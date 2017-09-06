IlanisNeuro

3.75

IlanisNeuro is a modification of Ilanis. The EA uses averaging. Neural network is used for opening positions. The network has been trained on seven major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD) for the period 2004-2017.

Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/fastinvestments

The free version of the Expert Advisor: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/25165


Ilanis Expert Advisor

  • Does not require setting the parameters. Ready to work on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD. All you need to do is select the lot size.
  • It can trade all instruments simultaneously. Simply attach the EA to the charts of the required currency pairs.
  • Works with Instant and Market Execution types (autodetection).
  • Automatically determines the number of digits in quotes and works with quotes that have any number of decimal places.
  • Resistant to a temporary loss of connection or a short-term computer shutdown. After starting the computer, the Expert Advisor will pick up its orders and continue trading steadily.
  • Always works only with its own orders even if you have decided to trade manually in parallel.
  • It is able to work in the strategy tester using the "Open prices only" mode without significant distortion of the result.


Trading Conditions

  • Currency pair: any.
  • Time frame: no restriction. For testing in the strategy tester, it is recommended to use the H1 timeframe or smaller.
  • Leverage: 1:50 or higher.


Parameters

  • Lot - lot size of the first order.
    • Negative values: fixed lot is used. Example: Lot = -0.15 - trades are opened with a volume of 0.15 lots.
    • Positive values: a dynamic lot (reinvestment) will be used. Formula: (AccountEquity/Lot) * 0.01. Example: Lot = 100, deposit is $500, a trade will be opened with a volume of 0.05 lots.

    The recommended minimum deposit for one pair is $150 with a lot of -0.01 or 200. For 7 pairs, $600 with a lot of -0.01 or 800.

  • ProfitToClose - the profit required to close a series of transactions. It is indicated in the deposit currency for every 0.01 lot of the lot volume.

  • StopLoss - in points.

  • TP_FirstOrder - take profit for the first order of the series, in points.

  • StopIlanis - a ban on the start of new series.

  • MaxSpread - if the current spread is greater than this value, the trade will not be opened.
  • MagicNumber - beginning of the range of magic numbers occupied by the Expert Advisor. The EA occupies 50 numbers.
  • Slippage - the slippage of the broker.
Reviews 4
Ievgen Alantiev
324
Ievgen Alantiev 2018.12.19 18:47 
 

Хороший, пока себя проявляет хорошо, много расписывать не буду смотрите сигнал к которому он привязан. У меня сделки один в один открываются, и это важно т. к. исходя из сигнала рассчитывайте депозит и риски. Хотелось бы опцию для того что бы новые сделки не открывались, а велись только старые, ну и запихнуть все на один график (мультиграфики кажется называется) что бы ВПС не нагружать. В любом случае отличная работа.

Ken Lin
51
Ken Lin 2018.01.12 10:37 
 

Great EA, quite low MDD with enough profit, I like it very much!

Tobias Grosse
1001
Tobias Grosse 2018.06.21 08:18 
 

Good EA. Kind support from developer.

Makes profit as per tester. Clever system!

---

Update 15.12.2017: still good! Risk setting 2300 and 4 pairs in use.

Update 06.02.2018: still good! Risk setting 2800 and 4 pairs in use.

Update 21.06.2018: still good! Risk setting 2800 and 4 pairs in use.

Update 06.03.2019: still good! Risk setting 3000 and 3 pairs in use.

Update 27.06.2019: still good! Risk setting 3000 and 3 pairs in use.

Update 24.12.2019: still good! Risk setting 3000, 4 pairs

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Mounir Chikri
2483
Mounir Chikri 2019.05.16 04:06 
 

Don't waist your money, very large dd for long period.

Ievgen Alantiev
324
Ievgen Alantiev 2018.12.19 18:47 
 

Хороший, пока себя проявляет хорошо, много расписывать не буду смотрите сигнал к которому он привязан. У меня сделки один в один открываются, и это важно т. к. исходя из сигнала рассчитывайте депозит и риски. Хотелось бы опцию для того что бы новые сделки не открывались, а велись только старые, ну и запихнуть все на один график (мультиграфики кажется называется) что бы ВПС не нагружать. В любом случае отличная работа.

Tobias Grosse
1001
Tobias Grosse 2018.06.21 08:18 
 

Good EA. Kind support from developer.

Makes profit as per tester. Clever system!

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Update 15.12.2017: still good! Risk setting 2300 and 4 pairs in use.

Update 06.02.2018: still good! Risk setting 2800 and 4 pairs in use.

Update 21.06.2018: still good! Risk setting 2800 and 4 pairs in use.

Update 06.03.2019: still good! Risk setting 3000 and 3 pairs in use.

Update 27.06.2019: still good! Risk setting 3000 and 3 pairs in use.

Update 24.12.2019: still good! Risk setting 3000, 4 pairs

Ken Lin
51
Ken Lin 2018.01.12 10:37 
 

Great EA, quite low MDD with enough profit, I like it very much!

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