Quantum Nexus Pro

4.79

The EA will only remain free for a short time.
After that the price will change to -> 99$


Additionally
For every User leaving a Comment and Review i will provide Set-Files for different Symbols. Only comment and review my EA and send me a quick message.
After that i will provide you a link will all the Set-Files and important informations.

Quantum Nexus Pro
Quantum Nexus Pro is a scalping and hedging algorithm designed for traders who want to improve their trading strategies.
It uses a variety of indicators to find the best market entry points. If the market moves against your position,
Quantum Nexus Pro uses smart algorithms to open hedging positions, helping to recover trades and close them positively.
This approach reduces risks and aims to maximize profits.
Quantum Nexus Pro also has a good algorithm for capturing the highest profit from trades.
It is a reliable tool whether you are looking to scalp or hedge effectively.

Good Performance in Forex Markets
Quantum Nexus Pro works well in Forex markets. Its algorithms and market entry strategies are effective in the fast-moving Forex environment,
helping you make the most of each trade. Especially in GBPUSD.

Customizable Settings
The default settings of Quantum Nexus Pro are optimized for larger accounts, but they can be adjusted to suit any trader and account size.
You can customize the settings to match your trading style and risk tolerance.

Important Note
If you decide to change the lot size, please remember to adjust the following settings accordingly to ensure optimal performance:

  • Take Profit (TP)
  • ClosureThreshold
  • Profit_CloseAll
Try Quantum Nexus Pro and enhance your trading experience.


All the settings are external, allowing each user to configure the robot according to their preferences.

For any other questions or support regarding this EA, feel free to contact me.

Recensioni 38
sebastien988
31
sebastien988 2025.07.07 07:37 
 

Seems ok

pnazarew
81
pnazarew 2025.05.06 19:37 
 

Worthy addition to strategy

paulo1234512345
29
paulo1234512345 2025.04.16 06:51 
 

Great performance.

Prodotti consigliati
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.6 (10)
Experts
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
EA Scalping Expert
Gerard Valldosera Gomez
3 (1)
Experts
This is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. This EA can't run in the same account. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades daily this is not because it requires patience to wait for a few days or weeks on the right opportunity for it to trade. It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
PZ Heiken Ashi EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (10)
Experts
This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols T
FREE
Alligator Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
3 (2)
Experts
Alligator Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   USDJPY M30. EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on  USDJPY M30. , You only need to decide on the choice of the lot. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, filters out market noise. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform: Alligator
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Experts
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (40)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Gbpusd Pivots Trend Master MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The GU_H1_120114111_S_Pi_CF_0712_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on GBPUSD using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:  https://quantmonitor.net/gbpusd-pivots-trend-master/ Key details are: Parameters Main Chart: Current symbol and
FREE
SnowyOwlFree
RODION SLOTIN
3 (2)
Experts
The free version of the snowyowl trend adviser, which is based on determining combinations of candle patterns. A virtual trailing stop tracks each open order and groups open orders to close them simultaneously. In the free version, you can only work on one timeframe, while in the paid version, opening orders on the selected TF is a signal to open orders on lower TF.
FREE
Grid Engulfing MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.75 (4)
Experts
Grid Engulfing   is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.  Grid Trading: A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level. The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market. Engulfing Patterns: Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend. A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small b
FREE
AvanteGarde Grid
Metin Hussein
5 (1)
Experts
Avantgarde: Grid This Expert advisor uses simple and robust grid method to place trades. simple and easy to use. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/534678 How It Works: The EA does not use indicators but uses a math based solution to price-action. The EA will perform the same trades in any timeframe. Avantgarde Grid is equipped with money management, Autolot and DD close trade. Take care when setting the <step> as it will alter the aggressiveness. The Greater the step the less risk. Parameters Buy
FREE
Vanda FX
Sayan Vandenhout
5 (2)
Experts
Vanda FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 acc
FREE
TradeMax
Aleksandr Valutsa
Experts
The advisor is designed for trading on any currency pairs, has a built-in multi-trend indicator, in the strategy tester the indicator works only on the current period as the leading one, it is possible to connect other periods       on the chart       as auxiliary (optional). For this purpose, 9 buttons are displayed on the chart indicating the period and direction of the trend - the red color of the button means that the trend is downward, blue color - upward, yellow color of the button - flat
FREE
Seine
Andrey Boytsov
3.5 (2)
Experts
This EA does not place pending orders, but forms a virtual grid according to the settings. The EA showed maximum efficiency on a pair of EURJPY. The work of the adviser can be seen on the information panel. For stable work on a cent account you need at least $ 600. With such a deposit, the EA withstands recoilless movement of the price of 4000 pips and does not lose the starting depositю
FREE
AVB Expert
Ayaz Maqsud RaŞİdov
Experts
Based on technical analysis and the logic of upward (bullish) and downward (bearish) trends, the bot eliminates speculative cases in the market. High-precision bots surpass humans in all aspects: they replace a workforce and have no limitations on working hours. Unlike humans, they are not subject to fatigue, illnesses, emotions, etc. The bot is limited from the risks of losing the entire capital as it incorporates STOP Loss and Take Profit features. These features help manage potential losses
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
MFL scalper01
Chang Ming Zhi Cang
1 (1)
Experts
FREE CAMPAIGN NOW!!! Regular price is $198. It will return to the original price soon. MFL scalper01  is a fully automated “scalping” trading system. Most positions are closed within one hour. This EA does NOT use grid, martingale, averaging down or any other risky trade management methods. BASIC Information: Currency pair EURCHF, GBPCHF Timeframe M5 Minimum deposit $50 Parameters: Variable Description  Current chart symbol  Select currency pair as same as chart.  Fixed lots size  If "Enable dy
FREE
Providec
Dmitriy Prigodich
5 (3)
Experts
Советник Providec, это хорошее добавление к портфелю или при грамотном ММ отличный основной робот. Предназначен для разгона депозита. Благодаря высокой вероятности профитной сделки можно разгонять маленькие дэпо. Минимум параметров для простоты использования. StopLoss, как опция, указывается пользователем в параметрах. Советник предназначен для торговли на любой валютной паре, на таймфрейме Min_5 . Не мартингейл, не арбитраж . Советник торгующий от уровней: Providec. Редко, но метко Параметры M
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicatori
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicatori
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.82 (33)
Experts
New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
FREE
Algorithmic FREE
Vladimir Gorbachev
5 (4)
Experts
Medium-term trading system that tries to profit during the price rollbacks after significant movements. The system automatically determines the current trading range, the price rollback levels. This is a demonstration version of the Algorithmic EA, which is optimized over the year 2016 for trading the EURUSD currency pair. It is possible to trade in manual mode using a simple on-screen panel or in fully automatic mode. Amount of trades per month is from 5 to 18 in automatic mode. The recommended
FREE
Forex Seeker
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Forex Seeker  USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $2000
FREE
Accumulo
Hoang Loc Tran
5 (1)
Experts
Accumulo – Automatic EA for multi-symbol trading Accumulo is an automated trading tool that applies a bi-directional grid strategy with volume control. It uses technical indicators such as ATR, MA, and CCI to determine entry and exit points. All operations are automated and require no complex user configuration. Accumulo is designed to work across different types of markets and instruments, including currency pairs, precious metals, and digital assets. It can run on multiple charts at the same
FREE
MyGrid Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
4.02 (52)
Experts
Scalper MyGrid O lo guidi tu, o è lui a guidare te. Oltre 28.000 download dal 2022: niente clamore, niente rumore, niente sconti. Solo un'esecuzione coerente nelle mani di chi capisce. Informazioni di base Simbolo:   Qualsiasi (ottimizzato per impostazione predefinita: XAUUSD) Intervallo di tempo:   qualsiasi (ottimizzato per impostazione predefinita:   M5   ) Tipo:   EA basato su griglia con soft martingala (predefinito 1.5) Controllo lotto:   imposta il moltiplicatore su 1,0 per lotti fissi
FREE
Donar EA
Walter Ludwig Tengler
Experts
Donar EA is a sophisticated automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4 platforms. This algorithmic trading system provides intelligent trade management with customizable parameters to suit various trading strategies and risk profiles. Key Features: Adaptive trading time windows Configurable trade direction (Buy, Sell, or Both) Robust risk management Dynamic lot sizing Comprehensive performance tracking Trading Methodology: The EA employs a strategic approach to market entry
FREE
PZ Pivot Points EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.7 (10)
Experts
This EA trades Classic Pivot Points using pending orders. It offers many trading behaviors and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements 4 different trading behaviors Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NFA/FIFO
FREE
Bollinger Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
4.22 (9)
Experts
The Bollinger Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on Bollinger Band and RSI entry signals. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per il trading di oro. L'operazione si basa sull'apertura degli ordini utilizzando l'indicatore Gold Stuff, quindi l'EA lavora secondo la strategia "Trend Follow", che significa seguire la tendenza. I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scrivi in ​​privato. M Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per avere le impostazio
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.67 (46)
Experts
Capybara EA è un sistema avanzato e automatizzato che segue il trend basato sull'indicatore Hama. Se il mercato diventa ribassista e l'indicatore diventa rosso l'EA venderà, se il mercato diventa rialzista e l'indicatore diventa blu l'EA acquisterà. L'EA è in grado di rilevare con precisione l'inizio di trend rialzisti e ribassisti e controllerà le operazioni aperte in stile martingala/griglia finché non raggiunge TP. Coppie consigliate: tutte le principali coppie come eurusd; audusd; GBPSD; nzd
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
L'EA Atlantis segue una strategia di breakout specificamente progettata per l'oro, al fine di catturare i forti movimenti di prezzo che si verificano quando il mercato dell'oro supera i livelli chiave di domanda e offerta. Non si tratta di una strategia martingala o a griglia. L'EA funziona con uno stop loss dinamico e ha anche uno stop interno automatico integrato quando cambia il trend. Questo EA cercherà le configurazioni di trading ideali 24 ore su 24. Coppia consigliata: xauusd m1, m15 o m
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (560)
Experts
EA Black Dragon funziona con l'indicatore Black Dragon. L'EA apre uno scambio in base al colore dell'indicatore, quindi è possibile aumentare la rete di ordini o lavorare con uno stop loss. IMPORTANTE! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni e un bonus! Il monitoraggio del lavoro reale, così come i miei altri sviluppi, possono essere visualizzati qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Tutte le impostazioni possono essere trovate qui! Parametri in entrata: ·
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
Altri dall’autore
Quantum Trader X
Philipp Manthey
4 (2)
Experts
The   EA   will only remain  49 $  for a short time. After that the   price   will change to ->  99 $ Quantum Trader X Quantum Trader X is a scalping and hedging algorithm designed for traders who want to improve their trading strategies. It uses a variety of indicators to find the best market entry points. If the market moves against your position, Quantum Trader X uses smart algorithms to open hedging positions, helping to recover trades and close them positively. This approach reduces ri
FREE
Filtro:
Fauzi Ridwan
18
Fauzi Ridwan 2025.11.12 13:51 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

jiangbo19886
34
jiangbo19886 2025.10.24 12:45 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Roland Kozma
23
Roland Kozma 2025.09.25 12:21 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

massimiliano ruggieri
64
massimiliano ruggieri 2025.08.02 17:36 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

sebastien988
31
sebastien988 2025.07.07 07:37 
 

Seems ok

pnazarew
81
pnazarew 2025.05.06 19:37 
 

Worthy addition to strategy

riyad al-inzy
28
riyad al-inzy 2025.04.18 18:17 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

paulo1234512345
29
paulo1234512345 2025.04.16 06:51 
 

Great performance.

Shakiera Hollingsworth
18
Shakiera Hollingsworth 2025.04.05 23:01 
 

Hi I started using the bot April 3rd I funded a live account with $100US and the BOT blew the account in 24hrs....It took 4 trades and the market went the opposite direction and the BOT did not manually close the trades. Any advise on the BOT setting etc because I didn't do much to the setting other than lowering the lot size...Where did I go wrong and how can I improve my experience with the BOT?

Pierfrancesco Grossi
158
Pierfrancesco Grossi 2025.04.02 06:43 
 

Il Back Test mostra davvero ottimi risultati! Sembra un Expert davvero ottimo già con la configurazione base!

ali imran
18
ali imran 2025.04.01 17:06 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Daniele9
29
Daniele9 2025.03.31 07:06 
 

NIce back test, just tried on demo for now.

Oscar Arribas
140
Oscar Arribas 2025.03.30 08:08 
 

Nice performance in back test.

[Eliminato] 2025.03.30 03:00 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

asdf258761
14
asdf258761 2025.03.26 07:14 
 

enhance my win rate effectively ,very recommend

im6yafd
146
im6yafd 2025.03.23 11:37 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Steven
179
Steven 2025.03.21 07:43 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Wurks
14
Wurks 2025.03.16 18:09 
 

It works pretty well already. Would like the set files to make it even better

9FxMatt9
35
9FxMatt9 2025.03.16 09:00 
 

Hi ,could you send me the setfiles?

Walter Ludwig Tengler
560
Walter Ludwig Tengler 2025.03.15 14:31 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

12
Rispondi alla recensione