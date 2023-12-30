Percent Risk Scalping Ea for MT5

4

Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 999 USD.

For Exness please try with GMT0 and For other brokers with MostServers.

Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change. and Risk Level 2 = 2% risk for 1000 USD or above. It's only good works on GBPUSD Daily Timeframe.  This robot requires minimum deposit of $100. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself. 
IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail.(https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah)

Recommendations:

  • Currency Pair: GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: D1
  • Minimum Deposit (For default setup): $100.
  • Account Type: Low spreads account.
  • Account type: No special requirements, the effect is better with low spreads.
        Specifications:
    • Trade GBPUSD
    • Every trade is protected with  {Stop Loss & Total Stop Loss Pips} and {Risk %  (1-100) Please Type it}.
    • Auto lots function incorporated
    • Very easy to install, 
    • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)


    Please contact me with any questions: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah

    Also add me as a friend.

    MT4 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112549?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page











    Avis 3
    George Husenov
    39
    George Husenov 2024.03.20 15:53 
     

    I liked this robot, it's great, so far I'm in the black

    Dino Caccia
    1109
    Dino Caccia 2025.02.28 17:17 
     

    niente di speciale, profitti minimi contro grande rischio. Molto meglio l'altro bot GOLD HARVEST

    Produits recommandés
    Nwersiasf Forex by Gerega
    Illia Hereha
    Experts
    This strategy integrates the  Nadaraya-Watson Envelope , Relative Strength Index (RSI) ,and  ATR Stop Loss Finder to identify high-probability trade setups with dynamic stop-loss placement. It is suitable for both  trend-following and mean-reversion trading styles . How It Works: • Nadaraya-Watson Envelope: A non-parametric regression-based indicator that smooths price action and identifies dynamic support and resistance zones. • RSI: Measures momentum and helps detect overbought/oversold cond
    FREE
    Risk management discipline
    Md Rubel Islam
    Experts
    MT4 Version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89114 For Deriv Synthetic indices MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95814  Hello traders, I believe you all know that risk and money management along with psychology are the keys to success in trading. No matter how strong one’s strategy is, without these 3 criteria they will always face losses in the long run. I have created an EA to control our human behaviors. This EA will force us to be discipline exactly the way you will s
    CAP Channel Trading EA MT5
    MEETALGO LLC
    3 (3)
    Experts
    CAP Channel Trading EA MT4  is Expert Advisor that base on our famous indicator  CAP Channel Indicator .  EA is a non-optimized expert advisor you have to find best setting by yourself. Who using our CAP Channel Indicator and looking for EA that base on Channel indicator this EA is best for them. We give lots of options so you can customize your trading strategy.  [  Installation Guide  |  Update Guide  |  Submit Your Problem  |  All Products  ] Channel Trading is a volatility-based indicator th
    ZenithPulser
    Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega
    Experts
    Prompt Firm Ready! ZenithPulse est un puissant   Limited Free Version   conseiller de trading de précision qui combine une stratégie haute fréquence avec une gestion stricte des risques, opérant exclusivement sur EUR/USD lors des annonces économiques et réagissant à la volatilité instantanée générée. Caractéristiques principales : Simplicité et facilité d’utilisation :   ZenithPulse se distingue par sa facilité de configuration et de compréhension, permettant à tout trader, quel que soit son niv
    FREE
    Fipoy Master Pro
    Md Nasar Uddin Redoy
    Experts
    Fipoy Master Pro – Smart Order Block EA for MT5 Launch Price: $299 (Next: $399) | Final Price: $2499 Fipoy Master Pro is an advanced MT5 EA that trades Order Block setups with Fibonacci confirmation. Built with smart money concepts and full auto-management, it features a premium dashboard, smart risk control, and real-time performance stats. Key Features: Order Block + Fibonacci-based entries Auto/Fix lot sizing Smart Panel for real-time stats Custom trading hours Full TP/SL/trailing automation
    Spulse EMA DCA
    Md Abdul Manann
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Spulse EMA DCA EA - Expert de Trading sur Grille Avancé avec Filtres Intelligents Un Expert Advisor (EA) de trading sur grille pour MetaTrader 5, gratuit, puissant et hautement personnalisable, doté de fonctionnalités avancées de gestion des risques et de filtrage. Le Spulse EMA DCA EA est conçu pour les traders qui souhaitent un contrôle précis sur leurs stratégies de grille automatisées. Il combine une entrée classique basée sur l'EMA avec un système sophistiqué de moyenne du coût en dollars (
    FREE
    GoldenRatioX
    Serhii Sharlai
    Experts
    GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
    Cap RSI Trader EA Pro MT5
    MEETALGO LLC
    5 (3)
    Experts
    MeetAlgo RSI Trade EA Pro MT4 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide  |  Update Guide  |  Submit Your Problem  |  FAQ  |  All Products  | How to Get All Robot Free ] Functions Easy to use and customizable RSI setting. Customizable indicator settings Built-in money management Grid trading
    Neopips Engine EA
    Md Billal Hossain
    Experts
    NeoPips Engine EA – La révolution ultime du trading est arrivée ! « Le véritable pouvoir du trading réside dans la capacité à voir ce que les autres ne voient pas. NeoPips Engine ne suit pas le marché, il le maîtrise.» À propos de NeoPips Engine EA : Votre allié pour un trading intelligent NeoPips Engine EA n'est pas un robot de trading ordinaire. C'est un expert advisor multidimensionnel, optimisé par l'IA, conçu pour les traders exigeant précision, adaptabilité et performance à long
    Deriv Risk management discipline
    Md Rubel Islam
    Experts
    This EA is for only Deriv Synthetic indices.  Forex MT4 Version here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89114 Forex MT5 version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89113 Hello traders, I believe you all know that risk and money management along with psychology are the keys to success in trading. No matter how strong one’s strategy is, without these 3 criteria they will always face losses in the long run. I have created an EA to control our human behaviors. This EA will force u
    USD Scalper MT5
    Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
    Experts
    OBTENEZ D'AUTRES EA GRATUITEMENT !!! OBTENEZ D'AUTRES EA GRATUITEMENT !!! OBTENEZ D'AUTRES EA GRATUITEMENT !!! OBTENEZ D'AUTRES EA GRATUITEMENT !!! OBTENEZ D'AUTRES EA GRATUITEMENT !!! USD Scalper MT5 est un Neural EA pour les paires USD. Ce produit est fait pour GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD. De nouvelles paires pourraient être ajoutées à l'avenir. PAIRES ACTUELLES : GBPUSD EURUSD AUDUSD NZDUSD - SERA AJOUTÉ DANS LA PROCHAINE VERSION CONTRIBUTIONS: RISQUE POURCENTAGE DU RISQUE BAS
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    Experts
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
    Babel Assistant
    Iurii Bazhanov
    4.5 (8)
    Experts
    Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
    FREE
    Sonic R Pro Enhanced
    Huu Thuong Nguyen
    Experts
    Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 249$ seulement pour les 5 premiers acheteurs ! Signal en direct Vérifiez la performance en direct de Sonic R Pro Enhanced : Stratégie de Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced est une version améliorée de la stratégie Sonic R, automatisant les opérations basées sur le Dragon Band (EMA 34 et EMA 89) et intégrant des algorithmes avancés pour maximiser la performance. Unités de temps : M15, M30 Paires supportées : XAUUSD,
    Bolic Eagle EA
    Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
    Experts
    Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
    Dynamic Trend MACD Expert
    Joao M Baltazar Vrea Da Silva
    Experts
    Dynamic Trend MACD Expert is an advanced algorithmic trading solution designed to operate efficiently on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Using a smart combination of indicators, the algorithm aims to identify profitable trading opportunities based on the MACD indicator and trend analysis. The algorithm incorporates the powerful MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator to assess the strength and direction of a trend. This allows for accurate analysis of momentum changes in the market. Dynamic T
    The Beta Trader
    Dmitriy Nechaev
    2.75 (4)
    Experts
    Souhaitez-vous influencer l'avenir du trading automatisé ? Fatigué des « boîtes noires » qui promettent monts et merveilles, mais s'avèrent inutiles ? Nous aussi ! C'est pourquoi nous avons créé "The Beta Trader" — un bot de forex que nous ne nous contentons pas de vendre, mais que nous développons avec vous . Nous ne prétendons pas que c'est un produit parfait. Nous disons que c'est le meilleur moyen de créer un produit parfait . Le nom « Beta » n'est pas un hasard : nous vous invitons à faire
    SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
    Adam Gerasimov
    Experts
    SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
    Strong Trend Catcher
    Dominik Patrick Doser
    4.35 (34)
    Experts
    The   Strong Trend Catcher  is a powerful and reliable Expert Advisor that can help you to catch big market movements. This EA is based on the Breakout Trading method, which was popularized by the well-known Forex traders Raja Banks and Don Vo. The Breakout Trading method consists of waiting for the breakout of prices from a resistance or support area and then trading in the direction of the breakout. The   Strong Trend Catcher   uses a price action pattern to determine the optimal entry for eac
    FREE
    Max
    Carlos Alfonso Barboza Espinoza
    Experts
    ·          MAX   En este producto se utiliza una estrategia de trading con uno de los indicadores comúnmente utilizados en el mercado, esto en conjunto con otro indicador no tan utilizado en el mercado, pero al utilizarlo en conjunto con el primer indicador entrega resultados que podrá ver a continuación. Los indicadores de los que hablamos son SMMA y ADX. Por otro lado, el Take Profit, así como el Stop Loss serán fijados en ciertos pips que pueden ser modificados por el usuario si este así lo
    PipFinite Trend Grid EA MT5
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    4.75 (8)
    Experts
    The Official "GRID EA" Using  PipFinite Trend PRO A Smart Trend Following EA Using Trend PRO Indicator Signals In a Unique Grid Strategy. Trend Grid EA takes the signal of Trend PRO Indicator on the first trade then builds succeeding trades if the move goes against it. The innovative grid algorithm manages each position to ensure every basket is closed in a net positive profit. LIVE ACCOUNT MONITORING Real account monitoring   https://t.me/pipfinite/997 Settings Used & Input Descriptions I
    News Advisor MT5 Pro
    Zakaria Rachid
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor is designed for news trading. This version is the professional version for MT5. The price of this version is going to be 50 USD for a limited number of copies. The Final price is 99 USD. Please find below the MT4 version of the expert: News Advisor MT4 Pro. The main advantage of this expert is that it’s offering backtesting capabilities (something that is not found in most news expert advisors). This ability gives you the opportunity to optimize and test the efficacity, the s
    Averaging Scalper MT5
    Darijo Milicevic
    Experts
    Averaging Scalper is a fast and efficient EA with customizable entry points that uses the averaging strategy based on the distance of the Average True Range volatility indicator. The initial order entry point is based on the three moving averages. If the price moves against the order, new order will be opened once the distance of Average True Range value multiplied by the distance multiplier setting is reached. Every 10th, 15th, 20th and 25th order is multiplied by the entry multiplier setting.
    Morning Range Breakout
    Vladimir Kuzmin
    Experts
    Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
    FREE
    LL Grid EA MT5
    Leopoldo Licari
    Experts
    ********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
    Indicators Trader MT5
    Konstantin Nikitin
    Experts
    Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually. The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them. Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
    Alpha Trigger
    Ming Ying Lee
    Experts
    Alpha Trigger - Advanced Precision Trading System Harness the Power of Strategic Market Timing The Alpha Trigger system is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed to capture high-probability market movements during key trading sessions. By leveraging advanced price action analysis and precise entry timing, Alpha Trigger aims to capitalize on institutional market flows and breakout opportunities. Introductory Price - $299, will go up $100 every 10 purchases Live Signal - https
    DeM Expert
    Nikolaos Pantzos
    Experts
    DeM_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( DeMarker ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
    FREE
    CAP Ashmiza Trading EA MT5
    MEETALGO LLC
    Experts
    CAP Ashmiza Trading EA MT5 , a cutting-edge trading robot meticulously developed over 16 years of algorithmic trading expertise. Designed for traders who truly care about their money, are committed to avoiding losses, and seek steady growth and robust trading logic, this expert advisor (EA) is your ultimate tool for achieving consistent success in the forex market. Why Choose CAP Ashmiza Trading EA MT5? Unmatched Experience : Developed by an algo trading expert with over 16 years of experience
    CAP Zone Recovery EA Pro MT5
    MEETALGO LLC
    3.74 (35)
    Experts
    CAP Zone Recovery EA MT4  is your tool to turn losing trades into winning trades by using a smart "back-and-forth" hedging mechanism. Let the price move to anywhere it likes - the awesome CAP Zone Recovery EA will make profits out of the situation. The secret behind this amazing EA is a famous trading algorithm known as "Zone recovery algorithm" or "The Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy". CAP Zone Recovery EA MT4  is extremely easy to use. You just open a trade in a trending market - no matter wh
    Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.97 (281)
    Experts
    Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (17)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (32)
    Experts
    Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    4.93 (14)
    Experts
    Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    5 (17)
    Experts
    Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (477)
    Experts
    Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.75 (118)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.43 (83)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.95 (119)
    Experts
    Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
    VolumeHedger
    Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
    5 (18)
    Experts
    VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
    Scalp Unscalp
    Connor Michael Woodson
    3.89 (9)
    Experts
    Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
    SGear
    Olesia Kusmenko
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
    EA New Player
    Vitali Vasilenka
    5 (9)
    Experts
    EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
    VectorPrime EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (9)
    Experts
    VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
    SmartChoise
    Gabriel Costin Floricel
    4.25 (56)
    Experts
    SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
    Burning Grid
    Magma Software Solutions UG
    4.54 (26)
    Experts
    Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
    AlphaCore X
    Arseny Potyekhin
    3.69 (26)
    Experts
    AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
    Bomber Corporation EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.42 (12)
    Experts
    Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.93 (42)
    Experts
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
    Swing Master EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.78 (67)
    Experts
    Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
    ENEA mt5
    Vitalii Tkachenko
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (131)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.2 (86)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    FastWay EA
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    5 (5)
    Experts
    FastWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Il se concentre sur les paires corrélées telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD et EURGBP , profitant du retour du prix vers sa moyenne après de fortes tendances. Après l’achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir les instructions complètes d’installation. Signal en direct:  CLIQUEZ ICI Prix actuel — seulement 1337 $ pour les 10 prochains acheteurs. Prix final : 2
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (23)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (23)
    Experts
    Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
    Plus de l'auteur
    BTC Trader MT5
    Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
    Experts
    Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 1999 USD. Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change.  It's only good works on BTCUSD Daily Timeframe.  This robot requires minimum deposit of $200. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself.  Request to everyone to use the set files for demo or real test Setfiles of BTC Trader MT5       Live Signal  
    Quick Solution MT5
    Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
    Experts
    Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 999 USD. Set files for  Quick Solution MT5         Live Signal   Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change.  It's only good works on  XAUUSD  H1  Timeframe.  This robot requires minimum deposit of $350. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself. IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesit
    BTC Trader MT4
    Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
    Experts
    Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 1999 USD. Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change.  It's only good works on   BTCUSD   Daily Timeframe.  This robot requires minimum deposit of $200. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself.  Request to everyone to use the set files for demo or real test    Live Signal        IMPORTANT: If you fee
    Gold Harvest MT5
    Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
    3.92 (13)
    Experts
    Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 999 USD. Set files for Gold Harvest MT5     Please just change Risk Level (1-40). No need other field change. It's only good works on XAUUSD H1 Timeframe. This robot requires minimum deposit of 100 equity. You can test it first. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself. IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't he
    Percent Risk Scalping MT4
    Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 999 USD. Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change. and Risk Level 2 = 2% risk for 1000 USD or above . It's only good works on GBPUSD Daily Timeframe.  This robot requires minimum deposit of $100. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself. IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate t
    Filtrer:
    Kouemou William Hemabou
    169
    Kouemou William Hemabou 2025.08.04 11:51 
     

    This product is terrible—it ruined my account. The profit is minimal compared to the high risk involved. Even with just one loss per year, your account could be wiped out. It's not worth it. This needs to be fixed, or it should be removed from the market.

    Dino Caccia
    1109
    Dino Caccia 2025.02.28 17:17 
     

    niente di speciale, profitti minimi contro grande rischio. Molto meglio l'altro bot GOLD HARVEST

    George Husenov
    39
    George Husenov 2024.03.20 15:53 
     

    I liked this robot, it's great, so far I'm in the black

    Répondre à l'avis