Trade Manager Tool MT5
- Yardımcı programlar
- Le Van Phat
- Sürüm: 1.8
- Güncellendi: 20 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Product introduction: Trade Manager Tool for MT5
Trade Manager Tool will help trader calculate almost exactly the risk based on your account automatically. Along with that, there are features to support capital preservation with Trailing Stop, BreakEven, Risk Limit such as Daily Limit Profit/Loss,etc.. helps you avoid overtrading.In particular, the panel is simply designed with many interactive buttons inside the panel and outside the chart to help trader interact more easily.These features really help manual traders save time and manage trade effectively.
- Attention !!! : Trade Manager Tool" does not work in Strategy Tester .
- Please go to : User Guide + Demo Version. to download demo version.
- If have any troubles please feel free to contact me.
MAIN FEATURES:
Risk Management:
- Automatically calculates Risk (%,$) or Lotsize by 2 options : Fixed lots or Auto lots.
- Setting feature - Risk based on : Balance/Equity/FreeMargin gives you flexibility in choosing risks based on your wishes.
- Automatically Breakeven, Trailing-stop and displayed on the position infomation 's button helps you control the order being used
- Max Daily Loss/Profit in (%,$) to automatically close all trades when target is hit and displayed on top left corner help you manage better. Protects the account from over drawdown and stops you from overtrading ( also help you in Funded/Prop Firms trading rules).
- Breakeven's button on chart help you moving stop-loss to breakeven as fast as possible.
- The portfolio calculation helps you manage your current risk in the trade tab also set : Risk Limit, Lotsize Limit for your current portfolio.
- Limit setting - avoid over risking.
Trade and Position Management:
- Supports entry type: Market and Pending orders.
- Expiration-time: helps you set a closing time for pending orders.
- Close position in parts - by percentage of total lotsize /Close Win/Loss/All Positions/Close Pending.
- Trailing-Stop (Distance, High/Low , Parabolic SAR) *with add points ATR automatically.
- Breakeven/Trailing-Stop - helps preserve capital and profits of manual traders
- Infomation position's button feature - control positions better as well as close positions quickly / track auto breakeven - auto trailing / move breakeven .
- Show Breakeven price's button visual label and line help you where to your stop-loss moving.
- Fixed RR's button targets such as 1:2, 1:3, 1:4 etc, help you find ratio R:R target for your take-profit.
- OCO (One-Cancels-the-Other).
- ETC,...
Graphic Panel Features:
- Lines function - Displays the current value : Entry / Take-profit / Stop-loss, helps you interact and change prices directly on the chart. This feature helps you know exactly where the future price will be.
- Main panel - Displays 5 tabs and all necessary information to help you know the exact value such as profit value / risk / trade direction / etc...
- Infomation position's button - Displays all position you have entered, providing profit and risk information and can be interacted directly .
- Message box -Displaying a confirmation question helps interact with the user.
Great tool. Like it's performance and functionality. Encountered some minor bugs in the program, but the developer quickly fixes them.