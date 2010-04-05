Japanese Trend EA

The Japanese Trend is an algorithmic trading system that uses the EMA indicator to detect bullish or bearish trends. The strategy involves the use of pullback technical and RSI indicators. This EA places orders when the super trend appears and applies a hedging strategy to minimize potential losses. The risk/reward ratio is set at 1:17 and the martingale is adjusted to 1.3.

Trading statistics (2021-2024)

List Details
Initial Deposit $300-1,000
Currency Pair USD/JPY
Time Frame H4
Max DD 49.78%
Relative DD 51.40%
CAGR 441.58%
Profit factor 3.93
Winrate 35.92%
Account ECN, STD, Cent account

Live Performance: Click



