AutoDynamic Fibo Trader is a simple utility that allows the user to place a buy or sell limit or order based on the last fibonacci object drawn on the chart. This is to help the user to significantly reduce the amount of time the user takes to place a trade. All you need to do is draw a fib object with the low and high levels of where you want your stop loss and take profit to be, and decide where an entry level should be by specifying a fibo percentage level.

The utility will automatically retrieve the stop loss and take profit depending on whether the user places a BUY or SELL order, and calculates the entry price as per the entry level percentage input.

The script will also automatically calculate the lot size if the user chooses to place an order by risking a percentage of the account balance or equity, or you can choose to use a fixed lot size.

The user will have a choice whether to place an order immediately, or just print the trading details which include the calculated lot size as seen on one of the images below.

The user must ensure that the Fibo object name starts with <Period> Fibo . For example for a fibo object placed on M15, the name should start with M15 Fibo . MT5 currently names every fibo object this way by default.

Please click on the first image below, which is GIF, for a little demonstration.



