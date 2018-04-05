The "Goldbuyer" Expert Advisor (EA) is a straightforward yet effective tool tailored for trading in the Forex market, with a specific emphasis on gold trading, though it is versatile enough to work with any symbol. Originally developed as a rebate EA, its primary goal is to facilitate traders in earning rebates alongside their trades. "Goldbuyer" incorporates basic trading strategies, making it accessible and easy to use, even for those new to trading. A key feature of this EA is its drawdown management capability, which is particularly beneficial for prop firm trading, allowing traders to manage risk efficiently and maintain control over their trading performance. This focus on risk management makes "Goldbuyer" a prudent choice for traders aiming to navigate the volatile world of Forex trading while capitalizing on opportunities across different symbols.

Note that this is not a set and forget EA, manual supervision is key for success therefore is backtesting of the EA not to rely on.







Contact me if you bought the Ea and want the setfile im using



Screenshots updated 2024-03-11



Settings explained: