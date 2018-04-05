GridX
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 10
GridX is another excellent option for traders who do not rely on market predictions and require a system that performs well in uncertain market conditions, such as sideways markets. With GridX, you can define suitable price levels for buying and selling within each price range, allowing you to generate profits in every trading cycle.
To download the best settings, Please contact me via direct message.
Recommendations:
- Broker: Exness ( No Swap )
- Use on XAUUSDm on M1 timeframe
- ¥1,000,000 Minimum initial Deposit ( JPY Account )
- The recommended account leverage is 1:500 or more
- VPS hosting 24/7 is highly advised.
Inputs:
[ ___ Money Management ___ ]
- Grid Sell Size
The distance between prices on the Sell side.
- Sell Lot Size
The lot size on the Sell side.
- Grid Buy Size
The distance between prices on the Buy side
- Buy Lot Size
The lot size on the Buy side.
[ ___ Orders Zone ___ ]
- Price to Stop Selling
The desired stop price level for a new Sell position. (0 = Unlimited)
- Price to Start Selling
The desired price level to initiate a Sell position.
- Price to Start Buying
The desired price level to initiate a Buy position.
- Price to Stop Buying
The desired stop price level for a new Buy position. (0 = Unlimited)
- Magic Number
The reference number for the bot's trade order execution.