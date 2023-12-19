MyFundedNext EA Gold
- Experts
- Rahmat Pradana
- Version: 4.0
- Mise à jour: 16 août 2025
- Activations: 5
EA Break Session – Expert Advisor for Breakout & Retest Trading
EA Break Session is a powerful Forex Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capture high-probability trading opportunities during breakout and retest setups in key market sessions (London, New York, and Asia). With advanced algorithms, EA Break Session automatically detects support & resistance levels, draws session boxes, and executes precise trades based on breakout and retest strategies.
✅ Key Features of EA Break Session:
-
Automated entries based on Breakout & Retest signals.
-
Built-in Daily Max Loss Protection for strict risk management.
-
Easy to test in the MT5 Strategy Tester with transparent backtest results.
-
Optimized for speed, stability, and consistent performance.
-
Perfect for both beginner and professional traders.
If you need help, contact us on Telegram @Dchokers or chat available on the MQL5 Community.