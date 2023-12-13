Lucifer HFT Prop
- Hossein Davarynejad
//// Lucifer HFT Prob ////
One Shoot Trade For ( FTMO and Prob and any challenge )
We used ChatGPT to find the best market entry strategy, supplementing its approach with a filter based on Lucifer technical analysis. There are quite a few trades in the forex market made by programs, but there are also people who prefer to trade with their own hands,
Lucifer Strategy Create by ChatGPT. Strategy No Martingale , No Grid , No Dangerous Strategy
All Trade Have Stop Loss 10 pip Always Behind Order Unlimited Take Profit
No Need Set File
This Expert Have 3 Strategy ST1, ST2, ST3
you Can Active All 3 strategy for all pairs
Best Pairs EURUSD, USDJPY ,AUDUSD
All Pairs NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD ,GBPUSD
Time = M1
This Scalper need fast VPS Min Speed = 10ms
Working on ecn Account All Broker is Not Sensitive to Slippage or Spread
Working from 01:00 until 23:00
All Trade Will be Close i More than 20 S is not Fast Scalper
昨日はすごく稼いでくれました。