Explosive Trend

The indicator analyzes the chart as a mathematical function with X-time and Y-price axes. Time is presented in bars, price in pips. The purpose of the analysis is to give the user a signal to action at the moment when the function forms a recoilless movement in one direction over a certain period of time. The indicator parameters must be selected for each currency pair, since the price function is formed differently for each currency pair.





Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows. The indicator can be used both for pips on small periods and for long-term trading. Uses two parameters for settings. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. The indicator has a signal system. You can set up message alerts in the form of sound or email or push.





To work in automatic mode:

For a bot, you can use an indicator by building in, for example, 3 indicators and generating the final signal after optimizing the parameters for each of them. In this way, it will be possible to optimize signals not only for the price function, but also to create an integrated approach by receiving information simultaneously from three differently configured indicators. Also, with this approach, we optimize the indicator not only for the price function, but also for the needs of our specific strategy.





To work in manual mode:

To work in manual mode, you must select the parameters by visually looking at the price chart. Therefore, it is necessary to enable functions that indicate the appearance of a signal and thus take action. Of course, you need to consider other tools in this approach.





Parameters for setting:

StepX - Step on the X axis.

StepY - Step on the Y axis.

FlagAlert - Sound signal.

FlagEMail - Signal to email.

FlagPush - Push signal.



