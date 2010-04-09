TheStrat Box

With this indicator TheStrat bar numbers can be displayed above and below candles of the chart. The numbers have the following meaning:

  • 1 = Inside Bar
  • 2 = Directional Bar
  • 3 = Outside Bar.

In TheStrat-method there are Actionable and In-Force patterns / combos to define entries for trades. These patterns are also displayed by the indicator.


Here are the settings that can be configured:

  • Number of lookbar bars: For how many candles in the past numbers are dislayed
  • Color of inside bar: The color of the inside bar number
  • Color of directional bar: The color of the directional bar number
  • Color of outside bar: The color of the outside bar number
  • Color of Actionable Combos: The color of the text and rectangle of the Actionable Combo overlay
  • Color of In-Force Combos: The color of the text and rectangle of the In-Force Combo overlay
  • Font Size Numbers: The font size for the numbers above / below the candles
  • Font Size Combos: The font size of the text of the combo's overlays
  • Show direction of (2) bars: Define if for 2 bars the direction should be displayed, downside bars = d, upside bars = u
  • Text Position: The position of the numbers, above or below the candles

Recommended products
Tabajara Rules II The Best for MT5
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.9 (10)
Indicators
Tabajara Rules for MT5 , based on Professor André Machado’s Tabajara Setup, indicates the market direction using moving averages when there are candles aligned with the direction of the moving average. The indicator contains the color rule applied to the candles and the moving average. It allows changing the parameters: period and smoothing method of the moving average. It also allows changing the colors of the candles (borders and filling) and of the moving average. Professor André Machado’s
FREE
Flag Pattern Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
Flag Pattern pro is a   Price Action (PA)   analytical tool that scans the   continuation patterns   known as   "Flag and Pennant Patterns"   . Flag and Pennant patterns are continuation patterns characterized by a move in a previous trend direction after a shallow retracement usually below 50% of the original move . Deep retracements can however be sometimes found at the 61.8 % levels. The original move is know as the   flag pole   and the   retracement   is called the flag. Indicator Fundam
Multi Second Scope Chart Generator Pro
Kazutaka Okuno
Indicators
Full integration of Second‑Based Charts × AI × HUD. A truly unique “Second‑Based AI Indicator.” Due to its tick‑based architecture, it does not function correctly on the official MQL5 demo environment. To check the operation and usability, please use CCIver . To check the AI performance, please use GOLDver . Overview Multi Second Scope Chart Generator Pro processes second‑based data in real time and integrates AI prediction, CCI engine, MACD, and M1 regression bands into a single unified HUD
Di Napoli Detrended Oscillator MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Indicators
Non-proprietary study of Joe Dinapoli used for overbought/oversold evaluation.   Uses of Detrended Oscillator indicator Profit taking. Filter for market entry technics. Stop placement. Part of volatility breakout pattern. Determining major trend changes. Part of Dinapoli Stretch pattern.   Inputs lnpPeriod: Perid of moving average Method: Calculation method                           ********************************************************************************* If you want to know market Overb
FREE
Golden Retracement
Raza Khan
Experts
Harness the power of the universe's most perfect number. Golden Retracement is an Expert Advisor meticulously engineered to identify and trade precise reversals at key Fibonacci retracement levels. It automatically detects significant market swings and calculates the golden ratio levels (38.2%, 50.0%, 61.8%), waiting for the price to "bounce" with a powerful confirmation. This bot brings mathematical elegance and disciplined execution to your trading, helping you capitalize on deep corrections a
LTYoshi Pro Trend Signals
Le Quang Thanh
Indicators
ATR-based trend signals, structured trade planning and higher-timeframe price-action context in one MetaTrader 5 indicator. LTYoshi_Pro is a decision-support indicator built around an ATR trailing-stop engine. It is designed to help traders organize trend signals, risk levels and market context without mixing every chart element into a single automatic decision. The indicator separates its work into independent layers. The core engine produces raw Buy/Sell events when the selected price source
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
3.87 (45)
Experts
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
Fractal Structure Auto Fibonacci
Vu Van Tien
Indicators
Fractal Structure Auto Fibonacci This tool is designed for price action traders and structural analysts who want to optimize their charting. It automatically identifies valid market swings using fractal logic, draws clear ZigZag lines, and automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels for the most recent trading range. Key Features Dynamic Fractal Detection: Identifies valid swing peaks and troughs based on a user-defined review period (n). It filters out market noise and visually marks
FREE
Neuron Flow SMC
Muhammad Hassaan
Indicators
NeuronFlow is a smart-money trend-continuation toolkit for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads market structure and then, on every confirmed break, marks a continuation setup, a pullback into the fresh order block or fair value gap left by the move, in the direction of the trend, with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
SMC Fibo Levels Pack
Jing Bo Wu
Indicators
This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
Mid Touch Alpha EA
Ufuk Kuscu
Experts
MidTouch Alpha — Supply & Demand EA (MT5) MidTouch Alpha embeds an S/D zone engine (no external indicators), draws zones on-chart and trades them with a two-stage logic (TOUCH & MID). It includes a profit latch, TP-by-% of balance, break-even, margin gate, spread filter, and per-zone active-trade limits. Key Features Embedded Supply/Demand engine : Zones auto-detected via fast/slow fractals + ATR fuzz; no external indicators required. Dual-entry logic : TOUCH → first touch of the zone. MID → cro
Double Harmonic Volatility Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicators
Introduction to Double Harmonic Volatility Indicator Use of the Fibonacci analysis for financial trading can nearly go back to 85 years from today since the birth of Elliott Wave Theory by R. N. Elliott. Until now, traders use the Fibonacci analysis to identify the patterns in the price series. Yet, we could not find any one attempted to use Fibonacci analysis for the Volatility. Harmonic Volatility Indicator was the first technical analysis applying the Fibonacci analysis to the financial Volat
MarketMagnet
Kelly Adediran Raymond
Indicators
Are you ready to take your trading journey to new heights? Look no further than MarketMagnet, this groundbreaking indicator designed to propel your trading success with excitement and accuracy. Powered by the convergence of Momentum and CCI (Commodity Channel Index), MarketMagnet equips traders with the ultimate tool to determine direction and entry prices for a wide range of recommended currency pairs and instruments. It is designed for traders seeking to scalp for a few pips on lower timeframe
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
Indicators
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
ICT Immediate Rebalance Toolkit for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   ICT Immediate Rebalance Toolkit   is a comprehensive suite of tools crafted to aid traders in pinpointing crucial trading zones and patterns within the market. The ICT Immediate Rebalance, although frequently overlooked, emerges as one of ICT's most influential concepts, particularly when considered within a specific context. The toolkit integrates commonly used price action tools to be utilized in conjunction with the Immediate Rebalance patterns, enriching the capacity to discern conte
Fibonacci MT5
Konstantin Chechnev
Experts
Fibonacci EA MT5 is an Expert Advisor for automating trading based on Fibonacci levels. It determines the minimum and maximum prices over a specified number of bars, builds Fibonacci levels, and opens trades when the current price reaches the selected levels. The EA can trade with the trend or against it, depending on the given parameters. It also allows you to configure levels for closing trades, risk management, and time filters. Features Automatic detection of local extremes and the construct
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Experts
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
Consolidation detect ICT
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Consolidation is when price is moving inside a clear trading range. When prices are consolidated it shows the market maker placing orders on both sides of the market. This is mainly due to manipulate the un informed money. This indicator automatically identifies consolidation zones and plots them on the chart. The method of determining consolidation zones is based on pivot points and ATR, ensuring precise identification. The indicator also sends alert notifications to users when a new consolida
Reactive Fibonacci
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Reactive Breakout + Fibonacci Levels — Trade Smarter, React Faster Unlock the power of precision trading without guessing the future. Our Reactive Breakout + Fibonacci Levels indicator is built for traders who value confirmed market action over risky prediction. It identifies tight consolidation zones, waits for a clean breakout on a closed bar , and then marks the chart with clear, visually appealing signals. On top of that, it automatically draws professional Fibonacci retracement and extens
Easy Indy
Vinutthapon Bumroong
Indicators
This indicator automatically draws trendlines, Fibonacci levels, support and resistance zones, and identifies BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character) patterns on the chart. Just by placing it on the graph, it handles the essential technical analysis tasks for traders, providing a streamlined, effective trading tool this tools is alway make every one easy for trading.
TheStrat TFC Monitor MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
5 (1)
Indicators
When trading using  The Strat , it is important to keep an eye on multiple timeframes. This indicator will show the Daily, Weekly, Monthly and Quarterly state of the current candle for each timeframe. A Circle icon shows that the candle on that timeframe is currently an Inside, or Type 1 in TheStrat terminology. An Inside Day candle is consolidating price action, and we are looking for a breakout of the range. A Triangle icon, pointing up or down, is a trending candle, or Type 2 in TheStrat term
Nova SuperTrend Follower
Joseph Chege Githuku
Indicators
Nova SuperTrend Follower See the market clearly. Trade with precision. Follow the trend with confidence. The Nova SuperTrend Follower is a powerful, multi-layered indicator combining institutional VWAP with a fully customizable dual EMA system. It cuts through the noise to give you crystal-clear market visibility, perfect entry timing, and early reversal detection. The Core Components VWAP — The Volume Anchor Tracks institutional money flow. Unlike standard averages, VWAP filters out low-volum
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Indicators
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
Swing levels
Sid Ali Temkit
5 (1)
Indicators
The Swing Levels Support and Resistance Indicator is a robust tool designed for MetaTrader 5 traders (also available for MT4). It aids in identifying crucial market levels where price direction may change by showcasing: Swing High and Swing Lows across all timeframes Previous Highs and Lows for Day, Week, and Month US Midnight level and Yesterday Midnight Level US Preopen 8:30 AM Level Rounded Levels This indicator features a toggle button, enabling you to display or hide these levels on the ch
Ea Phantom edge v1
Vinodkumar Nair
Experts
EA PHANTOM EDGE – Smart Fibonacci Trading System Executive Overview EA PHANTOM EDGE is a professional-grade automated trading system engineered to exploit high-probability market reversals using Fibonacci retracement analysis combined with price action confirmation. Designed for reliability, transparency, and full MQL5 Market compliance, the system integrates advanced risk management, intelligent trade validation, and multi-channel alerts to deliver consistent and controlled trading performanc
FREE
UT Bot Plus with Bonus ExpertAdvisor
Bartlomiej Tadeusz Tomaja
Indicators
Make Sure to Read the Description! UT Bot Plus contains free EA! The EA can be downloaded from telegram channel:  https://t.me/ +NSOJTvH39fNhZmU0 Unlock the Power of Automated Trading with UT BOT Indicator, Integrated with a FREE EA! ( Limited time offer ) This version has been expanded to include multiple additional filtering options. These options are fully configurable and can be switched on and off. This versatile UT BOT indicator is crafted and optimized to work seamlessly with the FRE
Martingify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Martingify is a professional expert advisor designed for automated trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It uses a structured mathematical approach to trade management, combining native machine learning logic with advanced safety features to handle various market conditions. The system analyzes market momentum and volatility using a built-in Kalman Filter and Linear Regression engine to identify entry points and dynamically adapt grid distances. Once a position is opened, the advisor manages the
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.79 (149)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
ZAB Supply Demand MTF
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
More from author
Malaysian SNR Levels
Matthias Horst Pieroth
Indicators
This indicator can be used to display Support and Resistance levels according to  the  Malaysian SNR concept , in which Support and Resistance are exact levels of a line chart. Malaysian SNR There are 3 different horizontal levels in Malaysian SNR: A-Level : This level is located at the peak of this line chart. (shape looks like the letter A) V-Level : Level at the valley of a line chart, (shape looks like the letter V) Gap-Leve l: This level is located at the Close/Open gap between two candle
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review