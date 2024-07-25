Automated high-precision trading advisor for trading on the EURUSD currency pair.

The advisor has 21 strategies and all strategy parameters are open, and you can optimize them at your discretion or use the default parameters that are suitable for most brokers.

To close unprofitable orders, you can use the hedging function, the averaging function, or just Stop Loss. By default, the advisor uses the hedging function, it can open several counter orders with a lot size reduced by 3 times. When using the averaging function, 1 or 2 orders with an increased lot can be opened. To limit the maximum loss when using the averaging function, the maximum drawdown parameter is used.

Live Signal

Advantages:

High signal accuracy and intelligent system for closing unprofitable orders. There is a news filter and a trading time filter. It is possible to test the news filter in the tester (to do this, contact me and I will send you the news file required for testing).

Requirements:

Trading pair: EURUSD

Working timeframe: 1H

Minimum deposit: $100

Leverage: preferably 1:100 or more

Trading conditions: preferably ECN accounts with low spreads.

Recommended brokers: Roboforex, IsMarkets, Alpari



Inputs:

Trade settings

Parameter for limiting the maximum drawdown.

Magic Number=375 - Unique number of the advisor's orders.Slippage=3 - Maximum slippage filter when opening an order.MaxSpread=0 - Maximum spread filter, use if necessary.Comment="Cetus" - Comments on the EA's orders.Lot Type=AutoLot - Selection of lot type, automatic or fixed.Lot size/percent Lot=0.15 - Auto lot size, recommended maximum value is 0.2 for a leverage of 1:500, 0.15 for a leverage of 1:300, 0.07 for a leverage of 1:100 and no more than 0.02 for a leverage of 1:30.Take Profit=0 - Take profit is not used by default, but you can use it if necessary.TrailingStop=22 - The size of the trailing stop, increasing the parameter is undesirable, sometimes it is even desirable to reduce it to 19 if an ECN account is not used.Stop Loss=0 - Not used by default, since the loss is controlled by the maximum drawdown. But if necessary it can be used. It is recommended to bet at least 700 points.Max DD,%=40 -Trading Time="00:00-23:59" - Set the desired trading time.Trade on Friday=true - If necessary, you can limit the work of the adviser on Friday.

News filter settings

Use News filter=false - Enable and disable the news filter.

Medium Impact News=true - Enable or disable the average news filter. When using a filter, it is advisable to activate this option, since the influence of average news is greater than that of important ones.

High Impact News=true - Enable or disable the important news filter.

Pause before News, minutes=35 - A pause before News . Since the advisor opens orders when a new candle opens, a pause of 35 minutes is sufficient.

Pause after News, minutes=35 - A break in opening orders after news.

Draw lines on the chart=true - Enabling or disabling the display of news on the chart.

Close orders before news=false - Activation of the function of closing orders before news. Using this parameter is not recommended because it does not give good results during testing.



Visual settings

ColorScheme=true;ShowPanel=true;Panel size=12;Text size=11;



