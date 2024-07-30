ICT Immediate Rebalance Toolkit for MT5

The ICT Immediate Rebalance Toolkit is a comprehensive suite of tools crafted to aid traders in pinpointing crucial trading zones and patterns within the market.

The ICT Immediate Rebalance, although frequently overlooked, emerges as one of ICT's most influential concepts, particularly when considered within a specific context. The toolkit integrates commonly used price action tools to be utilized in conjunction with the Immediate Rebalance patterns, enriching the capacity to discern context for improved trading decisions.

The ICT Immediate Rebalance Toolkit encompasses the following Price Action components:

  • ICT Immediate Rebalance
  • Buyside/Sellside Liquidity
  • Order Blocks & Breaker Blocks
  • Liquidity Voids
  • ICT Macros


🔶 USAGE

Figure 1

🔹 ICT Immediate Rebalance

What is an Immediate Rebalance?

Immediate rebalances, a concept taught by ICT, hold significant importance in decision-making. To comprehend the concept of immediate rebalance, it's essential to grasp the notion of the fair value gap. A fair value gap arises from market inefficiencies or imbalances, whereas an immediate rebalance leaves no gap, no inefficiencies, or no imbalances that the price would need to return to.

Figure 2

Rule of Thumb

After an immediate rebalance, the expectation is for two extension candles to follow; otherwise, the immediate rebalance is considered failed. It's important to highlight that both failed and successful immediate rebalances, when considered within a context, are significant signatures in trading.

Figure 3

Immediate rebalances can occur anywhere and in any timeframe.

Figure 4

🔹 Buyside/Sellside Liquidity

In the context of Inner Circle Trader's teachings, liquidity primarily refers to the presence of stop losses or pending orders, that indicate concentrations of buy or sell orders at specific price levels. Institutional traders, like banks and large financial entities, frequently aim for these liquidity levels or pools to accumulate or distribute their positions.

Buyside liquidity denotes a chart level where short sellers typically position their stops, while Sellside liquidity indicates a level where long-biased traders usually place their stops. These zones often serve as support or resistance levels, presenting potential trading opportunities.

Figure 5

The presentation applied here is the multi-timeframe.

🔹 Order Blocks & Breaker Blocks

Order Blocks and Breaker Blocks hold significant importance in technical analysis and play a crucial role in shaping market behavior.

Order blocks are fundamental elements of price action analysis used by traders to identify key levels in the market where significant buying or selling activity has occurred. These blocks represent areas on a price chart where institutional traders, banks, or large market participants have placed substantial buy or sell orders, leading to a temporary imbalance in supply and demand.

Figure 6

Breaker blocks, also known as liquidity clusters or pools, complement order blocks by identifying zones where liquidity is concentrated on the price chart. These areas, formed from mitigated order blocks, often act as significant barriers to price movement, potentially leading to price stalls or reversals in the future.

Figure 7

🔹 Liquidity Voids

Liquidity voids are sudden price changes when the price jumps from one level to another. Liquidity voids will appear as a single or a group of candles that are all positioned in the same direction. These candles typically have large real bodies and very short wicks, suggesting very little disagreement between buyers and sellers.

Figure 8

🔹 ICT Macros

In the context of ICT's teachings, a macro is a small program or set of instructions that unfolds within an algorithm, which influences price movements in the market. These macros operate at specific times and can be related to price runs from one level to another or certain market behaviors during specific time intervals. They help traders anticipate market movements and potential setups during specific time intervals.

Figure 9

🔶 SETTINGS

🔹 Immediate Rebalances

  • Immediate Rebalances: toggles the visibility of the detected immediate rebalance patterns.
  • Bullish, and Bearish Immediate Rebalances: color customization options.
  • Wicks 75%, %50, and %25: color customization options of the wick price levels for the detected immediate rebalance.
  • Ignore Price Gaps: ignores price gaps during calculation.
  • Confirmation (Bars): specifies the number of bars required to confirm the validation of the detected immediate rebalance.
  • Immediate Rebalance Icon: allows customization of the size of the icon used to represent the immediate rebalance.

🔹 Buyside/Sellside Liquidity

  • Buyside/Sellside Liquidity: toggles the visibility of the buy-side/sell-side liquidity levels.
  • Timeframe: this option is to identify liquidity levels from higher timeframes. If a timeframe lower than the chart's timeframe is selected, calculations will be based on the chart's timeframe.
  • Detection Length: lookback period used for the detection.
  • Margin: sets margin/sensitivity for the liquidity levels.
  • Buyside/Sellside Liquidity Color: color customization option for buy-side/sell-side liquidity levels.
  • Visible Liquidity Levels: allows customization of the visible buy-side/sell-side liquidity levels.

🔹 Order Blocks & Breaker Blocks

  • Order Blocks: toggles the visibility of the order blocks.
  • Breaker Blocks: toggles the visibility of the breaker blocks.
  • Swing Detection Length: lookback period used for the detection of the swing points used to create order blocks & breaker blocks.
  • Mitigation Price: allows users to select between the closing price or the wick of the candle.
  • Use Candle Body in Detection: allows users to use candle bodies as order block areas instead of the full candle range.
  • Remove Mitigated Order Blocks & Breaker Blocks: toggles the visibility of the mitigated order blocks & breaker blocks.
  • Order Blocks: Bullish, Bearish Color: color customization option for order blocks.
  • Breaker Blocks: Bullish, Bearish Color: color customization option for breaker blocks.
  • Visible Order & Breaker Blocks: allows customization of the visible order & breaker blocks.
  • Show Order Blocks & Breaker Blocks Labels: toggles the visibility of the order blocks & breaker blocks labels.

🔹 Liquidity Voids

  • Liquidity Voids: toggles the visibility of the liquidity voids.
  • Liquidity Voids Width Filter: filtering threshold while detecting liquidity voids.
  • Ignore Price Gaps: ignores price gaps during calculation.
  • Remove Mitigated Liquidity Voids: remove mitigated liquidity voids.
  • Bullish, Bearish, and Mitigated Liquidity Voids: color customization option..
  • Liquidity Void Labels: toggles the visibility of the liquidity voids labels.

🔹 ICT Macros

  • London and New York (AM, Launch, and PM): toggles the visibility of specific macros, allowing users to customize macro colors.
  • Macro Top/Bottom Lines, Extend: toggles the visibility of the macro's pivot high/low lines and allows users to extend the pivot lines.
  • Macro Labels: toggles the visibility of the macro labels.


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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
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4.27 (11)
Indicators
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Indicators
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Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Bernhard Schweigert
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Indicators
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Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
ZAB Supply Demand MTF
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
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This script automatically calculates and updates ICT's daily IPDA look back time intervals and their respective discount / equilibrium / premium, so you don't have to :) IPDA stands for Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm. Said algorithm appears to be referencing the past 20, 40, and 60 days intervals as points of reference to define ranges and related PD arrays. Intraday traders can find most value in the 20 Day Look Back box, by observing imbalances and points of interest. Longer term traders c
SV Squeeze momentun with BB and Keltner channel
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The Bheurekso Pattern Indicator for MT5 helps traders automatically identify candlestick pattern that formed on the chart base on some japanese candle pattern and other indicator to improve accurate. This indicator scans all candles, recognizes and then displays any candle patterns formed on the chart. The candle displayed can be Bullish or Bearish Engulfing, Bullish or Bearish Harami, and so on. There are some free version now but almost that is repaint and lack off alert function. With this ve
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This is a Forex Scalping Trading Sytem based on the Bollinger Bands.  Pairs:Major Time frame: 1M or higher. Spread max:0,0001.  Indicators (just suggestion) Bollinger bands (20, 2); ADX (14 period); RSI   (7 period ). Y ou should only trade this system between 2am to 5am EST, 8am to 12am EST and 7.30pm to 10pm EST. Do not scalp 30 minutes before a orange or red news  report and not for a hour afterwards.   Setup: is for price to move above the lower or lower Bollinger Bands, RSI raise above the
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Indicators
The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
Breaker Blocks with Signals MT5
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The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
Support and Resistance AI by K clustering MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
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Smart Market structure concept MT4 version
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Indicators
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The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
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The ICT Concepts indicator regroups core concepts highlighted by trader and educator "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) into an all-in-one toolkit. Features include Market Structure (MSS & BOS), Order Blocks, Imbalances, Buyside/Sellside Liquidity, Displacements, ICT Killzones, and New Week/Day Opening Gaps. It’s one kind of Smart money concepts.   USAGE:   Please read this   document  !      DETAILS Market Structure Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior extreme
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Minh Truong Pham
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The ICT Silver Bullet indicator is inspired from the lectures of "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) and highlights the Silver Bullet (SB) window which is a specific 1-hour interval where a Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern can be formed. A detail document about ICT Silver Bullet here . There are 3 different Silver Bullet windows (New York local time): The London Open Silver Bullet (3 AM — 4 AM ~ 03:00 — 04:00) The AM Session Silver Bullet (10 AM — 11 AM ~ 10:00 — 11:00) The PM Session Silver Bullet (2
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
This indicator shows when user set sessions are active and returns various tools + metrics using the closing price within active sessions as an input. Users have the option to change up to 4 session times. The indicator will increasingly lack accuracy when the chart timeframe is higher than 1 hour. Settings Sessions Enable Session: Allows to enable or disable all associated elements with a specific user set session. Session Time: Opening and closing times of the user set session in the  
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
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Indicators
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Indicators
Consolidation is when price is moving inside a clear trading range. When prices are consolidated it shows the market maker placing orders on both sides of the market. This is mainly due to manipulate the un informed money. This indicator automatically identifies consolidation zones and plots them on the chart. The method of determining consolidation zones is based on pivot points and ATR, ensuring precise identification. The indicator also sends alert notifications to users when a new consolida
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Indicators
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL4. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The Buyside & Sellside Liquidity indicator aims to detect & highlight the first and arguably most important concept within the ICT trading methodology,   Liquidity   levels. SETTINGS Liquidity Levels Detection Length: Lookback period Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for a liquidity level detection Liquidity Zones Buyside Liquidity Zones: Enables display of the buyside liquidity zones. Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for the liquidity zone boundaries. Color: Color option for buysid
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   Liquidation Estimates (Real-Time)   experimental indicator attempts to highlight real-time long and short liquidations on all timeframes. Here with liquidations, we refer to the process of forcibly closing a trader's position in the market. By analyzing liquidation data, traders can gauge market sentiment, identify potential support and resistance levels, identify potential trend reversals, and make informed decisions about entry and exit points. USAGE (Img 1)    Liquidation refers
ICT Unicorn Model for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   ICT Unicorn Model   indicator highlights the presence of "unicorn" patterns on the user's chart which is derived from the lectures of   "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) . Detected patterns are followed by targets with a distance controlled by the user.   USAGE (image 2) At its core, the ICT Unicorn Model relies on two popular concepts, Fair Value Gaps and Breaker Blocks. This combination highlights a future area of support/resistance. A   Bullish Unicorn Pattern   consists out of:
Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
Volume SuperTrend AI MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
Reversal and Breakout Signals for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Introducing the Reversal and Breakout Signals   This innovative tool is crafted to enhance your chart analysis by identifying potential reversal and breakout opportunities directly on your charts. It's designed with both novice and experienced traders in mind, providing intuitive visual cues for better decision-making. Let's dive into the key features and how it operates: ###   Key Features:   Dynamic Period Settings:   Customize the sensitivity of the indicator with user-def
Quasimodo QM Pattern for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Introduction One of the patterns in "RTM" is the "QM" pattern, also known as "Quasimodo". Its name is derived from the appearance of "Hunchback of Notre-Dame" from Victor Hugo's novel. It is a type of "Head and Shoulders" pattern.   Formation Method   Upward Trend In an upward trend, the left shoulder is formed, and the price creates a new peak higher than the left shoulder peak . After a decline, it manages to break the previous low and move upward again. We expect the price to
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