Budicon Beast Mode

The Emergence of the Financial Market Beast
  • Only 10 copies left at current price, Final Price is $5,499
  • Enjoy Prop Firm Mode!
  • With Conservative Mode on, it can handle unto 10 Pairs on $1000 Account
  •  Set files for Forex Pairs  Available for download In Comment Section.
  • Enjoy Steady Equity curve Growth
  • Take advantage of the News Monster Mode
  • No martingale 
  • No Risky Trading Approach
  • Portfolio Diversification as it can trade many FOREX Pairs
  • Proven Trading Strategies Used.

Download set files, Run the strategy Test for a year on each pair and give your honest feedback.

Join Public Group : Click here

Live Signal From the Beast: click here

Budicon: Beast Mode 

Unleash the power of precision with our expert advisor! Boasting highly effective risk management, 6 potent trading systems, and when it comes to managing your trades, our advanced trade management system takes the lead. From securing profits through partial profit-taking to safeguarding your gains with break-even settings, Budicon puts you in control like never before.

 Let's break down some Key features of Budicon: Beast Mode:

1. Dollar Cost Averaging: This feature allows you to strategically spread out your investment over time, reducing the impact of market volatility. Budicon intelligently incorporates this proven strategy, helping you navigate through price fluctuations with confidence and discipline.

2. Conservative Mode: With Conservative Mode, you have the ability to set specific thresholds for drawdown percentage. This means you can dictate how much of your account can be in drawdown before the expert advisor refrains from taking trades on other pairs. It's a powerful risk management tool that lets you tailor your trading approach according to your comfort level.

3. Cut Loss Mode: Protecting your capital is paramount in trading, and Budicon understands that. Cut Loss Mode enables you to set predefined parameters for stopping losses, ensuring that your losses are controlled and managed effectively.

4. Account Protection Algorithm: Designed to safeguard your hard-earned capital, Budicon's Account Protection Algorithm employs advanced algorithms to monitor your account's health and take proactive measures to prevent excessive losses. It's like having a vigilant guardian watching over your trading portfolio.

5. Trade Management Flexibility: Budicon puts you in the driver's seat when it comes to managing your trades. You have the freedom to decide when to take partial profits, when to activate breakeven points, and how to adjust your positions based on market conditions. This level of flexibility allows you to customize your trading approach according to your specific goals and risk tolerance.

6. Prop Firm Mode: For traders operating with prop firm accounts, Budicon offers seamless integration with Prop Firm Mode. This feature ensures smooth compatibility with the requirements and regulations of proprietary trading firms, streamlining your trading process and enhancing your efficiency.

7. Monster Mode: When sudden market movements occur due to unexpected news events, Budicon's Monster Mode kicks into action. This aggressive trading mode enables the expert advisor to capitalize on rapid price changes, maximizing profit potential during volatile market conditions.

8. Customizable Indicators: Recognizing that every trader has unique preferences and strategies, Budicon allows you to modify the indicators used in making trading decisions. Whether it's tweaking parameters or incorporating new indicators, you have the flexibility to tailor Budicon to suit your individual trading style and preferences.

With Budicon: Beast Mode, each feature is meticulously designed to empower you with the tools and flexibility needed to succeed in the dynamic world of trading. It's more than just an expert advisor – it's a comprehensive solution that puts the power of precision and control in your hands.

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair:  Forex Pairs
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit : $1000
  • Account type:  Raw with very low spreads.
  • IMPORTANT: It is very imperative to use low spread accounts for optimal performance 
  • Recommended Broker:  Register on Exness 

Addon:

Package includes:

  •  User Manual  (English) 
  • Set files for  Various Forex Pairs Available 
  • After sales service

Input Parameter (Functions and Description)

1. **Risk Management Settings:**

   -Desired_lot_size:** Specifies the desired lot size per trade in manual mode.

   -Auto_lot_size:** Enables automatic lot size calculation based on account size and risk percentage.

   -Aggressiveness:** Determines the aggressiveness level for auto lot size calculation.

   -Activate__Conservative_mode:** Activates Conservative Mode, which restricts trades when the drawdown percentage exceeds a specified threshold.

   -Draw_Down:** Specifies the drawdown percentage on the account before activating Conservative Mode.

   -cut_loss:** Enables cutting losses at a specified drawdown percentage threshold.

   -cut_loss_percentage:** Sets the drawdown threshold percentage for cutting losses.

   -Disable_DCA:** Disables Dollar Cost Averaging.


2. **Money Management Settings:**

    -Profit_Target_in_Dollars:** Sets the amount of profit targeted in USD per trade.

   -Collective_profit:** Determines whether profits are collected across all pairs.

   -Profit_Target__Collective_Trade:** Sets the profit target from all pairs in USD.


3. **Trade Management Settings:**

   -Set_Break_Even:** Enables the trade to breakeven.

   -Pips_in_profit_Before_BE:** Specifies the number of pips in profit before activating breakeven.

   -BE_Offset:** Sets the breakeven offset.

   -Partial:** Enables taking partial profits.

   -Profit_in_Pips:** Sets the profit in pips before securing partial profit.

   -Percentage_to_take:** Specifies the percentage of the position to be secured as partial profit.


4. **Advanced Trade Management Settings:**

   -Distance_pips_Before_Averaging:** Determines the distance required to activate Dollar Cost Averaging.


5. **Indicator Settings:**

   - Set_EMA_period:** Sets the period for the EMA indicator.

   -Distance_in_pips_from_EMA:** Specifies the desired distance of price from the EMA.

   -Fast_EMA:** Sets the period for the fast EMA.

   -Slow_EMA:** Sets the period for the slow EMA.

   -EMA_Distance:** Determines the distance between shallow retracement EMAs.

   -Fast_EMA_Deep:** Sets the period for the fast EMA in deep retracement.

   -Slow_EMA_Deep:** Sets the period for the slow EMA in deep retracement.

   -EMA_Deep_Distance:** Determines the distance between deep retracement EMAs.

   -chimoku:** Sets the distance between Span A-B for the Ichimoku indicator.


6. **Strategy Management:**

   - Various parameters enabling and configuring different trading strategies such as trend following, candlestick patterns, reversal strategies, and permission settings for Ichimoku and S&R (support and resistance) strategies.


7. **Proprietary Firm Mode:**

   -Prop_Firm_Mode:** Enables proprietary firm mode, which adapts trading behavior to comply with rules and limits imposed by proprietary trading firms.

   -Daily_Draw_Down:** Sets the daily drawdown limit percentage.


8. **News Monster Mode:**

   -News_Monster:** Enables News Monster Mode for trading news events.

Parameters for trading news events including lot size, stop loss, lot multiplier, and activation/deactivation times for news trading on each day of the week.


9. **Other Settings:**

   MagicStart:** Magic number used to identify trades initiated by the EA.


These parameters provide extensive customization options for tailoring the EA's behavior and risk management to suit individual trading preferences and strategies.


