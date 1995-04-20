MultiTimeMA

MAStrategy Nikoo Salimi Utilitaires

Many traders in the world trade with moving averages, like me. So I decided to upload the expert that I designed for my own use for those of you who use the same strategy as mine. Now I want to tell you about the features of this expert. First, you can see the moving average in 7 time frames simultaneously in one time frame. (whatever time frame you are) Second, you can receive an alert on your mobile at the moment the price hits any of the moving averages. Third, you can trade on the moving av