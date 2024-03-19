TrailingStop for MT5

3

Name: Trailing Stop EA

Version: 1.1

Author: D. Petru

Description:

This Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 implements a trailing stop functionality. The EA monitors all open positions and, if the price moves in favor of the position by more than the set  TrailingStop  value, then the EA will move the stop loss to a distance of  TrailingStop  from the current price.

Key Features:

  • Trailing Stop: The user can set the trailing stop distance in points. When the price moves in favor of the position by more than this distance, the stop loss is adjusted.
  • Compatibility: This EA is compatible with MetaTrader 5.
  • Automation: The EA runs automatically, monitoring all open positions and adjusting stop losses based on price movements.

This EA is intended for traders who want to use a trailing stop strategy in their trades. It is easy to use and can be customized to fit different trading styles.

Thank you for using this tool, and will help me a good rating, in the future!



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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Fabio Nunes Viana
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Fabio Nunes Viana 2025.01.14 13:47 
 

to usando no mt5 no xauusd so ta funcionando pra compra

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