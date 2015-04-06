Quantum nova safe eurusd

Welcome to the forefront of trading innovation with Galaxy Artificial Intelligence and our groundbreaking Quantum Nova EA for MetaTrader 4. Elevate your trading experience with a revolutionary shift in strategy, seamlessly integrating quantum technology to redefine success in the financial markets.

Quantum Nova, built upon an impressive 8-year foundation in the IT realm, stands as the epitome of our commitment to excellence. Meticulously crafted and tested, this robot combines cutting-edge quantum technology with our extensive trading expertise to usher in a new era of profitability.

**Recommended Settings for Optimal Performance:**

- Minimum Equity: $1000 USD (converted to USC)

- Time Frames: H1, H4

- Lot Size: 0.50

- Lot Multiplier: 1.5

- Fixed Distance: 500

- Take Profit: 200 (If your broker has 5 digits after decimal , Ex 1.81506 than take 200 tp other change according to your broker 200 point means 20 pips)

You should keep in mind that took always 20 pips not more than than and less also

- Number of Buy Orders: 500

- Number of Sell Orders: 500

Specification:

Use it only on EURUSD

Min equity 1,00,000 USC

Use only in cent account





**Recommended Settings for usd account

- Minimum Equity: $ 3000 USD

- Time Frames: H1 only

- Lot Size: 0.01

- Lot Multiplier: 1.5

- Fixed Distance: 500

No of buy =500

No of sale = 500





**Tailored for Cent Accounts:**

Quantum Nova has been exclusively designed to operate in cent accounts, ensuring a dynamic and enhanced return on investment. For those with equity exceeding $1000 USD, reach out to us for personalized settings to maximize your trading potential.

**Passing Prop Firm Tests with Ease:**

Rest assured, Quantum Nova effortlessly clears Prop firm tests, and post-purchase, we provide you with the optimal settings for this achievement. Our meticulous research and analysis have paved the way for a robot that excels in both strategy and safety.

**Years of Trading Expertise:**

With 8 years of experience in the trading business, we understand the nuances of the market. Quantum Nova is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing you with a tool that not only strategizes for success but also ensures the safety of your investments.

**Transform Your Trading Journey:**

Immerse yourself in a world where winning in the market becomes a higher possibility. Quantum Nova is not just an EA; it's a transformative tool that promises to redefine your trading journey positively.

**Chart and Currency Pair Recommendations:**

For optimal results, adhere to the recommended settings and chart—EURUSD. Enjoy long-term profits by following the guidelines meticulously crafted for your success.

**Backed by Impressive Back Test Results:**

Our back tests have demonstrated the exceptional performance of Quantum Nova, turning a $100,000 equity into $1,500,000 in just 12 months. Verify these results with authentic data, and witness the magic unfold as your profits soar.

**Precision in Settings:**

Take note of the precision in settings, including adjustments for brokers with 5 decimal prices. Follow the guidelines diligently for a seamless and rewarding trading experience.

**Conclusion:**

Embark on a journey of financial success with Quantum Nova, where innovation meets expertise. Secure your copy today and witness the transformative power of quantum technology in your trading endeavors. Do not just trade—trade with Quantum Nova.