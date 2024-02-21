Homeopathys





Running recommendations





Recommended currency pairs: XAUUSD, gold





Time cycle: H4





Operating capital: recommended above $1000





Account type: No special requirements, better effect of low difference





Levers: No special requirements













matters needing attention





EA has a maximum of 6 entry points per day, with a minimum of 0.01 trades per transaction (manual modification is sufficient).





The default parameter is the gold variety.





Suggest using funds above $1000 to enhance risk resistance.





There is a possibility of overlapping risks when using multiple currency pairs simultaneously, please be aware.





This is the MT5 version. The MT5 version can better simulate the market environment. Suggested use.





Please note that transactions involve risks, and understanding and effectively managing these risks is crucial.





Try to use low point difference and low sliding point platforms as much as possible