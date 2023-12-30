Percent Risk Scalping Ea for MT5
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
- Sürüm: 11.50
- Güncellendi: 26 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Promotional offer for today, The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 999 USD.
Please try the EA with set files or Symbol Selection ( Please Select GBPUSD ): { Here you must select GBPUSD }
Set files for Percent Risk Scalping MT5
Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change. It's only good works on GBPUSD Daily Timeframe. This robot requires minimum deposit of $100. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself.
IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail.(https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah)
Recommendations:
- Currency Pair: GBPUSD
- Timeframe: D1
- Minimum Deposit : $100.
- Account Type: Low spreads account.
- Account type: No special requirements, the effect is better with low spreads.
- Trade GBPUSD
- Every trade is protected with {Stop Loss & Total Stop Loss Pips} and {Risk % (1-100) Please Type it}.
- Auto lots function incorporated
- Very easy to install,
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
Explanation of settings:
- EA Name : Percent Risk Scalping Ea
- Server Selection: ( For Most Servers please select MostServers and for Exness/other GMT server please select GMT )
- Trade Mode Selection: ( For one trade at the same time please select OneTradeMode and For More trades please select MoreTradeMode.)
- Symbol Selection ( Please Select GBPUSD ): { Here you must select GBPUSD }
- Risk Level (1-100) Please Type it
- Multiply Trade for Recovery
- Maximum Trade for Recovery
- Distance Pips for Recovery
- Risk_% (1-100) Please Type it
- Profit % of Equity
- Stop Loss & Total Stop Loss Pips
- Take Profit Pips
- Take Profit Pips
- Close Profit Pips for All Trade
Please contact me with any questions: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah
MT4 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112549?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
I liked this robot, it's great, so far I'm in the black