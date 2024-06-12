KeyLevels Pro

The KeyLevels Pro indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify significant support and resistance levels based on pivot highs and lows in the price action. This indicator is perfect for traders who rely on market structure and key price levels to make informed trading decisions. It features customizable parameters, automatic detection of pivot points, and visual representation of key levels with optional labels.

Features

  • Pivot Detection: Automatically detects pivot highs and lows based on customizable look-back and look-forward periods.
  • Adaptive Zones: Creates support and resistance zones based on Average True Range (ATR), making them adaptive to market volatility.
  • Visual Representation: Draws zones and lines directly on the chart for easy visualization of key levels.
  • Customizable Colors: Allows users to customize the colors of support lines, resistance lines, and zone borders for better visual clarity.
  • Level Labels: Optional display of price labels for key levels, aiding quick identification.
  • Works on All Timeframes: Suitable for use on any timeframe, from one-minute charts to monthly charts.
  • Efficient Calculation: Designed to handle up to 1000 bars back, ensuring efficient performance without slowing down the terminal.

How It Works

  1. Initialization: When the indicator is initialized, it sets up the indicator properties and prepares for calculation.

  2. OnCalculate Function: The main function that iterates over the chart data to detect pivot points, create zones, and draw support/resistance lines.

    • Pivot Detection: Checks for pivot highs and lows within the specified look-back (LookLeft) and look-forward (LookRight) periods.
    • Zone Creation: For each detected pivot, a support or resistance zone is created. The width of these zones is based on the ATR, making them dynamic according to market conditions.
    • Line Creation: For each detected pivot, a support or resistance line is also created.
    • Zone Merging: Merges nearby zones to simplify the chart and highlight the most significant areas.
    • Drawing Zones and Lines: Draws the zones and lines on the chart, applying the specified colors and styles. Labels are optionally added if enabled.

  3. Custom Functions:

    • ClearChartObjects: Removes existing chart objects to prevent clutter.
    • AddZone: Adds a new support or resistance zone.
    • AddLine: Adds a new support or resistance line.
    • SortZonesByStartIndex: Sorts zones by their start index to prepare for merging.
    • MergeZones: Merges overlapping or nearby zones.
    • DrawMergedZones: Draws the merged zones on the chart.
    • DrawSupportResistanceLines: Draws the support and resistance lines on the chart.

Parameters (I have saved set file I can share which has less clutter but you can adjust these parameters to suit your trading style)

  • LookLeft: Number of bars to look back for detecting pivots.
  • LookRight: Number of bars to look forward for detecting pivots.
  • ATRLength: Length of the ATR calculation for zone width.
  • ZoneWidthATR: Multiplier for the ATR to determine zone width.
  • ShowLevelLabels: Option to show or hide price labels for key levels.
  • MaxBarsBack: Maximum number of bars back to calculate pivots.
  • DetectPivotHighs: Enable or disable detection of pivot highs.
  • DetectPivotLows: Enable or disable detection of pivot lows.
  • SupportLineColor: Color for support lines.
  • ResistanceLineColor: Color for resistance lines.
  • LabelColor: Color for level labels.
  • BullBorderColor: Border color for bullish zones.
  • BearBorderColor: Border color for bearish zones.
  • BullBgColor: Background color for bullish zones.
  • BearBgColor: Background color for bearish zones.

Usage

  1. Attach to Chart: Attach the indicator to any chart and configure the parameters as desired.
  2. Observe Key Levels: Watch as the indicator automatically identifies and displays key support and resistance levels, adapting to market conditions in real-time.

Benefits

  • Improved Trading Decisions: Clearly identified key levels help traders make better entry and exit decisions.
  • Customizable: Tailor the indicator settings to match your trading style and preferences.
  • Visual Clarity: Easily identify significant price levels and zones with the customizable visual representation.
  • Versatile: Effective on all timeframes, making it suitable for both short-term and long-term trading strategies.

Ideal For

  • Traders who rely on market structure and key price levels.
  • Those looking to enhance their technical analysis with dynamic support and resistance zones.
  • Traders who appreciate a clean and customizable chart setup.

Start using the KeyLevels Pro indicator today to elevate your trading strategy and gain a better understanding of market dynamics through critical support and resistance levels.


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Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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