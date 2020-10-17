FlatZone
- Indicators
- Aleksey Nasretdinov
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 17 October 2020
The indicator looks for flat zones, where the price remained within a certain range for quite a long time.
Main Parameters
Settings:
- History - history for calculation/display in bars
- FlatRange - height of a flat zone in pips
- FlatBars - flat area width in bars
- CalcFlatType - calculate flat zones by: (HIGH_LOW/OPEN_CLOSE)
- DistanceForCheck(pips) - the distance in pips from the level at which the test is activated
- CountSignals - the number of signals of a level
- AutoCalcRange - auto calculation of height: (auto calculate a flat zone height)
- AutoCalcPeriod - height auto calculation period in bars
- ShowFillBars - fill bars: (on/off)
Notification settings:
- ColorBuyArrow - signal buy arrow color
- ColorSellArrow - signal sell arrow color
- ShowSignalLevel - showing the levels of the arrows
- UseAlert - use audio alert: (on/off)
- SoundFileName - .wav file: (file name in the \Sounds\ terminal folder)
Level display settings:
- ShowLevels - display flat levels: (on/off)
- HowManyLevels - amount of the last zones: flat zones used to build the levels
- FillLevel - fill the level: (on/off)
- ColorBuyLevel - level buy color
- ColorSellLevel - level sell color