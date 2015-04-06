Tic amateur

The trading robot "TIC-amateur" is most focused on the GBP/USD instrument. but it may well trade on other pairs, as well as on several instruments at the same time. The robot trades pending orders and hedges transactions in different directions very well. This allows you to cut off a large number of false signals. When creating this Expert Advisor, the emphasis was placed on reducing possible drawdown. He trades in both directions on both BUY and SELL. The robot is also focused on long-term trend movements (adjustable in the expert settings). In the settings you can set the starting lot to automatically increase. The desired percentage of profit is set, upon reaching which the robot will close all open transactions, regardless of the current result on a single transaction, since the desired percentage of profit has been achieved. This can happen several times a month (you should not set more than 2% of profit; the lower the percentage is set, the faster and easier it is to close unnecessary negative transactions). The default is 1.2% profit. If you set 100% profit, the robot will simply trade based on incoming signals without closing a series of transactions.

TIC-pro version: For advanced users with a large number of settings, which allows you to select your settings for any instrument and save them for later trading. This allows you to work more professionally with this Expert!

Link to TIC-pro version: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/73527?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

ATTENTION:

All work and testing was carried out in the terminal from Forex4you!

The most accurate trading is achieved on the server. This is a link to an inexpensive server where it works, especially for Forex: https://omro.host/server-for-forex?from=2503, promo code: omro_2503.

Recommended initial deposit is 500 USD. (less is possible, but then the risks and drawdown will increase)

Recommended TimeFrame M15, H1. (Can trade on any TimeFrame)

By default, everything is already configured for trading on GBR/USD on M15, H1. (see settings in screenshots!)


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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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Tic
Pavel Kuznetsov
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The trading robot "TIC-pro" is most focused on the GBP/USD instrument, but it may well trade on other pairs, as well as on several instruments at the same time. The robot trades pending orders and hedges transactions in different directions very well. This allows you to cut off a large number of false signals. When creating this Expert Advisor, the emphasis was placed on reducing possible drawdown. He trades in both directions on both BUY and SELL. The robot is also focused on long-term trend m
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