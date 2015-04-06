Quantum nova safe eurusd

Welcome to the forefront of trading innovation with Galaxy Artificial Intelligence and our groundbreaking Quantum Nova EA for MetaTrader 4. Elevate your trading experience with a revolutionary shift in strategy, seamlessly integrating quantum technology to redefine success in the financial markets.

 

Quantum Nova, built upon an impressive 8-year foundation in the IT realm, stands as the epitome of our commitment to excellence. Meticulously crafted and tested, this robot combines cutting-edge quantum technology with our extensive trading expertise to usher in a new era of profitability.

 

**Recommended Settings for Optimal Performance:**

- Minimum Equity: $1000 USD (converted to USC)

- Time Frames: H1, H4

- Lot Size: 0.50

- Lot Multiplier: 1.5

- Fixed Distance: 500

- Take Profit: 200    (If your broker has 5 digits after decimal , Ex 1.81506 than take 200 tp other change according to your broker 200 point means 20 pips)

You should keep in mind that took always 20 pips not more than than and less also

 

- Number of Buy Orders: 500

- Number of Sell Orders: 500

 

Specification:

Use it only on EURUSD

Min equity 1,00,000 USC

Use only in cent account


 

**Recommended Settings for  usd account

- Minimum Equity: $ 3000 USD

- Time Frames: H1 only

- Lot Size: 0.01

- Lot Multiplier: 1.5

- Fixed Distance: 500

No of buy =500

No of sale = 500


 

 

**Tailored for Cent Accounts:**

Quantum Nova has been exclusively designed to operate in cent accounts, ensuring a dynamic and enhanced return on investment. For those with equity exceeding $1000 USD, reach out to us for personalized settings to maximize your trading potential.

 

**Passing Prop Firm Tests with Ease:**

Rest assured, Quantum Nova effortlessly clears Prop firm tests, and post-purchase, we provide you with the optimal settings for this achievement. Our meticulous research and analysis have paved the way for a robot that excels in both strategy and safety.

 

**Years of Trading Expertise:**

With 8 years of experience in the trading business, we understand the nuances of the market. Quantum Nova is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing you with a tool that not only strategizes for success but also ensures the safety of your investments.

 

**Transform Your Trading Journey:**

Immerse yourself in a world where winning in the market becomes a higher possibility. Quantum Nova is not just an EA; it's a transformative tool that promises to redefine your trading journey positively.

 

**Chart and Currency Pair Recommendations:**

For optimal results, adhere to the recommended settings and chart—EURUSD. Enjoy long-term profits by following the guidelines meticulously crafted for your success.

 

**Backed by Impressive Back Test Results:**

Our back tests have demonstrated the exceptional performance of Quantum Nova, turning a $100,000 equity into $1,500,000 in just 12 months. Verify these results with authentic data, and witness the magic unfold as your profits soar.

 

**Precision in Settings:**

Take note of the precision in settings, including adjustments for brokers with 5 decimal prices. Follow the guidelines diligently for a seamless and rewarding trading experience.

 

**Conclusion:**

Embark on a journey of financial success with Quantum Nova, where innovation meets expertise. Secure your copy today and witness the transformative power of quantum technology in your trading endeavors. Do not just trade—trade with Quantum Nova.


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Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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