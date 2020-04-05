SP 500 Index Dual Grid Premium

        SP 500 Index Dual Grid Premium

"Still undecided? Test-drive the Free Version first, then upgrade to Premium whenever you're ready for grid trading and breakeven protection."

  1. DM (private message) for the .Set file or Download here 
  2. Minimum Account Requirements:

  • Account Size: minimum 1000 USD (US500/US100/Nasdaq)
  • Lot Size: 0.1 (Grid automatically increases lot size based on market movement)
  • Timeframe: 1 Minute / 5 Minutes 
  • Set File: available in the screenshot gallery; the same parameters are used for both Demo and Live

(Note: Increase the lot size for both the buy and sell sides according to your account size.)

DualDirectionBB_CCI is an MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) built around Bollinger Bands breakout price action, with an optional CCI (Commodity Channel Index) filter to keep sell entries aligned with market momentum. The core feature of this EA is that the buy side and the sell side operate as two fully independent modules — each with its own Bollinger Bands settings, lot size, grid behavior, and exit rules — allowing you to trade long-only, short-only, or both directions simultaneously from a single chart.

The default settings in the attached configuration are optimized for US500 (S&P 500 index CFD), but every parameter is exposed as a configurable input, so this Bollinger Bands grid EA can be re-optimized for other symbols and timeframes in the Strategy Tester.

Key Features

  • Independent Buy and Sell engines — enable/disable each side separately ( EnableBuy , EnableSell ); each has its own Bollinger Bands period, deviation, applied price, and timeframe
  • Bollinger Bands breakout entry logic — configurable period, standard deviation, applied price, and signal timeframe for both directions
  • Optional CCI trend filter on the sell side — EnableSellCCIFilter adds Commodity Channel Index confirmation before a short position is opened (period, applied price, level, and timeframe are all adjustable), helping avoid counter-trend sell entries
  • Grid / layered position averaging — both directions can add additional layered positions as price moves against the initial entry; lot increment and grid spacing (in points) are independently configurable, with a maximum layer cap ( MaxBuyLayers , MaxSellLayers ) to limit exposure
  • Per-side take profit — separate take-profit distances (in points) for buy and sell positions
  • Monetary stop-loss option — a USD-denominated stop can be applied to the sell basket independently of point-based exits
  • Breakeven protection — once a configurable profit trigger is reached, the sell side can automatically move its stop to breakeven
  • Spread filter — trades are skipped when the current spread exceeds a configurable maximum, protecting against poor execution during volatile or illiquid periods
  • Trading hours filter — optionally restrict trading to a defined start/stop hour range
  • Magic number support — run multiple instances on the same MT5 account or coexist with other EAs without order conflicts

How It Works

  • The EA monitors Bollinger Bands on the timeframe and applied price configured for each direction
  • For buy signals, price interaction with the bands (based on your period/deviation settings) triggers an entry, sized according to BuyLots
  • For sell signals, the same Bollinger Bands logic applies; an optional CCI confirmation step filters out entries that go against the prevailing momentum
  • If price continues to move against an open position, the grid module can add further layered entries at a fixed point spacing, up to the configured maximum number of layers, using an incremental lot size
  • Positions are closed via per-side take profit, an optional monetary stop (sell side), or a breakeven-protected stop once triggered
  • A spread filter and an optional trading-hours window sit on top of all this logic to control when new trades are allowed

Recommended Use

  • Symbol: US500 / S&P 500 CFD (default configuration provided), though any symbol/timeframe combination can be optimized independently
  • Account: test thoroughly on a demo account and in the Strategy Tester before going live. Because this EA uses grid/layered averaging, position size and maximum layer settings directly control worst-case exposure — review and stress-test these parameters before using real capital
  • Broker requirements: both netting and hedging accounts are supported (verify the execution model with your broker); make sure your broker offers competitive spreads on the chosen symbol, otherwise the spread filter will block entries

Input Parameters Overview

Group Parameters
General MagicNumber , MaxSpread , MomentOfTheSignal
Buy — Signal EnableBuy , BuyBBPeriod , BuyBBDeviation , BuyBBPrice , BuyBBTimeframe
Buy — Money Management BuyLots , BuyGridLotIncrement , BuyGridSpacingPoints , MaxBuyLayers , BuyTakeProfitPoints
Sell — Filter EnableSellCCIFilter , SellCCIPeriod , SellCCIPrice , SellCCILevel , SellCCITimeframe
Sell — Signal EnableSell , SellBBPeriod , SellBBDeviation , SellBBPrice , SellBBTimeframe
Sell — Money Management SellLots , SellMonetaryStopUSD , EnableSellGrid , SellGridLotIncrement , SellGridSpacingPoints , MaxSellLayers , SellGridExitBBPeriod , SellTakeProfitPoints
Sell — Protection EnableSellBreakeven , SellBreakevenTriggerPoints
Session EnableTradingHours , TradingStartHour , TradingStopHour

Risk Warning

This EA uses grid/layered position averaging on the sell side (and optionally the buy side); this type of strategy can increase exposure during extended adverse price movements. Past or hypothetical backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account, understand the maximum drawdown your chosen lot size and layer count can produce, and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Set file included: pre-configured inputs for US500. The full input list is customizable for other instruments and timeframes.


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Experts
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Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
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4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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