Japanese Trend EA
- Experts
- Taman Talappetsakun
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
The Japanese Trend is an algorithmic trading system that uses the EMA indicator to detect bullish or bearish trends. The strategy involves the use of pullback technical and RSI indicators. This EA places orders when the super trend appears and applies a hedging strategy to minimize potential losses. The risk/reward ratio is set at 1:17 and the martingale is adjusted to 1.3.
Trading statistics (2021-2024)
|List
|Details
|Initial Deposit
|$300-1,000
|Currency Pair
|USD/JPY
|Time Frame
|H4
|Max DD
|49.78%
|Relative DD
|51.40%
|CAGR
|441.58%
|Profit factor
|3.93
|Winrate
|35.92%
|Account
|ECN, STD, Cent account
Live Performance: Click