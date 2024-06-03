EA Pdh Pdl MT5

Make it simple your trading strategy used PDH & PDL to get funding "faster!"

2 signal entry methods for Breakout or Reversal PDH-PDL.

We recommend doing a backtest first on your demo account before using it on a real account.

For BreakOut = true.

For Reversal = false.

Include Reset All Variable For New Day. EA PDH-PDL.

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