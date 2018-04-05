Goldbuyer
- Experts
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Linus Erik AnemyrTrader from Sweden who always aim to help other traders on their journey.
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
The "Goldbuyer" Expert Advisor (EA) is a straightforward yet effective tool tailored for trading in the Forex market, with a specific emphasis on gold trading, though it is versatile enough to work with any symbol. Originally developed as a rebate EA, its primary goal is to facilitate traders in earning rebates alongside their trades. "Goldbuyer" incorporates basic trading strategies, making it accessible and easy to use, even for those new to trading. A key feature of this EA is its drawdown management capability, which is particularly beneficial for prop firm trading, allowing traders to manage risk efficiently and maintain control over their trading performance. This focus on risk management makes "Goldbuyer" a prudent choice for traders aiming to navigate the volatile world of Forex trading while capitalizing on opportunities across different symbols.
Note that this is not a set and forget EA, manual supervision is key for success therefore is backtesting of the EA not to rely on.
Contact me if you bought the Ea and want the setfile im using
Screenshots updated 2024-03-11
Settings explained:
- LotSize: The size of the trade. Adjust based on your risk appetite and account balance.
- TakeProfitPips: The profit target in pips. Sets the level where the trade will be closed in profit.
- StopLossPips: The loss limit in pips. Defines the maximum loss allowed before the trade is closed to protect your account.
- TradeFrequencyMinutes: The minimum time in minutes between trades. Helps to control trading frequency and manage risk.
- MaxOpenTrades: The maximum number of simultaneous open trades. Limits the number of trades to manage exposure.
- MaxDrawdownPercent: The maximum allowed drawdown percentage. Protects the account by stopping trading if drawdown exceeds this level.
- PauseAfterMaxDDHours: The pause duration in hours after hitting max drawdown. Provides a cooldown period to evaluate strategy and avoid immediate re-entry.
- StartTradingHour: The hour to start trading (based on broker's server time). Defines the trading window's start to align with market opportunities.
- EndTradingHour: The hour to stop trading (based on broker's server time). Sets the trading window's end to avoid trading during low liquidity or high volatility periods outside preferred hours.
Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The Goldbuyer team is not liable for any trading losses. Use at your own risk.