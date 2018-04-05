GridX

GridX is another excellent option for traders who do not rely on market predictions and require a system that performs well in uncertain market conditions, such as sideways markets. With GridX, you can define suitable price levels for buying and selling within each price range, allowing you to generate profits in every trading cycle.


To download the best settings, Please contact me via direct message.


Recommendations:

  • Broker: Exness ( No Swap )
  • Use on XAUUSDm on M1 timeframe 
  • ¥1,000,000 Minimum initial Deposit ( JPY Account )
  • The recommended account leverage is 1:500 or more
  • VPS hosting 24/7 is highly advised.


Inputs:

[ ___ Money Management ___ ] 

  • Grid Sell Size
    The distance between prices on the Sell side.

  • Sell Lot Size
    The lot size on the Sell side.

  • Grid Buy Size
    The distance between prices on the Buy side

  • Buy Lot Size
    The lot size on the Buy side.

[ ___ Orders Zone ___ ] 

  • Price to Stop Selling
    The desired stop price level for a new Sell position. (0 = Unlimited)

  • Price to Start Selling
    The desired price level to initiate a Sell position.

  • Price to Start Buying
    The desired price level to initiate a Buy position.

  • Price to Stop Buying
    The desired stop price level for a new Buy position. (0 = Unlimited)

  • Magic Number
    The reference number for the bot's trade order execution.






















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BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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Kosin Phanmuang
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HFT Ronin: The premier EA for prop firm HFT challenges. With precision algorithms, it swiftly executes trades, conquering high-frequency markets. Designed to swiftly navigate and conquer prop firm HFT challenges, often within a single day. Live Performance: Trading Platform:   MT4 Login:   12620523 Password: xGUjCSAF Server:   ICMarketsSC-Demo01 Prop firms Supported: Infinity Forex Funds Nova Funding  Kortana Next Step Quantec Trading Capital Inputs: [ ___ Money Management ___ ] Lot Size
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The SORA system is designed based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator, allowing users to customize the trading system according to their preferences. It is suitable for identifying reversal points or entry points following a trend and can efficiently work with all currency pairs. To download the best settings, Please contact me via direct message. Recommendations: Broker: Exness Use on XAUUSDm on M1 timeframe  ¥1,000,000 Minimum initial Deposit ( JPY Account ) The recommended acc
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