FlatZone

The indicator looks for flat zones, where the price remained within a certain range for quite a long time.


Main Parameters

Settings:

  • History - history for calculation/display in bars
  • FlatRange - height of a flat zone in pips 
  • FlatBars - flat area width in bars 
  • CalcFlatType - calculate flat zones by: (HIGH_LOW/OPEN_CLOSE)
  • DistanceForCheck(pips) - the distance in pips from the level at which the test is activated
  • CountSignals - the number of signals of a level
  • AutoCalcRange - auto calculation of height: (auto calculate a flat zone height)
  • AutoCalcPeriod - height auto calculation period in bars
  • ShowFillBars - fill bars: (on/off)

    Notification settings:

      • ColorBuyArrow - signal buy arrow color
      • ColorSellArrow - signal sell arrow color
      • ShowSignalLevel - showing the levels of the arrows
      • UseAlert - use audio alert: (on/off)
      • SoundFileName - .wav file: (file name in the \Sounds\ terminal folder)

        Level display settings:

          • ShowLevels - display flat levels: (on/off)
          • HowManyLevels - amount of the last zones: flat zones used to build the levels
          • FillLevel - fill the level: (on/off)
          • ColorBuyLevel - level buy color 
          • ColorSellLevel - level sell color
            More from author
            FlatLevels
            Aleksey Nasretdinov
            Indicators
            The indicator looks for flat zones, where the price remained within a certain range for quite a long time. Settings History - history for calculation/display in bars FlatBars - flat area width in bars FlatRange - flat area height in pips IncludeSmallBar - calculate using internal flat bars CalcFlatType - calculate flat zones by (HIGH_LOW/OPEN_CLOSE) DistanceForCheck - distance (in pips) from the flat level, at which the check is enabled CountSignals - amount of signals per level AutoCalcRange -
