EA Pdh Pdl MT5
- Experts
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Rahmat PradanaHi, I am a professional trader & EA Developer. I can help Forex Trading Account Management - Pass The Challenge Guaranteed.
✅ Full project management from start to finish.
✅ Regular communication is important to me, so let’s keep in touch.
- Version: 3.6
- Updated: 18 May 2025
- Activations: 5
Make it simple your trading strategy used PDH & PDL to get funding "faster!"
2 signal entry methods for Breakout or Reversal PDH-PDL.
We recommend doing a backtest first on your demo account before using it on a real account.
- For BreakOut = true.
- For Reversal = false.
Include Reset All Variable For New Day. EA PDH-PDL.
Telegram alert notification: Monitoring System for GOLD 2025 click here
Chat us for any question.
Rahmat is a honest developer. The EA has worked well for me. It is a genuine system - meaning it will have wins and losses, but overall very profitable. The strategy is well defined. The EA takes a very safe approach to trading. You can ask Rahmat to help you with setting this up. I bought this EA when I was in a DD on my prop account. Rahmat logged on to my VPS and set it up. I have two of his EAs. Both EAs worked well and two days later, these EAs brought me profit and I was out of drawdown.. Top marks for the EA. You can clearly see the professional approach of the author. You can see the EA work and it is a logic that is quite robust. I will keep monitoring the EA, and will revise my review if things change. But for now, 5 STARS.