Lucifer HFT Prop

5

//// Lucifer HFT Prob  ////



One Shoot Trade  For  ( FTMO and Prob and any challenge )

We used ChatGPT to find the best market entry strategy, supplementing its approach with a filter based on Lucifer technical analysis. There are quite a few trades in the forex market made by programs, but there are also people who prefer to trade with their own hands,

Lucifer Strategy Create by ChatGPT.  Strategy  No Martingale  ,  No Grid  ,  No Dangerous Strategy 

All Trade Have Stop Loss  10 pip Always Behind Order  Unlimited Take Profit 

No Need Set File 


This Expert Have 3 Strategy   ST1, ST2, ST3

you Can Active All 3 strategy for all pairs  

  

Best Pairs          EURUSD, USDJPY ,AUDUSD 

All Pairs            NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD  ,GBPUSD


 Time   =  M1








This Scalper need fast VPS   Min Speed  = 10ms

Working on ecn Account All Broker is Not Sensitive to Slippage or Spread                            

Working from 01:00  until 23:00                                                                                              

All Trade Will be Close i More than   20 S  is not Fast Scalper                                            

                                                                                                                                                

                                                                                                                                                  

  

                                                        


İncelemeler 2
Hiroshimare Nishikawa
351
Hiroshimare Nishikawa 2024.02.14 01:57 
 

昨日はすごく稼いでくれました。

Masoud Seydeshaghi
864
Masoud Seydeshaghi 2024.01.05 15:49 
 

It's ok for account with zero slippage.

Önerilen ürünler
Milch Cow Harmonic
Mohamed Nasseem
Uzman Danışmanlar
Milch Cow Harmonic EA "Tool designed to trade 28 currency pairs according to 88 harmonic patterns plus one customized according to your parameters The expert graph interface guides you to the pattern names when passing over the pattern circle You can activate or disable any number of currency pairs and patterns for your trade by clicking on the currency pair circle or the harmonic pattern (green = activate    red = disable) You can set more than one time frame within which the expert will look f
New Wave EA
Sergey Belov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The automated expert advisor that builds a grid of orders based on my developed algorithm. The initial lot of order can be fixed or dynamically calculated, depending on the deposit balance and the risk parameter used. To prevent opening trades at a high spread value, the EA has a corresponding filter. You can specify the maximum allowable value  in the settings. The internal algorithm of work and settings of the expert advisor for Short and Long trades are completely identical. Thus, the expert
Ninja trader EA
Roman Lomaev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ninja Trader EA – MetaTrader için Profesyonel Skalping Danışmanı Neden Ninja Trader EA? Ninja Trader EA, özellikle skalping için tasarlanmış güçlü, güvenilir ve yüksek teknolojili bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Katı risk yönetimi, kar koruma ve yüksek giriş hassasiyetini bir araya getirir. Tehlikeli yöntemler (martingale, gridler, ortalamalar) kullanmadan hem acemi hem de profesyonel tüccarlar için mükemmeldir. Ninja Trader EA'nın Ana Avantajları: ️ Güvenli Ticaret: Martingale, gridler veya orta
Infinite Forex EA
Roman Pozdnyakov
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We are pleased to present to you, our new product, this is the next step in the development of automated trading in the Forex market. This is a revolutionary algorithm developed by our team of programmers. Here all the accumulated experience for 10 years of work in the Forex market is gathered. The adviser uses several strategies for different stages of the market (Trend, Flat, Volatile market or Very weak). The algorithm passed all testing with different brokers, at different quotes. Advisor is
Asteroid
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The basis of the work of the adviser is to use the change in trend strength to determine the optimal entry points to the market. The logic of the advisor’s work combines two strategies: control of price consolidation and its “explosion” and control of the trend end to work in the channel. The EA does NOT use dangerous trading methods. Each trade has a stop loss and take profit. Recommended trading tools (5m): EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Settings: MaxRisk - Value for calculating the tradi
Ksm Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
ForexMarshalsSmart
Iurii Tokman
Uzman Danışmanlar
ForexMarshalsSmart   The EA's strategy is based on low-risk trading based on medium-term market trends. In the absence of aggressive scalping, the average profit per trade is 15-50 pips. ForexMarshalsSmart works with any MetaTrader 4 broker and meets the requirements of all the world's leading brokers. Description of the advisor settings: LotPosition - volume of market positions LotOrders - the volume of pending orders Distance - distance between orders, profit distance MagicNumber - advisor or
SPYDR Pro EA
Mhmwd Hsn Mhmwd Mhmd
Uzman Danışmanlar
Why Choose SPYDR Pro EA?   Optimized for Indices : Perfectly tailored for trading major indices like   US 500, US 30, US 100, and DAX .   Daily Timeframe Strategy : Works exclusively on the   Daily (D1) chart , ensuring low-frequency, high-probability trades.   Advanced Risk Management : Built-in stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels to protect your capital.   No Martingale or Grid Strategies : Safe and sustainable trading approach without risky money management techniques.   User
Intelligent Machine
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA’s unique algorithm calculates the average price (reflected in the form of a trend line on the chart), which is the center of price attraction in the framework of the traded timeframe. At times of increasing volatility, the adviser begins work with the goal of fixing profit in the region of the center of attraction of the price. Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods. It is recommended to install a trading expert on a remote server (VPS). Recommended Trading Instruments (TF 5M)
SilverBulletEA
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA uses the famous silver bullet strategy. I have edited the strategy so it is not exactly the same. If you have custom modifications that you want to make to the system reach out to me I will be happy to make the modifications. This system can also send telegram signals to your channel or group, that's a bonus The explanation of the strategy can be found at:  https://youtu.be/Ssz5qbEiCtI The explanation of the EA settings can be found at:  https://youtu.be/3ML73z1Ojys?si=u51ZvBqVTKpKHNNH A
Bthree
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
The B3 Forex EA This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs. Different settings possible SL and TP Trailing Stop Martingale The Ea is very good for longterm Growth.I wish everyone who purchases the EA all the best possible success It works as well on cent accounts. Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
Bfour
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
The B4 Forex EA This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs. Different settings possible SL and TP Trailing Stop Martingale The Ea is very good for longterm Growth It works as well on cent accounts. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
Rebatron
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5 Blogları: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764099 MT4 Sürümü: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135899 MT5 Sürümü: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135900 Rebatron – Düşük Dalgalı Çoklu Parite Stratejisi için Üçgen Hedging EA Rebatron, üç ana döviz çiftinde (örnek) üçgen bir hedging yöntemi kullanan tamamen otomatik bir Uzman Danışmandır: EURUSD – GBPUSD – EURGBP Rebatron, bu pariteler arasında senkronize pozisyonlar açarak kendi kendini dengeleyen bir üçgen oluşturarak gen
US30 Open Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Uzman Danışmanlar
US30 Open Capture EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (US30/DJIA, M5) Platform: MetaTrader 5 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based New York session open capture on US30. Directional bias is derived from crosses of prior daily extremes. Entries are limit orders referenced to the daily open , with distances scaled by the Bollinger Band Width Ratio to reflect the
Winter
Ivan Akimov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Принцип работы советника основан на открытии сделок при получении сигнала от своих индикаторов. Закрытие происходит при поступлении противоположного сигнала. Настройки упрощены до минимума, можно выставить только рабочий лот. Советник настроен на работу на паре EUR/USD, таймфреймы  M5, M15, M30, H1 Советник не  использует в торговле, мартингейл и усреднение. Мониторинг советника   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/795297
Mascote Super Trend
Cesar Castro Barbosa
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is designed to enter orders without the use of martingales, to maximize the correct entries this EA uses special filters specially designed for the indicated currency pairs, also uses direct relation with other TimeFrames, besides the MACD. It has input capability in the opposite direction of movement (reverse) if the trader so wishes. The position is plotted by a stoploss and static takeprofit based on price. Operation : You work with regular variable spread brokers and generally wo
Golden Pickaxe
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: XAU Risky Vol XAU Balanced Vol XAU Balanced MT5 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the defaul
KingMaker Ultimate Scalper
Pappathi Murugesan
Uzman Danışmanlar
KingMaker Ultimate Scalper Expert Advisor TimeFrame - 5 Mins Minimum Balance - 200$ Pairs - Major Currency Pairs , Like - EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY .... etc Run Low Spread Forex Broker Or ECN Broker Money Management Adjust Risk Management SafeMode - True/False Setting : You Have Deposit 200$ , Run EA On 2 or 3 Currency Pairs Only  Automatic Increase And Decrease Lot Size 
Precision Entry Master EA
Andri Maulana
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unleash Precision Trading with the Precision Entry Master EA! Are you ready to elevate your trading game? The Precision Entry Master EA is a sophisticated, ready-to-use automated trading system designed to capture high-probability trade setups, particularly on the Gold (XAUUSD) market on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe . This Expert Advisor is built for traders seeking a disciplined, systematic approach without the high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid systems. The Precision Entry Master
Dsc Hedge Average Distance GbpUsd M15 Full
Diogo Sawitzki Cansi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recommended broker to use this Expert: https://tinyurl.com/5ftaha7c   Open Standart Account and request in chat FREE SWAP   Dsc Had Mt4   Expert Advisor developed by Diogo Sawitzki Cansi to operate on the active GBPUSD in the 15-minute time frame. It operates by hedging when the market moves a lot in one direction and open positions are closed at the gain limit or at the loss limit. Recommended capital: U$ 1000.00 for Lot of 0.01   Parameters EA: Password: Write only diogo.cansi as shown in ima
DynamicGrid
Paranchai Tensit
Uzman Danışmanlar
Key concepts of Dynamic grid trading system -Dynamic Grid uses a simple grid basis from dynamic grid development, the number of orders that vary according to data. -Take advantage of the volatility of the product.  -Use volatility to help in zone consolidation and manage position sizes. -Trading grids according to price directions can use the advantage to adjust costs and can reduce the increase of drawdown. -Not stoploss is a zone management. -Do not need a martingale, double lot. -Can trade
Eliminator EA
Burcak Sengezer
Uzman Danışmanlar
Eliminator EA is a professional and fully automated scalper. Easy to use, proved strategy many years and just focused on GBPCAD. This EA uses some calculated price and time actions with 6 indicators' confirmations. No need for unnecessary EA parameters. The EA sets everything automatically. Advantages NO Grid, NO Martingale, NO Averaging and high risk strategies. The EA always uses Stop Loss and Trailing. No needs to enter stop loss or take profit manually. Dropdown style Money Management can b
Quantum nova safe eurusd
Pathan Ramizkhan Yusufkhan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Galaxy Artificial Intelligence ve devrim niteliğindeki Quantum Nova EA for MetaTrader 4 ile ticaretin inovasyonunun öncüsüne hoş geldiniz. Ticaret deneyiminizi finansal piyasalarda başarıyı yeniden tanımlamak için kuantum teknolojisini sorunsuz bir şekilde entegre eden devrim niteliğinde bir stratejik değişimle zirveye çıkarın. Quantum Nova, IT alanında etkileyici bir 8 yıllık temel üzerine inşa edilmiş, mükemmelliğe olan taahhüdümüzün özeti olarak durmaktadır. Titizlikle tasarlanmış ve test ed
Fluffy Sheep
Ahmed Sabry Mohammed Youssef Elgendi
Uzman Danışmanlar
this is an EA which trades based on the trend detected by robot. EA seeking for good opportunities for Entry-Management and Exit trades. Can be used for all forex pairs but it's better to use it on Gold symbol and H1 TimeFrame.  The robot has strong mathematical logic to detect good  opportunities and as long as market is trendy it's making money for you. but if there were a situation to reversal the EA automatically starts to manage toward close trades as low as loss possible. Since the contra
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding res
Satoshi Scalper
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Sürümü: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149784 MT5 Sürümü: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149785 Satoshi Nakamoto – BTCUSD M5 Uzman Danışmanı Satoshi Nakamoto, BTCUSD için özel olarak M5 zaman diliminde tasarlanmış uzman bir Uzman Danışmandır. RSI tabanlı girişleri ADX destekli çıkışlarla ve güçlü risk yönetimi katmanlarıyla birleştirir. Amaç: Sıkı hesap korumalarını korurken Bitcoin'in mikro hareketlerini yakalamak. Temel Özellikler Sembol ve Zaman Dilimine Özgü: BTCUSD
Nas100 Scalping EA
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
--> MT5 Sürümü: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107197 For recent EA trades check out my Profile : Moustapha Boulouz - 25465153 - Trader's profile - MQL5 Algo Trading community NAS100 endeksinde kısa vadeli fiyat hareketlerini ticaret yapmak isteyen tüccarlar için son EA'yı tanıtalım - NAS100 scalping EA! Scalping EA, New York Borsası Açılış Momentumundan Faydalanır ve Otomatik Bir Ticaret Yazılımıdır. EA, yüksek olasılıklı ticaret fırsatlarını tanımlar ve dakikalar içinde küçük fiyat ha
Taranus
Viktor Shpakovskiy
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Taranus is a multifunctional EA, a universal assistant to a trader, designed to work under the control of a trader. The EA has a large set of tools and can work: by indicators, by trading levels, by trend lines, by martingale strategy, trade on news. It has: several filters to determine the trend, a multi-level risk management system, money management, virtual stop loss, universal trailing stop, can work with any type of orders. Set files and a guide to the Taranus EA can be found in the "Commen
Digital Experts
Mohamed Nasseem
Uzman Danışmanlar
DIGITAL EXPERTS EA is a tool designed to assemble five of our digital experts into one expert as follows: MILCH COW HEDGE EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. MILCH COW MIX EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Unstoppable Breakthrough
Pinjia Liu
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unstoppable Breakthrough   is a trading strategy designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD) in the financial markets. This strategy identifies potential trading opportunities based on market price behavior and the breakout of key price levels. The core of the strategy lies in accurately setting buy stop and sell stop orders, which automatically enter the market when gold prices break through these preset levels. Test Report: (Download XAUUSD 10 year Test report on fixed hands) Test Report:
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı başlat! 449$'dan sadece birkaç kopya kaldı! Sonraki fiyat: 599$ Son fiyat: 999$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro, Altın ticareti EA'ları kulübüne katılıyor, ancak büyük
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ Zaten  Boring Pips EA  sahibisiniz?   Ekstra %30 indirim  hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda İsrail ile İran arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor. Rus
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trillion Pips GridX EA — Advanced Grid & Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA by Trillion Pips is a professional-grade, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the power of grid, martingale, and hedging strategies under intelligent risk control. It dynamically manages positions to capitalize on both trending and ranging markets while optimizing capital deployment and drawdown recovery. Core Features Advanced Grid Strategy – Automatically opens and ma
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ ÜÇ KÜÇÜK KUŞ EA Kayıptan yaratıldı. Acıyla mükemmelleştirildi. Amaçla serbest bırakıldı. ️ YAPI. SPEKÜLASYON DEĞİL. Üç Küçük Kuş EA sıradan bir ticaret robotu değil. Yıllarca süren gerçek başarısızlıklarla yaratılmış ve tek bir görev için tasarlanmış, savaşta yaratılmış bir motordur:   Piyasa acımasızlaştığında sermayenizi korumak, kurtarmak ve büyütmek.   Üç güçlü stratejiyi   mükemmel bir senkronizasyonla birleştirir : Martingale ile Kayıplara İlişkin Izgara   : Kayıpları ab
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Uzman Danışmanlar
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Uzman Danışmanlar
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Uzman Danışmanlar
//////  THEHRANTO V3  ///////       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                                                             Live Signal  =     signals An expert based on    (   AUD , CAD   ) Download Setfile on Comment    Time frame     =    M15  Working Time    24 hours   5 day week  Make sure To Active Filter News  in  backtest news filter is not working      Have Stop loss Base on Max DD  it is a ful
Lucifer HFT Gold
Hossein Davarynejad
4 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
//// LUCIFFER HFT GOLD  /// Ultra-Fast Scalping EA for XAUUSD (M1)                    Link of Best Broker for HFT GOLD        https://vtm.pro/QJjeIz LUCIFFER HFT GOLD is a high-frequency trading robot designed for scalping gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. It is built for speed, precision, and consistency in both calm and volatile markets. This EA is developed for traders who require stable, real-world performance. LUCIFFER HFT GOLD performs best when used on a low-latency VPS connected
FREE
Theranto V1
Hossein Davarynejad
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
/// Theranto V1 ///    Strategy basic on support and Resistance  and candle pattern also check the value of the market before open Price . Multicurrency Expert Can work on   All Forex Pairs   Best Pairs AUDCAD,GBPUSD ,AUDNZD,GBPNZD.NZDCHF,NZDCAD,EURNZD Shoot Trade All Trade have 60 pip SL Always Behind Market   Super Fast Scalper          URL Link   http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml       This Expert Working Whit News analysis whit out the   URL  Link   can not see correc
EA meatvers
Hossein Davarynejad
4.63 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Metavers V2      https://www.nxfx.c Scalper Base on Many indicator   No Grid   No Martingale  one  just open Trade per Day  This Expert is not working on all Broker you need low Spread broker with Low Slippage                                                              Broker is Tickmill   or  TMGM                                                                                                                                             Symbol USD CHF ,EURAUD,EURCAD,USDAUD,USDCAD,EURGBP.AUDCA
FREE
Dark Phoenix Scalper
Hossein Davarynejad
4.33 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
////  Dark Phoenix  Scalper  //// Dark Phoenix Scalper  is Advance Scalper Working On All Broker  This Scalper Working on All Forex Pairs   and  Gold (For Gold send me massage i will send  Gold setfile, default not working on Gold) ( Cent Account have high spread this scalper need lowest spread for best performance do not run on Standard account or high spread account )  This Scalper Have 2 Mode Trading  Normal Mode   ( Working on Signal Chart ) Multicurrency Mode ( Working on All Pairs List 
FREE
Hercules Gold VIP
Hossein Davarynejad
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
*     MT5 Version is free  + one Daily Trader on BTC USD is free  *   //// HERCULES GOLD VIP //// the cutting-edge Gold  development expert meticulously crafted for daily time frame strategies with an integrated stop-loss mechanism. As the developer behind this powerful tool, let me delve into the key features and advantages that make   a must-have for your daily Gold trading endeavors: . Daily Time Frame Precision: HERCULES GOLD VIP  is tailored to excel in the   daily   time frame, ensuring
GER30 vip
Hossein Davarynejad
Uzman Danışmanlar
/// Royal Ger30 VIP ///  Symbol GER30,GER   Cash   , DE40, DE30       This Expert Working On High Time Farm H1 , H4  the Expert can Analyze The Daily and weekly Trend of the Market and  Open Trade on H1 or H4  Trade have Not SL but have Recovery Lot size  Minim Deposit  1k  Fix Lot 0.01 For EightCap Broker because you can Trade with 0.01 on Stocks    This Expert Have FTMO Setting + Fikter news and FTMO Setfile  Max DD use as Stop loss Always be Active , This Version Working on All Broker 
Filtrele:
Hiroshimare Nishikawa
351
Hiroshimare Nishikawa 2024.02.14 01:57 
 

昨日はすごく稼いでくれました。

Masoud Seydeshaghi
864
Masoud Seydeshaghi 2024.01.05 15:49 
 

It's ok for account with zero slippage.

İncelemeye yanıt