Percent Risk Scalping Ea for MT5

For Exness please try with GMT0 and For other brokers with MostServers.



Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change. and Risk Level 2 = 2% risk for 1000 USD or above

. It's only good works on GBPUSD Daily Timeframe. This robot requires minimum deposit of $100. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself.

IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail.

Recommendations:



Currency Pair: GBPUSD

Timeframe: D1

Minimum Deposit (For default setup): $100.

Account Type: Low spreads account.

Account type: No special requirements, the effect is better with low spreads.

Specifications:

Trade GBPUSD

Every trade is protected with {Stop Loss & Total Stop Loss Pips} and {Risk % (1-100) Please Type it}.

Auto lots function incorporated

Very easy to install,

Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)

Please contact me with any questions:

