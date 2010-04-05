PTraderFractal

A Fractal with Grid Trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is an automated trading system that combines the use of fractals and grid trading strategies to execute trades in the financial markets. Here's a description of how such an EA typically operates:

  1. Fractals: Fractals are geometrical formations on a price chart that indicate potential reversal points in the market. In this EA, fractals are used as a primary signal generator. A bullish fractal occurs when there is a low point with two higher lows on each side, indicating a potential upward reversal. Conversely, a bearish fractal occurs when there is a high point with two lower highs on each side, signaling a potential downward reversal.

  2. Grid Trading: Grid trading is a strategy that involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals above and below the current market price, creating a grid-like pattern. The idea is to profit from market fluctuations as price moves up and down within a range. In the case of this EA, grid trading is used to capitalize on price movements around the fractal levels.

  3. Signal Generation: The EA identifies fractal formations on the price chart and uses them to initiate grid trading strategies. When a bullish fractal is detected, the EA may place a series of buy orders above the fractal level, forming a buy grid. Conversely, when a bearish fractal is detected, the EA may place sell orders below the fractal level, forming a sell grid.

  4. Grid Management: The EA typically employs various parameters to manage the grid, such as grid size (the distance between orders), grid levels (the number of orders in the grid), and grid spacing (the price distance between grid levels). These parameters determine the depth and spacing of the grid, allowing the EA to adapt to different market conditions.

  5. Trade Execution: Once the grid is established, the EA monitors price movements and executes trades accordingly. As price moves up or down, the EA may close profitable positions at predetermined levels or use additional grid levels to add new positions. The goal is to accumulate profits as price oscillates within the grid range.

  6. Risk Management: Proper risk management is crucial in grid trading to mitigate potential losses. The EA should include features such as stop-loss orders, maximum position sizes, and equity protection mechanisms to limit risk exposure. Additionally, traders may opt to set maximum drawdown limits to preserve capital.

  7. Backtesting and Optimization: Before deploying the EA in live trading, it's essential to conduct thorough backtesting and optimization to evaluate its performance under various market conditions and parameter settings. This helps identify the optimal parameters for the EA and provides insight into its potential profitability and risk profile.

In summary, a Fractal with Grid Trading EA for MT4 combines the use of fractals for signal generation with grid trading strategies to capitalize on price fluctuations in the financial markets. By automating the trading process, it allows traders to execute their strategies consistently and efficiently while minimizing emotional biases. However, traders should actively monitor the EA's performance and adjust parameters as needed to ensure its effectiveness over time.


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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.74 (568)
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EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
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Profalgo Limited
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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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