Zoro L non repaint indicator
- Indicateurs
- Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
'Zoro LITE' is a reversal strategy based MT4 indicator with advance pre-alert system. Its an 100% non repaint indicator with an average accuracy of about 70-95% in a ranging market.
---------------------------------------------------------
Features:
Neural Network based
Advance price action algorithms
Pre-alert (get ready) signals
Non-delay indications
24/7 signals
OTC markets supported
Auto-trading supported
100% Non repaint
100% No lag
No recalculating
Lifetime license
---------------------------------------------------------
Make sure to message me and get the Instruction manual after you rent or Buy the product.