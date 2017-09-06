IlanisNeuro
- Experts
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Mikhail SergeevMikhail Sergeev is a qualified specialist in the field of trading with 17 years of experience. An expert in the development of indicators and trading systems for MetaTrader 5.
I work in a team with the best guys from TrendRiders. Together we create powerful tools for analyzing stock charts.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 26 May 2019
- Activations: 6
IlanisNeuro is a modification of Ilanis. The EA uses averaging. Neural network is used for opening positions. The network has been trained on seven major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD) for the period 2004-2017.
Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/fastinvestments
The free version of the Expert Advisor: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/25165
Ilanis Expert Advisor
- Does not require setting the parameters. Ready to work on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD. All you need to do is select the lot size.
- It can trade all instruments simultaneously. Simply attach the EA to the charts of the required currency pairs.
- Works with Instant and Market Execution types (autodetection).
- Automatically determines the number of digits in quotes and works with quotes that have any number of decimal places.
- Resistant to a temporary loss of connection or a short-term computer shutdown. After starting the computer, the Expert Advisor will pick up its orders and continue trading steadily.
- Always works only with its own orders even if you have decided to trade manually in parallel.
- It is able to work in the strategy tester using the "Open prices only" mode without significant distortion of the result.
Trading Conditions
- Currency pair: any.
- Time frame: no restriction. For testing in the strategy tester, it is recommended to use the H1 timeframe or smaller.
- Leverage: 1:50 or higher.
Parameters
- Lot - lot size of the first order.
- Negative values: fixed lot is used. Example: Lot = -0.15 - trades are opened with a volume of 0.15 lots.
- Positive values: a dynamic lot (reinvestment) will be used. Formula: (AccountEquity/Lot) * 0.01. Example: Lot = 100, deposit is $500, a trade will be opened with a volume of 0.05 lots.
The recommended minimum deposit for one pair is $150 with a lot of -0.01 or 200. For 7 pairs, $600 with a lot of -0.01 or 800.
ProfitToClose - the profit required to close a series of transactions. It is indicated in the deposit currency for every 0.01 lot of the lot volume.
StopLoss - in points.
TP_FirstOrder - take profit for the first order of the series, in points.
StopIlanis - a ban on the start of new series.
- MaxSpread - if the current spread is greater than this value, the trade will not be opened.
- MagicNumber - beginning of the range of magic numbers occupied by the Expert Advisor. The EA occupies 50 numbers.
- Slippage - the slippage of the broker.
Хороший, пока себя проявляет хорошо, много расписывать не буду смотрите сигнал к которому он привязан. У меня сделки один в один открываются, и это важно т. к. исходя из сигнала рассчитывайте депозит и риски. Хотелось бы опцию для того что бы новые сделки не открывались, а велись только старые, ну и запихнуть все на один график (мультиграфики кажется называется) что бы ВПС не нагружать. В любом случае отличная работа.