Quantum Nexus Pro
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 5 January 2025
The EA will only remain free for a short time.
After that the price will change to -> 99$
Additionally
For every User leaving a Comment and Review i will provide Set-Files for different Symbols. Only comment and review my EA and send me a quick message.
After that i will provide you a link will all the Set-Files and important informations.
Quantum Nexus Pro
Quantum Nexus Pro is a scalping and hedging algorithm designed for traders who want to improve their trading strategies.
It uses a variety of indicators to find the best market entry points. If the market moves against your position,
Quantum Nexus Pro uses smart algorithms to open hedging positions, helping to recover trades and close them positively.
This approach reduces risks and aims to maximize profits.
Quantum Nexus Pro also has a good algorithm for capturing the highest profit from trades.
It is a reliable tool whether you are looking to scalp or hedge effectively.
Good Performance in Forex Markets
Quantum Nexus Pro works well in Forex markets. Its algorithms and market entry strategies are effective in the fast-moving Forex environment,
helping you make the most of each trade. Especially in GBPUSD.
Customizable Settings
The default settings of Quantum Nexus Pro are optimized for larger accounts, but they can be adjusted to suit any trader and account size.
You can customize the settings to match your trading style and risk tolerance.
Important Note
If you decide to change the lot size, please remember to adjust the following settings accordingly to ensure optimal performance:
- Take Profit (TP)
- ClosureThreshold
- Profit_CloseAll
All the settings are external, allowing each user to configure the robot according to their preferences.
For any other questions or support regarding this EA, feel free to contact me.
He estado usando el asesor y vaya, es genial. Hay pares muy agresivos, como XAUUSD, y sí gana, pero se necesita bastante capital para aguantar las altas y bajas, así que prefiero divisa. Lo que no entiendo, es por qué de un día para otro, está abriendo dos operaciones, si en Input, está claro que solamente tiene permitida una. Ya reinstalé la plataforma, el asesor, y sigue abriendo dos. Tengo que aperturar con el mínimo lotaje para que no sea excesivo para mi cuenta, pero las operaciones están funcionando bien. Me encantaría de sobremanera ajustes para EURUSD.