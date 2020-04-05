SP 500 Index Dual Grid Premium

"Still undecided? Test-drive the Free Version first, then upgrade to Premium whenever you're ready for grid trading and breakeven protection."





DM (private message) for the .Set file or Download here Minimum Account Requirements: Account Size: minimum 1000 USD (US500/US100/Nasdaq)

minimum 1000 USD Lot Size: 0.1 (Grid automatically increases lot size based on market movement)

0.1 (Grid automatically increases lot size based on market movement) Timeframe: 1 Minute / 5 Minutes

1 Minute / 5 Minutes Set File: available in the screenshot gallery; the same parameters are used for both Demo and Live (Note: Increase the lot size for both the buy and sell sides according to your account size.)



DualDirectionBB_CCI is an MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) built around Bollinger Bands breakout price action, with an optional CCI (Commodity Channel Index) filter to keep sell entries aligned with market momentum. The core feature of this EA is that the buy side and the sell side operate as two fully independent modules — each with its own Bollinger Bands settings, lot size, grid behavior, and exit rules — allowing you to trade long-only, short-only, or both directions simultaneously from a single chart.

The default settings in the attached configuration are optimized for US500 (S&P 500 index CFD), but every parameter is exposed as a configurable input, so this Bollinger Bands grid EA can be re-optimized for other symbols and timeframes in the Strategy Tester.

Key Features

Independent Buy and Sell engines — enable/disable each side separately ( EnableBuy , EnableSell ); each has its own Bollinger Bands period, deviation, applied price, and timeframe

— enable/disable each side separately ( EnableBuy , EnableSell ); each has its own Bollinger Bands period, deviation, applied price, and timeframe Bollinger Bands breakout entry logic — configurable period, standard deviation, applied price, and signal timeframe for both directions

— configurable period, standard deviation, applied price, and signal timeframe for both directions Optional CCI trend filter on the sell side — EnableSellCCIFilter adds Commodity Channel Index confirmation before a short position is opened (period, applied price, level, and timeframe are all adjustable), helping avoid counter-trend sell entries

— EnableSellCCIFilter adds Commodity Channel Index confirmation before a short position is opened (period, applied price, level, and timeframe are all adjustable), helping avoid counter-trend sell entries Grid / layered position averaging — both directions can add additional layered positions as price moves against the initial entry; lot increment and grid spacing (in points) are independently configurable, with a maximum layer cap ( MaxBuyLayers , MaxSellLayers ) to limit exposure

— both directions can add additional layered positions as price moves against the initial entry; lot increment and grid spacing (in points) are independently configurable, with a maximum layer cap ( MaxBuyLayers , MaxSellLayers ) to limit exposure Per-side take profit — separate take-profit distances (in points) for buy and sell positions

— separate take-profit distances (in points) for buy and sell positions Monetary stop-loss option — a USD-denominated stop can be applied to the sell basket independently of point-based exits

— a USD-denominated stop can be applied to the sell basket independently of point-based exits Breakeven protection — once a configurable profit trigger is reached, the sell side can automatically move its stop to breakeven

— once a configurable profit trigger is reached, the sell side can automatically move its stop to breakeven Spread filter — trades are skipped when the current spread exceeds a configurable maximum, protecting against poor execution during volatile or illiquid periods

— trades are skipped when the current spread exceeds a configurable maximum, protecting against poor execution during volatile or illiquid periods Trading hours filter — optionally restrict trading to a defined start/stop hour range

— optionally restrict trading to a defined start/stop hour range Magic number support — run multiple instances on the same MT5 account or coexist with other EAs without order conflicts

How It Works

The EA monitors Bollinger Bands on the timeframe and applied price configured for each direction

For buy signals, price interaction with the bands (based on your period/deviation settings) triggers an entry, sized according to BuyLots

For sell signals, the same Bollinger Bands logic applies; an optional CCI confirmation step filters out entries that go against the prevailing momentum

If price continues to move against an open position, the grid module can add further layered entries at a fixed point spacing, up to the configured maximum number of layers, using an incremental lot size

Positions are closed via per-side take profit, an optional monetary stop (sell side), or a breakeven-protected stop once triggered

A spread filter and an optional trading-hours window sit on top of all this logic to control when new trades are allowed

Recommended Use

Symbol: US500 / S&P 500 CFD (default configuration provided), though any symbol/timeframe combination can be optimized independently

US500 / S&P 500 CFD (default configuration provided), though any symbol/timeframe combination can be optimized independently Account: test thoroughly on a demo account and in the Strategy Tester before going live. Because this EA uses grid/layered averaging, position size and maximum layer settings directly control worst-case exposure — review and stress-test these parameters before using real capital

test thoroughly on a demo account and in the Strategy Tester before going live. Because this EA uses grid/layered averaging, position size and maximum layer settings directly control worst-case exposure — review and stress-test these parameters before using real capital Broker requirements: both netting and hedging accounts are supported (verify the execution model with your broker); make sure your broker offers competitive spreads on the chosen symbol, otherwise the spread filter will block entries

Input Parameters Overview

Group Parameters General MagicNumber , MaxSpread , MomentOfTheSignal Buy — Signal EnableBuy , BuyBBPeriod , BuyBBDeviation , BuyBBPrice , BuyBBTimeframe Buy — Money Management BuyLots , BuyGridLotIncrement , BuyGridSpacingPoints , MaxBuyLayers , BuyTakeProfitPoints Sell — Filter EnableSellCCIFilter , SellCCIPeriod , SellCCIPrice , SellCCILevel , SellCCITimeframe Sell — Signal EnableSell , SellBBPeriod , SellBBDeviation , SellBBPrice , SellBBTimeframe Sell — Money Management SellLots , SellMonetaryStopUSD , EnableSellGrid , SellGridLotIncrement , SellGridSpacingPoints , MaxSellLayers , SellGridExitBBPeriod , SellTakeProfitPoints Sell — Protection EnableSellBreakeven , SellBreakevenTriggerPoints Session EnableTradingHours , TradingStartHour , TradingStopHour

Risk Warning

This EA uses grid/layered position averaging on the sell side (and optionally the buy side); this type of strategy can increase exposure during extended adverse price movements. Past or hypothetical backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account, understand the maximum drawdown your chosen lot size and layer count can produce, and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Set file included: pre-configured inputs for US500. The full input list is customizable for other instruments and timeframes.