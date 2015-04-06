HFT Ronin

HFT Ronin: The premier EA for prop firm HFT challenges. With precision algorithms, it swiftly executes trades, conquering high-frequency markets. Designed to swiftly navigate and conquer prop firm HFT challenges, often within a single day.

Live Performance:

Trading Platform: MT4

Login: 12620523

Password: xGUjCSAF

Server: ICMarketsSC-Demo01


Prop firms Supported:
  • Infinity Forex Funds
  • Nova Funding 
  • Kortana
  • Next Step
  • Quantec Trading Capital

Inputs:

[ ___ Money Management ___ ]
  • Lot Size
    Specify the desired lot size for opening orders.

  • Take Profit
    Set the profit target distance.

  • Stop Loss
    Set the stop loss distance.

  • Allow Buy
    Enable trading on the Buy side (0 = disabled, 1 = enabled).

  • Allow Sell
    Enable trading on the Sell side (0 = disabled, 1 = enabled).

  • Maximum daily orders
    Specify the maximum number of orders allowed per day.

[ ___ Brekeven ___ ]
  • Breakeven Points
    Specify the distance in pips from the order open price at which the system should start working. If you don't want to use this feature, enter the value 0.

  • Breakeven Offset
    Set the stop loss (SL) level to be greater than the spread value if you enter a value of 0 for the capital protection distance from the order open price.

[ ___ Trailing Stop ___ ]
  • Trailing Stop
    Specify the distance in pips from the order open price at which the system should start working. If you don't want to use this feature, enter the value 0.

  • Trailing Step
    The majority of the initial stop loss (SL) trailing movement is set to 1.

  • Magic Number
    The bot's trade orders are referenced by order reference numbers.

[ ___ Stop Order ___ ]

  • Order Offset
    Maximum allowed difference between requested and executed trade prices.

  • Slippage
    Difference between expected and actual trade execution prices.


[ ___ Trading Hours ___ ]
  • Start Time
    Set the initial start time for opening orders (default value: 00:00:00).

  • End Time
    Set the end time for each day (default value: 23:59:59) to allow the system to operate continuously for 24 hours.

[ ___ HFT Mode ___ ]
  • HFT Enabled
    Enabling HFT mode (0 = disabled, 1 = enabled). If set to Enabled=1, trading frequency will be determined by the 'Seconds Period'.

  • Seconds Period
    specifies the trading frequency in seconds.

Important Note: HFT Ronin is specifically engineered to excel in passing HFT prop firms' challenges. It is not suitable for live or funded accounts due to potential slippage and high spreads imposed by brokers. Please refrain from purchasing this EA if you are unfamiliar with HFT Prop Firm Challenges or do not fully comprehend the content of this disclaimer.






























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