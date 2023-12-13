Lucifer HFT Prop

//// Lucifer HFT Prob ////









One Shoot Trade For ( FTMO and Prob and any challenge )

We used ChatGPT to find the best market entry strategy, supplementing its approach with a filter based on Lucifer technical analysis. There are quite a few trades in the forex market made by programs, but there are also people who prefer to trade with their own hands,

Lucifer Strategy Create by ChatGPT. Strategy No Martingale , No Grid , No Dangerous Strategy

All Trade Have Stop Loss 10 pip Always Behind Order Unlimited Take Profit

No Need Set File





This Expert Have 3 Strategy ST1, ST2, ST3

you Can Active All 3 strategy for all pairs

Best Pairs EURUSD, USDJPY ,AUDUSD

All Pairs NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD ,GBPUSD





Time = M1





























This Scalper need fast VPS Min Speed = 10ms

Working on ecn Account All Broker is Not Sensitive to Slippage or Spread

Working from 01:00 until 23:00

All Trade Will be Close i More than 20 S is not Fast Scalper



