MyFundedNext EA Gold

EA Break Session – Expert Advisor for Breakout & Retest Trading

EA Break Session is a powerful Forex Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capture high-probability trading opportunities during breakout and retest setups in key market sessions (London, New York, and Asia). With advanced algorithms, EA Break Session automatically detects support & resistance levels, draws session boxes, and executes precise trades based on breakout and retest strategies.



✅ Key Features of EA Break Session:

Automated entries based on Breakout & Retest signals .

Built-in Daily Max Loss Protection for strict risk management.

Easy to test in the MT5 Strategy Tester with transparent backtest results.

Optimized for speed, stability, and consistent performance.

Perfect for both beginner and professional traders.



If you need help, contact us on Telegram @Dchokers or chat available on the MQL5 Community.



