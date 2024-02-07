Trend line Trade Execution Assistant

Trend Line Trade Assistant EA

 Semi-Automated Trading Assistant   

 IMPORTANT:   On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Trend line and change it to Buy or Sell, and drag by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the  Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Testing, please drop an Object to chart and it will automatically assign Buy or Sell, then you can move it around.  

You can drag and drop the EA to a chart, and it will automatically determine the Pair and will start working. Please See the list of instruments that are pre-coded to this EA.  

List of Pairs: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURNZD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, XAGUSD, XAUUSD, GBPAUD, EUSTX50, FRA40, GER30, ASX200, NDX100, JPN225, UK100, US30, SPX500, VIX, US2000, HK50, USDX, CAN60, SWI20, NTH25, UKOUSD, USOUSD, XPTUSD, XZNUSD, XNIUSD, XAUJPY, XAUEUR.   

 "Delete Pending Order if market price moves X amounts of Pips away  from Pending Order Price."

 Delete_Pending_Order_After_X_Pips_Away = 50;

   

Description

Unlock the power of semi-automation Trend Line Trade Assistant EA, a versatile Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading experience. This innovative tool offers a seamless integration of your trading strategies with the dynamic world of chart analysis.   

Key Features:  

Trend Line Object Detection and Trade Execution 

                  This EA operates by intelligently detecting Trend Line Objects on your trading chart. It will Automatically determine if it’s a Buy or Sell order buy its color.  Utilize this feature to seamlessly integrate your predefined parameters for buying or selling.  

Flexibility in Trading: 

Choose your preferred trading direction – buy or sell – based on the positioning of the Trend Line Object.  

Trade on Your Terms: 

                  Say goodbye to constant chart monitoring and alert-watching. With this EA, simply draw your Trend Lines on the chart and let the EA do the rest.   

Enjoy the freedom to live your life while Trend Line Trade Assistant EA   

automates your trades according to your predefined strategies.  

Compatible with Diverse Strategies: 

Trend Line Trade Assistant EA caters to a broad spectrum of trading styles, including but not limited to Hedging, Support and Resistance trading, and more.   

Adapt the EA to suit your unique strategies and level of experience.   

    

Versatility for Personal and Prop Firm Accounts: 

                  Whether you're managing your personal account or operating within a Proprietary firm evaluation accounts, Trend Line Trade Assistant EA extends its capabilities to suit your trading environment.   

Ownership and Licensing: 

- The rights to this program, including but not limited to the source code, are owned by Bakyt Kenzhebek. No part of this program may be reproduced, distributed, or sold without explicit permission from the developer.
- The user (buyer) is granted a license to use this program solely for trading purposes. Any form of resale, redistribution, or sharing with third parties is strictly prohibited.
- The developer of this program does not take any responsibility for any trading losses or damages incurred by the user. The user should carefully evaluate and test the program based on their trading strategy before using it in live trading.
- By using this program, the user acknowledges and agrees to abide by these terms and conditions. Any violation of these terms may result in the termination of the user's license to use the program.
- For inquiries regarding licensing, permissions, or support, please contact y.bakyt@mail.com.  

If there is/are an Error/s, please send an email to ‘y.bakyt@mail.com’ with explanation and screenshots.  

   

Expert Properties explained: 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

showComment = true; - Shows or Hides Comments

"Allow Multiple Positions at same Line/Price"

Allow_Multiple_Positions_At_Same_Price = false;

"Wait time between Orders, in Minutes."

Minutes_btw_Orders = 180;

If Market price moves away fron the pending position X Pips, the EA Deletes the order

Delete_Pending_Order_After_X_Pips_Away = 30;

"Minimum Difference btw Orders in Pips."

Min_Pips_Difference_btw_Orders = 30;

"Take Profit and Stop Loss"

Take_Profit = 0;

Stop_Loss = 0;

Lots = 0.1;

"Name for Trade Comments"

Comment_Text = "Put Your Name";

Trailing_Allowed = false;

Trailing_Pips = 0;

New_TP = 0;

" If in InProfit more or equal to X, this will close all positions for the symbol"

InProfit_For_LessThan_3 = 70;

InProfit_For_MoreThan_3 = 50;

      Changning InProfit, means, if 3 or less positions are open, the Profit should be $100 (example bellow). Else if, equal or more than 3 positions the Profit is $50 and the EA will Close All positions for the Current Symbol.   

   InProfit_For_LessThan_3 = 100;   

   InProfit_For_MoreThan_3 = 50;   

     

   "Input Market Open and Close H:M". Military time is a technique of tracking hours in which the day runs from midnight to midnight and is broken into 24-hour increments. This is not the same as the 12-hour clock commonly used worldwide. For example, a military clock that reads 1930 hours is the same as 7:30 PM when using the 12-hour clock. Since military time reflects the counting up to 24 hours, AM and PM is not required.   

Like the 12-hour clock, the first two digits are the hours, and the last two represent the minutes. Military time ranging from 0000 to 1159 is considered AM, and military time ranging from 1200 to 2359 is PM.    

   Market_Close_Time_Hour = 15;   

   Market_Close_Time_Minute = 59;   

   Market_Open_Time_Hour = 17;   

   Market_Open_Time_Minute = 01;  


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Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
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Yury Kulikov
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Utilities
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Utilities
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Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
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Duplicator for MetaTrader 5 — professional position duplicator inside one terminal A reliable Expert Advisor for traders who want to automatically duplicate already opened positions in MetaTrader 5, increase volume, apply custom lot settings, and manage duplicates with precise rules. It is a practical tool for manual trading, algorithmic systems, and flexible management of existing positions inside one terminal. Duplicator for MT5 does not open positions by its own trading strategy. Its role is
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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