il fait la moyenne des signaux de différentes stratégies et ouvre des positions de marché dans la direction préférée. Ce p
Palicent
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
Conseiller expert multi-devises qui travaille simultanément sur 15 paires de devises majeures EUR-GBP-AUD-USD-CAD-JPY. L'Expert Advisor combine de nombreuses stratégies simples qui fonctionnent simultanément. Chaque stratégie est basée sur un algorithme simple pour ouvrir des positions lorsque le signal de l'indicateur Parabolic SAR change avec confirmation pour deux périodes plus anciennes. Chaque stratégie a été optimisée au cours des cinq dernières années. L'Expert Advisor utilise le principe
