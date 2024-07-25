Cetus

Automated high-precision trading advisor for trading on the EURUSD currency pair. The advisor has 21 strategies and all strategy parameters are open, and you can optimize them at your discretion or use the default parameters that are suitable for most brokers. To close unprofitable orders, you can use the hedging function, the averaging function, or just Stop Loss. By default, the advisor uses the hedging function, it can open several counter orders with a lot size reduced by 3 times. When using the averaging function, 1 or 2 orders with an increased lot can be opened. To limit the maximum loss when using the averaging function, the maximum drawdown parameter is used.

    Live Signal

    Advantages:

    1. High signal accuracy and intelligent system for closing unprofitable orders.
    2. There is a news filter and a trading time filter.
    3. It is possible to test the news filter in the tester (to do this, contact me and I will send you the news file required for testing).

    Requirements:

    • Trading pair: EURUSD
    • Working timeframe: 1H
    • Minimum deposit: $100
    • Leverage: preferably 1:100 or more
    • Trading conditions: preferably ECN accounts with low spreads. 
    • Recommended brokers: Roboforex, IsMarkets, Alpari

    Inputs:

    •  Trade settings

      Magic Number=375 - Unique number of the advisor's orders.
      Slippage=3 - Maximum slippage filter when opening an order.
      MaxSpread=0 - Maximum spread filter, use if necessary.
      Comment="Cetus" - Comments on the EA's orders.
      Lot Type=AutoLot - Selection of lot type, automatic or fixed.
      Lot size/percent Lot=0.15 - Auto lot size, recommended maximum value is 0.2 for a leverage of 1:500, 0.15 for a leverage of 1:300, 0.07 for a leverage of 1:100 and no more than 0.02 for a leverage of 1:30.
      Take Profit=0 - Take profit is not used by default, but you can use it if necessary.
      TrailingStop=22 - The size of the trailing stop, increasing the parameter is undesirable, sometimes it is even desirable to reduce it to 19 if an ECN account is not used.
      Stop Loss=0 - Not used by default, since the loss is controlled by the maximum drawdown. But if necessary it can be used. It is recommended to bet at least 700 points.
      Max DD,%=40 - Parameter for limiting the maximum drawdown.
      Trading Time="00:00-23:59" - Set the desired trading time.
      Trade on Friday=true - If necessary, you can limit the work of the adviser on Friday.

        • News filter settings

        Use News filter=false - Enable and disable the news filter.
        Medium Impact News=true - Enable or disable the average news filter. When using a filter, it is advisable to activate this option, since the influence of average news is greater than that of important ones.
        High Impact News=true - Enable or disable the important news filter.
        Pause before News, minutes=35 - A pause before News . Since the advisor opens orders when a new candle opens, a pause of 35 minutes is sufficient.
        Pause after News, minutes=35 - A break in opening orders after news.
        Draw lines on the chart=true - Enabling or disabling the display of news on the chart.
        Close orders before news=false - Activation of the function of closing orders before news. Using this parameter is not recommended because it does not give good results during testing.

          • Visual settings

          ColorScheme=true;
          ShowPanel=true;
          Panel size=12;
          Text size=11;


          Markus Peter Hohmann
          1240
          Markus Peter Hohmann 2025.08.31 13:58 
           

          I have to honestly say I'm very impressed with Cetus, and the latest version also has fewer negative surprises. There was a small slip-up in July 2025. I manually stopped this trade. By August 2025, everything was back on track (see also the comments page, where I will hopefully provide my monthly updates). A 5-star rating from me, and I'm excited to see how Cetus fares in the depths of the forex seas.

          82
          hochland 2025.08.06 19:40 
           

          Really a solid EA. And as usual some good work from Vladimir. I get a solid profit every month. The highest recommendation from me

          558
          Affiq A Ghani 2025.06.18 12:39 
           

          Again, great EA from Vladimir Mametov. The back test is always the same as the forward test, which involves no negative manipulation. Good job! recommended and can be one of the best EAs in hands.

          Markus Peter Hohmann 2025.08.31 13:58 
           

          I have to honestly say I'm very impressed with Cetus, and the latest version also has fewer negative surprises. There was a small slip-up in July 2025. I manually stopped this trade. By August 2025, everything was back on track (see also the comments page, where I will hopefully provide my monthly updates). A 5-star rating from me, and I'm excited to see how Cetus fares in the depths of the forex seas.

          hochland 2025.08.06 19:40 
           

          Really a solid EA. And as usual some good work from Vladimir. I get a solid profit every month. The highest recommendation from me

          Humberto Bustamante Careaga 2025.07.20 00:54 
           

          Good return versus risk in backtest and very good win rate in demo so far (2 months). Just be aware the EA can have big DD spikes as in July 2025. Recommended if you know how to handle risk.

          Affiq A Ghani 2025.06.18 12:39 
           

          Again, great EA from Vladimir Mametov. The back test is always the same as the forward test, which involves no negative manipulation. Good job! recommended and can be one of the best EAs in hands.

          Rutt Tungkiratichai 2025.03.04 10:13 
           

          After EURUSD trending . My account as well as the author's signal were exploded.....

          12-03-25 The update with stop loss and remove some strategy look better than previous version.Let's see in the long run

          Vladimir Mametov
          66793
          Risposta dello sviluppatore Vladimir Mametov 2025.03.04 10:15
          The advisor can work with Stop Loss, it is set in the input parameters or with the recovery function and the maximum drawdown parameter.
          Petr Tesnar 2024.12.05 17:56 
           

          One of the best strategies I've ever used. I highly recommend!!! Simple setup, accurate trades, no grid or martingale, live signal. Very professional EA. Thank you Vladimir 👍

          79439311 2024.10.16 21:20 
           

          L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

          Natalja Moisejonok 2024.10.09 14:57 
           

          Its again super EA from Vlad, i use it 1 week with other EA Halcyon with using proparly money managment risk. Like As always Thank You Vlad for Great EA. Vlad everytime all explain and asnwer all my questions!

          Ovied 2024.09.06 15:29 
           

          Highly recommended. Quick trades. Low drawdown and high accuracy.

          Sergey Porphiryev 2024.08.26 00:24 
           

          Very Cool advisor!!! Like other EAs of Vladimir!!!

          Michael Arthur Schorr 2024.08.14 10:16 
           

          Its honetsly very hard to not rate Vladimirs EA 5 stars for me. If you are someone who understands trading, and mql you get some of the best robots from him for a very good price. They will not win every trade, but they are damn profitable have regular trades, have multiple! customisable strategies available to you and he continously works to reduce the risk. This bot will have DD it will maybe sometimes even be a bit higher but its a scalper with high lot. Most of the time you will not even notice the trades as they open and close quickly with nice profit. Manage your risk, do backtest and youll have a GREAT ea. Also Vladimir is responsive and takes care of his customers.

          patcharamql4 2024.08.01 02:44 
           

          As result of back-testing, it's very good. the strategies of advisor is cover almost situation of trading market. DD value should be set as the risk you want.

