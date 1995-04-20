MultiTimeMA
- Indicateurs
- Nikoo Salimi
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Using this indicator, you can see the moving average of 7 time frames in (one time frame) the same time frame you are.
You can also set orders to enter buy or sell positions automatically when the price hits Moving.
You can also set orders to risk free or close existing positions when the price hits Moving.
Also, receive a notification on your mobile phone when the price hits Moving.or position will be risk free or close .
You can also set orders to enter buy or sell positions automatically when the price hits Moving.
You can also set orders to risk free or close existing positions when the price hits Moving.
Also, receive a notification on your mobile phone when the price hits Moving.or position will be risk free or close .