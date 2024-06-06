The EA will only remain free for a short time.

After that the price will change to -> 99$





Additionally

For every User leaving a Comment and Review i will provide Set-Files for different Symbols. Only comment and review my EA and send me a quick message.

After that i will provide you a link will all the Set-Files and important informations.



Quantum Nexus Pro

Quantum Nexus Pro is a scalping and hedging algorithm designed for traders who want to improve their trading strategies.

It uses a variety of indicators to find the best market entry points. If the market moves against your position,

Quantum Nexus Pro uses smart algorithms to open hedging positions, helping to recover trades and close them positively.

This approach reduces risks and aims to maximize profits.

Quantum Nexus Pro also has a good algorithm for capturing the highest profit from trades.

It is a reliable tool whether you are looking to scalp or hedge effectively.



Good Performance in Forex Markets

Quantum Nexus Pro works well in Forex markets. Its algorithms and market entry strategies are effective in the fast-moving Forex environment,

helping you make the most of each trade. Especially in GBPUSD.



Customizable Settings

The default settings of Quantum Nexus Pro are optimized for larger accounts, but they can be adjusted to suit any trader and account size.

You can customize the settings to match your trading style and risk tolerance.



Important Note

If you decide to change the lot size, please remember to adjust the following settings accordingly to ensure optimal performance:



Take Profit (TP)

ClosureThreshold

Profit_CloseAll

Try Quantum Nexus Pro and enhance your trading experience.



All the settings are external, allowing each user to configure the robot according to their preferences.



For any other questions or support regarding this EA, feel free to contact me.

