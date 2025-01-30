Musya EA MT5

Automated Trading Advisor for Financial Markets

Our advisor is a fully automated trading system focused on trading at historically important levels and using sophisticated technical analysis for precise market entries. It operates on non-trending currency pairs that are highly correlated, ensuring stable and predictable profits.

Advisor Features:

    Trading on pairs with moderate returns, perfectly suited for stable earnings.
    It is recommended to use ECN accounts with minimal spreads and low commissions for optimal performance.

Base Currency Pairs:

    NZD/USD
    EUR/USD
    GBP/USD
    GBP/CAD
    AUD/CHF

Timeframe: M30

Advisor Settings:

    Timeframe: M30.
    The advisor is not sensitive to spread size or slippage, allowing it to work under various market conditions.
    It is recommended to use only the suggested currency pairs for the best results.

Input Parameters:

    Magic Number: A unique identifier for the advisor, which should be between 1 and 10,000.
    Autolot: Determines which parameter to use for lot size calculation: Equity or Balance.
    Fix Balance: Enter a fixed balance amount in your account's currency if you want to use a constant amount for lot size calculation.
    Fix Lot if AutoMM = 0: Sets a fixed lot size for the first trade in a series if the AutoMM parameter is set to 0.
    Martin: The Martingale multiplier to apply when opening a series of orders.

Recommended Input Parameters (Balanced Risk):

    Currency Pairs: NZD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, AUD/CHF.
    Minimum Balance: $500.
    Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or 1:1500 and above for optimal efficiency.

This advisor is the perfect tool for those who seek stable and profitable results in the financial markets. Use it on ECN accounts with minimal commissions and enjoy automated trading with minimized risks and maximum profits!


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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Ghost Scalper MT5
Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (3)
Experts
Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
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Diana Gnasienko
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Automated Trading Advisor for Financial Markets Our advisor is a fully automated trading system focused on trading at historically important levels and using sophisticated technical analysis for precise market entries. It operates on non-trending currency pairs that are highly correlated, ensuring stable and predictable profits. Advisor Features:     Trading on pairs with moderate returns, perfectly suited for stable earnings.     It is recommended to use ECN accounts with minimal spreads and
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