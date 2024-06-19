Market Trader StBol MT5

The Expert Advisor works on double stochastic, bollinger bands and trawl. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 21 standard symbols.
  • The Expert Advisor is for five-digit accounts.
  • Leverage 1:500
  • Timeframe for trading H1
  • Period: 2022.05-2024

Symbol for placing the Expert Advisor any of the standard symbols.

  • Lot for every 0.01 lot needs $500 deposit.
  • The first three knees are skipped. Total knees for each symbol no more than five.
  • Limit on the total number of simultaneously opened pairs: 5
Only these symbols are traded from one chart, one symbol at a time, any prefixes and suffixes in currency pairs are allowed:
  • USDJPY
  • NZDUSD
  • NZDJPY
  • NZDCHF
  • NZDCAD
  • GBPUSD
  • GBPNZD
  • GBPJPY
  • GBPAUD
  • EURUSD
  • EURNZD
  • EURJPY
  • EURGBP
  • EURCHF
  • EURCAD
  • EURAUD
  • CHFJPY
  • AUDUSD
  • AUDNZD
  • AUDJPY
  • AUDCHF
  • AUDCAD
Algorithm:
  1. Data Loading: Create a function that loads financial data from a source (such as a database, CSV files, or API) and stores it into data structures, such as arrays or containers, for further processing.
  2. Data Analysis: Implement functions to analyze financial data, including calculating statistics (e.g., mean, standard deviation, correlation) and plotting to visualize trends.
  3. Forecasting: Implement forecasting algorithms such as regression analysis, time series, neural networks, or other machine learning techniques. Functions should use historical data to train a model and predict future values.
  4. Develop trading strategies: Create functions that use predicted values and other financial indicators to develop trading strategies. This may include identifying entry and exit points, calculating stop loss and profit-take levels, and portfolio management.
  5. Testing and Optimization: Implement functions to test and optimize trading strategies using historical data. This may include backtesting, visualizing results and optimizing strategy parameters for best results.
  6. Portfolio Management: Develop functions for portfolio management, including asset allocation calculation, risk diversification and portfolio rebalancing based on financial performance and trading strategies.


Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kazanç ve araştırma için araçlar. Alım satım sinyallerinin ve stratejisinin özü, yazarın fiyat tahmin kalıplarının oluşumuna yönelik algoritmasına dayanmaktadır. Her enstrümana uygulanabilir! MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" 'a dayalı bir kontrol sistemi ile tamamlanmıştır, sinyali piyasa, alet ve çalışma süresi için mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde günceller ve ayarlar. Uygun: Tüm pazarlardaki tüm araçlar (istisnalar vardır). Kimin için: hedge fonları, fon ve varlık yöneticileri, yatırım yöneticileri,
Ea Fibo Grid Hedge
Diogo Antonio De Jesus
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Fibo Grid Hedge – Automatic Grid Trading Bot with Dynamic Intelligence A professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed using a grid trading logic, combining risk control, adaptive intelligence, and automatic profit management. Proven High Performance With over   1800 simulated trades   and a   Profit Factor of 2.45 , EA_Fibo stands out for its strong market adaptability and robust defense strategy. Its   automatic recovery system   ensures uninterrupted operation even after MetaTrade
NeonRectangle
Ivan Zhigalov
Uzman Danışmanlar
NeonRectangle EA – Maksimum Kar İçin En İyi Fiyat Hareketi Algoritması NeonRectangle , gelişmiş fiyat hareketi analizini kullanarak sürekli yüksek getiriler sağlaması için tasarlanmış benzersiz ve tamamen otomatik bir Uzman Danışman'dır (Expert Advisor). 10 yılı aşkın gerçek piyasa deneyiminden geliştirilen bu EA, piyasa davranışı ve ticaret dinamikleri konusundaki derin anlayışımın bir ürünüdür. Gerçek zamanlı hesap izleme: NeonRectangle v230401:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1906396 NeonC
Boris
ALEKSANDR IVANOV
Uzman Danışmanlar
Boris- Полностью автоматический ,агрессивный советник основанный на математических расчетах, написанный специально под валютную пару EUR/USD. Период H1. Советник использует свой автоматический виртуальный стоплосс и тейкпрофит !  Ваш брокер не будет видеть ,задерживать модификацию,забыть поставить стоп и так далее. Тестировать рекомендую только с качеством 100% тиков у брокеров дающих реальные котировки. Входные параметры:  Magic=77777; - Магик ордеров  StartHour=1;  - Час начала Торговли  En
MSHia Multi Strategy Hedge Multi pair Retail
Roberto Tavares
Uzman Danışmanlar
The trading strategy is based on over 10 years of successful experience in trading based on the strength of a candle and percentage of the body in relation to the entire Candle (Strong Candle) and/or (depending on the configured parameters) on a moving average long-period triple trend (JMA) combined with the current chart's time moving average with constant bands and AWESOME oscillator or even Bollinger Bands, all of which can be combined as desired to allow a safer market entry. Combined with
Golden Lucks
Godbless C Nygu
Uzman Danışmanlar
The GOLDEN LUCKS is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that pushes the boundaries of modern trading by integrating advanced artificial intelligence with the latest trading technologies. Built on the state-of-the-art GPT-4o platform, it leverages the unparalleled power of neural networks to adapt dynamically to ever-changing market conditions. What sets this EA apart is its use of advanced discrete Fourier visualization within the ATFNet framework. This innovative feature equalizes the frequency spec
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sydney, GBPUSD ve USDJPY sembolünün gelecekteki piyasa hareketlerini tahmin etmek için geleneksel teknik analizle birlikte Yapay Zekayı kullanan karmaşık ve yeni bir algoritmadır. Bu Uzman Danışman, teknik analiz göstergelerinden elde edilen veriler kullanılarak eğitilen Tekrarlayan Sinir Ağlarını, özellikle de Uzun-Kısa Vadeli Hafıza hücrelerini kullanır. Bu yöntem sayesinde EA, gelecekteki fiyat hareketleri için hangi göstergelerin en alakalı olduğunu öğrenebilir ve bunlara göre hareket edebil
HFT SP500 Master
EDUARDO RODRIGUES NASCIMENTO
Uzman Danışmanlar
Explore unique opportunities with precision in decisive moments of the financial market. You will be able to execute trades using a strategy that major banks and brokers utilize through high-frequency trading robots. Breaking News has been validated for years—its strategy was initially crafted manually and then carefully automated to ensure it performs exactly as needed to achieve high performance. When I was creating this strategy, I recorded over 40 screen videos to ensure everything was wor
PCA Pairs Trader Pro
Oleksandr Art'omenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
PCA Pairs Trader Pro — beş enstrümandan oluşan portföydeki en uygun varlık çiftini Ana Bileşenler Analizi (PCA) temeline dayanarak otomatik olarak tespit eden ve bu iki varlık arasında piyasa-nötr LONG ve SHORT pozisyonlardan oluşan hedge işlemi kuran bir uzman danışmandır. Klasik eşleştirilmiş trading’de yalnızca tek bir çift analiz edilirken, PCA Pairs Trader Pro çok boyutlu istatistiksel analiz uygular, gizli paternləri ortaya çıkarır ve manuel ayarlara ihtiyaç duymadan değişen piyasa koşulla
BreakOutScalperEA
Ivan Kochubeev
Uzman Danışmanlar
BreakOutScalperEA  is a very effective b reakout scalper . The Expert Advisor is long-term, and shows good results over a long period. Entry points are determined based on the ZigZag indicator, filtering out lower-quality points. Deals support is provided by trailing stop, depending on the situation, based on the built-in filters, it can be activated immediately after entering the transaction or wait for a some profit. Recommended pair: EURUSD; The results from real trading here - LiveSignal. Se
Uni Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
2.73 (33)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uni Bot   is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history
Stabilized dema cross indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Göstergeler
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This system is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs.   The signals are focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features ESignals is designed to show open and close arrows at the beg
EA Dance BTC h1
Sergey Demin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automatic Advisor for the   Bitcoin   instrument.   Timeframe H1. Terminal MT5 I created this Advisor specifically for a prop company. All the efforts of five years went into creating a safe product. The Advisor consists of 8 small Advisors and is a ready-made Portfolio. Attention: The Advisor uses two large trading strategies (!): Trend Trading; Trading by Seasonal Patterns (time cycles) The Advisor   DOES NOT use   toxic strategies: Strategy Availability                                      
MarketTrader AI mt5
Bohdan Suvorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA grid, martingale vb. kullanmıyor. Expert Advisor, LSTM sinir ağı üzerinde çalışır. Expert Advisor, aynı anda 9 standart sembol üzerinde işlem yapar. Hesap türü: Çok düşük spreadlerle ECN, Raw veya Razor. Aracı kurumlar: IC Markets, Pepperstone, Raw ve Razor hesapları en düşük spread'lere sahip ÖNEMLİ:    En iyi sonuçları elde etmek için DÜŞÜK SPREAD hesaplarını kullanmak çok önemlidir! Kaldıraç - en az 1:100, 1:500 önerilir               - Düşük-Orta, Düşük ve Çok Düşük risk seviyeleri için
ProVolaBot
Pierre Paul Amoussou
Uzman Danışmanlar
ProVolaBot , Deriv platformu üzerinden Volatility 100 (1s) endeksinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmış algoritmik bir işlem robotudur. Yapısal kırılma (breakout) tespiti yapan teknik bir stratejiye ve ayarlanabilir bir trend filtresine dayanır. Belirli zamanlarda ve sadece belirli haftanın günlerinde işlem yapar. ProVolaBot, sorumlu kullanım için geliştirilmiştir. Sonuç garantisi vermez ve kâr vaat etmez . Konfigüre edilebilir bir stratejiyi denemek isteyen deneyimli kullanıcılar için istikrarlı
Star Bot Universal5
Maryna Shulzhenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Professional robot Star Boticum, which implements a trading strategy with different indicators and at different time intervals. It goes through the whole history and many currency pairs with a single setting. Unique trading system! You can work on any hourly period, any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid forex pairs, with a low spread. The smaller the commission and spread, the greater the profit. You can start using it with 10000$ and 0.01 lot. T
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Super Wall Street Index Us30
Tiago Oliveira Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
**WALL STREET INDEX US30** PROMOTION VALID FOR 5 DAYS! **RECOMMENDATIONS FOR ACCOUNT AND TIME FRAMES TO USE THE EXPERT:** **TIME FRAME** : M1 or M5   **MAX SPREAD** : 50   **BROKER TYPE** : HEDGE   **DIGIT* *: 1   **INITIAL DEPOSIT** : 500 USD   **RECOMMENDED BROKERS** : PEPPERSTONE, ICMARKETS RAW The Wall Street US30 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically developed to trade the US30 asset, which represents the Dow Jones Industrial Average index, including the leading companies in
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Quick Deal MT5
Vadim Korolyuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
QuickDeal — "because speed matters" Automated Gold Scalping Robot (MQL5) QuickDeal is a high-speed trading robot designed for automated gold trading in MetaTrader 5. It is ideal for aggressive scalping style on low time frames and can be a great tool for both beginners and experienced traders.  DOES NOT USE a grid or martingale. Stoploss and takeprofit are set for each trade. The robot trades during high volatility in the market, which allows you to make a profit in a short time.  Set file  in
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promozione lancio: Numero limitato di copie disponibili al prezzo corrente Prezzo finale: 990$ NOVITÀ: ottieni 1 EA gratis!   (per 2 account commerciali) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Benvenuto in DayTrade Pro Algo!   Dopo anni di studio dei mercati e programmazione di diverse strategie, ho trovato un algoritmo che ha tutto ciò di cui ha bisogno un buon sistema di trading: È indipendente
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Tesla Scalper V1 MT5
Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROMO :          Only a few copies left at the current price!         Final price: 2000$ Live Signal 60 Thousand prop firm allocation and 400$ gained contact me to receive more information. Analyzing Strategy Resilience and Adaptability Various stress-testing techniques are used to explore how an EA may react to changing market conditions and parameter adjustments. Walk Forward Optimization (WFO) and Walk Forward Matrix (WFM) assess adaptability to previously unseen data and different tra
Nirio Expert
Tatiana Savkevych
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nirio : Your reliable conductor in the Forex market Nirio is a high-tech trading bot, designed specifically for forex traders. This innovative tool is equipped with many functions that allow traders to effectively manage their transactions and strategies. The price for the first users will be reduced, and over time will increase. Advantages Nirio: Reliability and stability: Nirio is developed in accordance with the highest reliability and stability standards, which provides confident and saf
