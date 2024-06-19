Market Trader StBol MT5
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Bohdan Suvorov
- Sürüm: 1.89
- Güncellendi: 19 Haziran 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 15
The Expert Advisor works on double stochastic, bollinger bands and trawl. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 21 standard symbols.
- The Expert Advisor is for five-digit accounts.
- Leverage 1:500
- Timeframe for trading H1
- Period: 2022.05-2024
Symbol for placing the Expert Advisor any of the standard symbols.
- Lot for every 0.01 lot needs $500 deposit.
- The first three knees are skipped. Total knees for each symbol no more than five.
- Limit on the total number of simultaneously opened pairs: 5
Only these symbols are traded from one chart, one symbol at a time, any prefixes and suffixes in currency pairs are allowed:
- USDJPY
- NZDUSD
- NZDJPY
- NZDCHF
- NZDCAD
- GBPUSD
- GBPNZD
- GBPJPY
- GBPAUD
- EURUSD
- EURNZD
- EURJPY
- EURGBP
- EURCHF
- EURCAD
- EURAUD
- CHFJPY
- AUDUSD
- AUDNZD
- AUDJPY
- AUDCHF
- AUDCAD
Algorithm:
- Data Loading: Create a function that loads financial data from a source (such as a database, CSV files, or API) and stores it into data structures, such as arrays or containers, for further processing.
- Data Analysis: Implement functions to analyze financial data, including calculating statistics (e.g., mean, standard deviation, correlation) and plotting to visualize trends.
- Forecasting: Implement forecasting algorithms such as regression analysis, time series, neural networks, or other machine learning techniques. Functions should use historical data to train a model and predict future values.
- Develop trading strategies: Create functions that use predicted values and other financial indicators to develop trading strategies. This may include identifying entry and exit points, calculating stop loss and profit-take levels, and portfolio management.
- Testing and Optimization: Implement functions to test and optimize trading strategies using historical data. This may include backtesting, visualizing results and optimizing strategy parameters for best results.
- Portfolio Management: Develop functions for portfolio management, including asset allocation calculation, risk diversification and portfolio rebalancing based on financial performance and trading strategies.
Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı