Goldbuyer

The "Goldbuyer" Expert Advisor (EA) is a straightforward yet effective tool tailored for trading in the Forex market, with a specific emphasis on gold trading, though it is versatile enough to work with any symbol. Originally developed as a rebate EA, its primary goal is to facilitate traders in earning rebates alongside their trades. "Goldbuyer" incorporates basic trading strategies, making it accessible and easy to use, even for those new to trading. A key feature of this EA is its drawdown management capability, which is particularly beneficial for prop firm trading, allowing traders to manage risk efficiently and maintain control over their trading performance. This focus on risk management makes "Goldbuyer" a prudent choice for traders aiming to navigate the volatile world of Forex trading while capitalizing on opportunities across different symbols.

Note that this is not a set and forget EA, manual supervision is key for success therefore is backtesting of the EA not to rely on.


Contact me if you bought the Ea and want the setfile im using

Screenshots updated 2024-03-11

Settings explained:

  • LotSize: The size of the trade. Adjust based on your risk appetite and account balance.
  • TakeProfitPips: The profit target in pips. Sets the level where the trade will be closed in profit.
  • StopLossPips: The loss limit in pips. Defines the maximum loss allowed before the trade is closed to protect your account.
  • TradeFrequencyMinutes: The minimum time in minutes between trades. Helps to control trading frequency and manage risk.
  • MaxOpenTrades: The maximum number of simultaneous open trades. Limits the number of trades to manage exposure.
  • MaxDrawdownPercent: The maximum allowed drawdown percentage. Protects the account by stopping trading if drawdown exceeds this level.
  • PauseAfterMaxDDHours: The pause duration in hours after hitting max drawdown. Provides a cooldown period to evaluate strategy and avoid immediate re-entry.
  • StartTradingHour: The hour to start trading (based on broker's server time). Defines the trading window's start to align with market opportunities.
  • EndTradingHour: The hour to stop trading (based on broker's server time). Sets the trading window's end to avoid trading during low liquidity or high volatility periods outside preferred hours.

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The Goldbuyer team is not liable for any trading losses. Use at your own risk.


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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Linus Erik Anemyr
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One of a kind Ea with the true power of passive income!! Propfirm ready! Single entry trades with small stoploss, no risk of blowing accounts or challenges! Propfirm setfile will be sent after purchase to those who want, this setfile risk 0.2% per trade. Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2211138?source=Site+Signals+My LIVE STREAMING AVAILABLE!!! The live streaming is offline during the weekends. To check out our other videos visit out YouTube channel " AdeptFlowTrading " or simp
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