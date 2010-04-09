TheStrat Box
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
With this indicator TheStrat bar numbers can be displayed above and below candles of the chart. The numbers have the following meaning:
- 1 = Inside Bar
- 2 = Directional Bar
- 3 = Outside Bar.
In TheStrat-method there are Actionable and In-Force patterns / combos to define entries for trades. These patterns are also displayed by the indicator.
Here are the settings that can be configured:
- Number of lookbar bars: For how many candles in the past numbers are dislayed
- Color of inside bar: The color of the inside bar number
- Color of directional bar: The color of the directional bar number
- Color of outside bar: The color of the outside bar number
- Color of Actionable Combos: The color of the text and rectangle of the Actionable Combo overlay
- Color of In-Force Combos: The color of the text and rectangle of the In-Force Combo overlay
- Font Size Numbers: The font size for the numbers above / below the candles
- Font Size Combos: The font size of the text of the combo's overlays
- Show direction of (2) bars: Define if for 2 bars the direction should be displayed, downside bars = d, upside bars = u
- Text Position: The position of the numbers, above or below the candles