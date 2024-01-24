AutoDynamic Fibo Trader

AutoDynamic Fibo Trader is a simple utility that allows the user to place a buy or sell limit or order based on the last fibonacci object drawn on the chart. This is to help the user to significantly reduce the amount of time the user takes to place a trade. All you need to do is draw a fib object with the low and high levels of where you want your stop loss and take profit to be, and decide where an entry level should be by specifying a fibo percentage level. 

The utility will automatically retrieve the stop loss and take profit depending on whether the user places a BUY or SELL order, and calculates the entry price as per the entry level percentage input. 

The script will also automatically calculate the lot size if the user chooses to place an order by risking a percentage of the account balance or equity, or you can choose to use a fixed lot size.

The user will have a choice whether to place an order immediately, or just print the trading details which include the calculated lot size as seen on one of the images below.

The user must ensure that the Fibo object name starts with <Period> Fibo. For example for a fibo object placed on M15, the name should start with M15 Fibo. MT5 currently names every fibo object this way by default.

Please click on the first image below, which is GIF, for a little demonstration.


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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trump Shock Guard
Thomas Christoph Lipka
Utilities
TRUMP SHOCK – Real-Time Market Protection for MT5 TRUMP SHOCK is a MetaTrader 5 risk-management utility designed to react to sudden market-moving news and unexpected volatility. Markets such as Gold, Oil and USD-related instruments can move within seconds following major political statements or breaking news. TRUMP SHOCK monitors important Truth Social posts and general breaking news and can automatically trigger predefined protective actions in MetaTrader 5 — helping you reduce unwanted exposur
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