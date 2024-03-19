TrailingStop for MT5

Name: Trailing Stop EA

Version: 1.1

Author: D. Petru

Description:

This Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 implements a trailing stop functionality. The EA monitors all open positions and, if the price moves in favor of the position by more than the set TrailingStop value, then the EA will move the stop loss to a distance of TrailingStop from the current price.

Key Features:

Trailing Stop : The user can set the trailing stop distance in points. When the price moves in favor of the position by more than this distance, the stop loss is adjusted.

: The user can set the trailing stop distance in points. When the price moves in favor of the position by more than this distance, the stop loss is adjusted. Compatibility : This EA is compatible with MetaTrader 5.

: This EA is compatible with MetaTrader 5. Automation: The EA runs automatically, monitoring all open positions and adjusting stop losses based on price movements.

This EA is intended for traders who want to use a trailing stop strategy in their trades. It is easy to use and can be customized to fit different trading styles.

Thank you for using this tool, and will help me a good rating, in the future!







