EA Automater 5 Indicators for Averaging

Title: EA Automater 5 Indicators for Averaging - A Diversified Approach to Algorithmic Trading

Description:

The EA Automater 5 Indicators for Averaging is a revolutionary Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, meticulously designed to provide traders with a diversified and balanced approach to automated trading. With its distinct ability to integrate and average signals from up to five different indicators, this EA stands as an unrivaled force in the realm of algorithmic trading.

Main Features:

  • Multi-Indicator Integration: Simultaneously utilizes up to five indicators to generate well-founded trading signals, optimizing chances for success.
  • Directional Trend Indicator: Utilizes a specific indicator (Indicator 5) that can determine the overall market trend direction, guiding the signals of the other indicators for coherence and synergy in trading decisions.
  • Advanced DD Management: Configure Take Profit adjustments based on the percentage of drawdown, ensuring a balance between profit growth and risk management.
  • Profit-Only Closing Functions: Ability to close trades individually or in a basket, but only when they are profitable, thus maximizing returns.
  • Control of Order Distance: Set the minimum distance between orders to prevent overexposure and optimize entry points.
  • Transaction Size Limit: Configure the maximum number of open orders to maintain strict control over market exposure.
  • Extensive Indicator Customization: Users can select from provided indicators or add their preferred custom indicators, offering total flexibility in building their trading strategy.
  • Included Indicator Library: After purchase, you will receive a valuable collection of 24 premium indicators, available via email at heaven.trading@yahoo.com, to expand your trading toolset.

Support and Updates:

Customer support is available 24/7, and periodic updates of the EA ensure that you stay abreast of the latest trading innovations and technologies.

Conclusion:

The EA Automater 5 Indicators for Averaging represents the pinnacle of innovation in automated trading. Its combination of multiple trading strategies, risk management, and customization makes this EA a powerful ally for any trader aiming to navigate the financial markets effectively. Gain access to a level of control and adaptability that will transform your trading and guide you towards Forex success.


"Automater 5 Indicators for Averaging" is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It leverages a suite of five indicators to execute an effective averaging strategy. Detailed variables and settings included in this EA are:

  1. FREE_VPS: Provides a link for free VPS access to optimize EA performance across three trading accounts.

  2. MagicNumber: A unique identifier (140923) used to distinguish orders opened by this EA from other trades.

  3. TimePeriodEAWork: Controls the time intervals during which the EA is active and can execute trades.

  4. Start Time for Period 1 and End Time for Period 1: Defines the time window for the first trading session of the day.

  5. Start Time for Period 2 and End Time for Period 2: Specifies the time interval for the second trading session.

  6. TP_Mode: Specifies how the EA manages profit-taking, whether aggregating as a basket of orders or individually.

  7. BasketClose Only Profit: If set to 'true', the EA will close all profitable orders in the basket once a certain profit threshold is reached.

  8. Close Reverse Mode: If enabled, the EA will close orders that are open in the opposite direction of the current signal.

  9. Close Revers Only Profit: If 'true', the EA will only close profitable orders when a reverse position is initiated.

  10. Use Hedging Mode: Activates or deactivates hedging strategy based on the account drawdown level.

  11. Hedging Start Level (DD ex. 2%) and New Hedging Order Open (DD ex. 1% supply): Set drawdown thresholds at which hedging is activated and new hedging orders are opened.

  12. Minimum keep Order (Candle): The minimum number of candles that an order must be maintained.

  13. Hedging Close (DD ex. 0 %): The drawdown level at which hedging orders are closed.

  14. Hedging Lot Size: Specifies the lot size for hedging orders.

  15. Trade Mode: Determines whether the EA opens buy, sell, or both order types.

  16. Maxim Order Open: The maximum number of orders the EA can open simultaneously.

  17. Order Distance (Point) 0=Off: The minimum required distance between open orders.

  18. Use Trailing: Enables the trailing stop function to protect profits.

  19. Averaging Trailing TP ($): The target profit for triggering the trailing stop.

  20. Trailing Step ($): The incremental step of the trailing stop in monetary terms.

  21. Averaging TP ($): The target profit for closing the basket of orders.

  22. StopLose or MaxDD ($): The maximum loss accepted before the EA steps in and closes orders.

  23. Use Individual SL: Allows the use of an individual stop loss for each opened order.

  24. Individual SL ($): The stop loss value for each individual order.

  25. Slippage: The price slippage allowed for opening a trade.

  26. Set Lot Indicator [1-5]: The lot size assigned to each indicator used by the EA.

  27. TF Indicator [1-5]: The timeframes for each indicator used by the EA.

  28. Info For AutoAdjust TP: Provides a description of how to automatically adjust take profit based on the number of orders and the profit value.

  29. Use DD% AutoAdjust TP: Activates the automatic profit-taking adjustment based on the percentage of drawdown.

  30. % < DD = x [0.75, 0.50, 0.25]: The profit adjustment factors according to different drawdown thresholds.

  31. % < DD = TP Classic: The threshold at which the classic profit-taking setting is used.

  32. Use Time Filter Indicator [1-5]: Enables or disables the time filter for each indicator.

  33. Start Time Indicator [1-5] and End Time Indicator [1-5]: Set the time intervals during which indicators can generate signals.

  34. Use Direction Indicator: If set to 'true', the EA will use a direction indicator to determine the overall trend.

  35. Custom Indicator Name 5: The name of the direction indicator.

  36. Buy Buffer and Sell Buffer: The indices for the buy and sell buffers in the custom indicator.

  37. Candle Open: The candle number at which the custom indicator is supposed to signal.


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The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
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Binary Options Copier Remote is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts at different computers. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Provider can give free bonus license to 10 receivers. That means those 10 receivers can copy from provider by using Binary Options Receiver Free (no cost). From 11th one, receiver have to buy Binary Options Receiver Pro (paid version) in order to copy from
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Chantal Sala
5 (2)
Utilities
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Gi-Seok Im
Utilities
This indicator changes the timeframe and chart profile for multiple charts. If you dispatched many charts (10~20 or more) in single MetaTrader terminal, it is very boring and difficult work to manage the timeframe and chart profile individually. If the indicators you use in a chart are numerous and the setting values are different from the default one, you might give up adding all the indicators to all charts. The changing of timeframes on multiple charts has the same problem, too. Whenever you
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4.17 (6)
Utilities
The Price Action Dashboard is an innovative tool to help the trader to control a large number of financial instruments. This tool is designed to automatically suggest signals and price conditions. The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting price action conditions with graphic elements. The Dashboard can suggest you the strength of the trend identifying directional movement, it is an indispensable tool for those who want to open position themselves using market trends identifiers. The
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Utilities
Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about th
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5 (1)
Utilities
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
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Utilities
One Click Analysis Tool is a   keyboard shortcut-based object creation   and copying tool for MetaTrader. It makes it easy to use analysis tools in MetaTrader with just a click. With our tool, you can quickly draw support and resistance levels, Fibonacci levels, shapes, channels, trend lines, and all other objects on your chart. Simply click the button, move the mouse, and One Click Analysis Tool will do the rest for you. This can save you time and make your chart analysis more efficient, allowi
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