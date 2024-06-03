EA Pdh Pdl MT5

5

Make it simple your trading strategy used PDH & PDL to get funding "faster!"

2 signal entry methods for Breakout or Reversal PDH-PDL.

We recommend doing a backtest first on your demo account before using it on a real account.

  • For BreakOut = true.
  • For Reversal = false.

Include Reset All Variable For New Day. EA PDH-PDL.

Telegram alert notification: Monitoring System for GOLD 2025 click here

Chat us for any question.

Reviews 2
Kiran Voderhobli
553
Kiran Voderhobli 2025.03.04 14:43 
 

Rahmat is a honest developer. The EA has worked well for me. It is a genuine system - meaning it will have wins and losses, but overall very profitable. The strategy is well defined. The EA takes a very safe approach to trading. You can ask Rahmat to help you with setting this up. I bought this EA when I was in a DD on my prop account. Rahmat logged on to my VPS and set it up. I have two of his EAs. Both EAs worked well and two days later, these EAs brought me profit and I was out of drawdown.. Top marks for the EA. You can clearly see the professional approach of the author. You can see the EA work and it is a logic that is quite robust. I will keep monitoring the EA, and will revise my review if things change. But for now, 5 STARS.

florinxc
207
florinxc 2024.08.14 18:36 
 

Good Seller, I'm Testing it now so i will come back with some results later on ! But very nice strategy !

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Kiran Voderhobli
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Kiran Voderhobli 2025.03.04 14:43 
 

Rahmat is a honest developer. The EA has worked well for me. It is a genuine system - meaning it will have wins and losses, but overall very profitable. The strategy is well defined. The EA takes a very safe approach to trading. You can ask Rahmat to help you with setting this up. I bought this EA when I was in a DD on my prop account. Rahmat logged on to my VPS and set it up. I have two of his EAs. Both EAs worked well and two days later, these EAs brought me profit and I was out of drawdown.. Top marks for the EA. You can clearly see the professional approach of the author. You can see the EA work and it is a logic that is quite robust. I will keep monitoring the EA, and will revise my review if things change. But for now, 5 STARS.

Rahmat Pradana
844
Reply from developer Rahmat Pradana 2025.03.05 08:52
Hello Mr.Kiran,
thank you for the review
florinxc
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florinxc 2024.08.14 18:36 
 

Good Seller, I'm Testing it now so i will come back with some results later on ! But very nice strategy !

Rahmat Pradana
844
Reply from developer Rahmat Pradana 2024.08.15 05:32
thank you for the review
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