Quantum Nexus Pro

4.87

The EA will only remain free for a short time.
After that the price will change to -> 99$


Additionally
For every User leaving a Comment and Review i will provide Set-Files for different Symbols. Only comment and review my EA and send me a quick message.
After that i will provide you a link will all the Set-Files and important informations.

Quantum Nexus Pro
Quantum Nexus Pro is a scalping and hedging algorithm designed for traders who want to improve their trading strategies.
It uses a variety of indicators to find the best market entry points. If the market moves against your position,
Quantum Nexus Pro uses smart algorithms to open hedging positions, helping to recover trades and close them positively.
This approach reduces risks and aims to maximize profits.
Quantum Nexus Pro also has a good algorithm for capturing the highest profit from trades.
It is a reliable tool whether you are looking to scalp or hedge effectively.

Good Performance in Forex Markets
Quantum Nexus Pro works well in Forex markets. Its algorithms and market entry strategies are effective in the fast-moving Forex environment,
helping you make the most of each trade. Especially in GBPUSD.

Customizable Settings
The default settings of Quantum Nexus Pro are optimized for larger accounts, but they can be adjusted to suit any trader and account size.
You can customize the settings to match your trading style and risk tolerance.

Important Note
If you decide to change the lot size, please remember to adjust the following settings accordingly to ensure optimal performance:

  • Take Profit (TP)
  • ClosureThreshold
  • Profit_CloseAll
Try Quantum Nexus Pro and enhance your trading experience.


All the settings are external, allowing each user to configure the robot according to their preferences.

For any other questions or support regarding this EA, feel free to contact me.

Reviews 54
El_Barry
35
El_Barry 2026.08.12 00:59 
 

He estado usando el asesor y vaya, es genial. Hay pares muy agresivos, como XAUUSD, y sí gana, pero se necesita bastante capital para aguantar las altas y bajas, así que prefiero divisa. Lo que no entiendo, es por qué de un día para otro, está abriendo dos operaciones, si en Input, está claro que solamente tiene permitida una. Ya reinstalé la plataforma, el asesor, y sigue abriendo dos. Tengo que aperturar con el mínimo lotaje para que no sea excesivo para mi cuenta, pero las operaciones están funcionando bien. Me encantaría de sobremanera ajustes para EURUSD.

ehm nemati
29
ehm nemati 2026.08.04 08:26 
 

Tank you bro. very Good EA.

Osmarmontemerlo
31
Osmarmontemerlo 2026.07.20 14:35 
 

Excelente EA

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El_Barry
35
El_Barry 2026.08.12 00:59 
 

He estado usando el asesor y vaya, es genial. Hay pares muy agresivos, como XAUUSD, y sí gana, pero se necesita bastante capital para aguantar las altas y bajas, así que prefiero divisa. Lo que no entiendo, es por qué de un día para otro, está abriendo dos operaciones, si en Input, está claro que solamente tiene permitida una. Ya reinstalé la plataforma, el asesor, y sigue abriendo dos. Tengo que aperturar con el mínimo lotaje para que no sea excesivo para mi cuenta, pero las operaciones están funcionando bien. Me encantaría de sobremanera ajustes para EURUSD.

ehm nemati
29
ehm nemati 2026.08.04 08:26 
 

Tank you bro. very Good EA.

CZAR13
26
CZAR13 2026.07.21 17:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Osmarmontemerlo
31
Osmarmontemerlo 2026.07.20 14:35 
 

Excelente EA

Cah AE
41
Cah AE 2026.07.13 10:23 
 

Nice EA, can i get set File, please

Jimmy Pangestu
18
Jimmy Pangestu 2026.07.03 02:34 
 

Very good EA so far, but it seems work only on M1 on pair XAUUSD, are you have good set file for scalping XAUUSD ?

ht83
71
ht83 2026.06.15 05:07 
 

good EA

John Titor
117
John Titor 2026.05.24 17:16 
 

It took a while to demo. It seldomly opens positions. Some days are quiet. Some trades are held for a long period. In any case, this EA seems to care a lot about keeping drawdown to a minimum. Looks promising. I'm not sure if set files will change the performance. Which set files can i try ?

Vasilii Kydriavcev
19
Vasilii Kydriavcev 2026.05.22 03:32 
 

Советник рабочий , но почему то торгует только на продажу хотя должен торговать и на покупку. Может где то в настройках надо что то поменять ?

Jbakimon
266
Jbakimon 2026.05.07 23:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yurok59
16
Yurok59 2026.05.04 06:05 
 

Добрый день,тестирую советник на паре XAUUSD M15 ,мне понравилась его работа ,ставил только "bay",хорошо отрабатывает сделки,рекомендую ставить в работу!

Nezo Eliot
1388
Nezo Eliot 2026.04.13 02:56 
 

I tested this EA on different pairs and timeframes, but XAUUSD M15 gave the best results. Now it's running smoothly and making profit. Thank you, developer!

warkat
62
warkat 2026.04.11 00:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Muhammad Sajjad
239
Muhammad Sajjad 2026.03.12 00:20 
 

very nice results on GBPUSD in sell only positions

61224019
838
61224019 2025.12.08 16:49 
 

Back test is showing good development on GBPUSD. Looking forward to its use with other assets.

Witur Seno
213
Witur Seno 2025.11.27 04:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fauzi Ridwan
18
Fauzi Ridwan 2025.11.12 13:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jiangbo19886
34
jiangbo19886 2025.10.24 12:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Roland Kozma
23
Roland Kozma 2025.09.25 12:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

massimiliano ruggieri
89
massimiliano ruggieri 2025.08.02 17:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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