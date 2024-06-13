Prosperity

A simple but very powerful EA. It uses two moving averages as a basis for opening orders, which when they cross, orders will be opened. The open order will be closed in two situations: When there is a new crossover opposite the previous one, in this case the price touches the slower moving average, or when it reaches the automatic Take Profit margin. If the price goes in the opposite direction, it will open new orders at the new crossings of the moving averages to calculate the average price and close all orders when it reaches the desired Take Profit. If there is an open buy order, he will not open a sell order until he closes that one. To make the most of this EA, it is advisable to place it twice on the same asset, one configured exclusively for purchase and the other exclusively for sale. It is important that the two EA's attached to the chart of the same asset have different magic numbers so that one does not interfere with the other. This way we will have one robot exclusively for purchase and another exclusively for sale. It can be used easily in the conventional way (buying and selling activated) but in the way described above it will have greater gains. It is important to note that this EA was developed to work with greater precision on EURAUD and EURUSD assets, at M1, M5 or M30, but at M1 it will work better.