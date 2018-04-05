LowKey Gold Scalp
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.70
- Activations: 5
Gold Scalping EA(MT5) - Your Path to Steady Account Growth(version1.0)
- Gold Scalping Focus:
- Targeting gold market for optimal trading opportunities.
- Fixed Parameters:
- Reliable and consistent strategy with fixed parameters( CANT BE CHANGED)
- ECN Account and VPS Recommended:
- Ensure seamless execution and minimal latency for optimal results.
- Ideal for Small Accounts:
- Perfect for a $150 account aiming for steady growth.
- Fixed Lot Size:
- 0.01 lot size for controlled risk and position sizing.
- Trailing Take Profit:
- Utilizing a trailing take profit mechanism for maximizing gains.
-
No Perfect EA:
- It's essential to understand that no EA, regardless of its track record, guarantees success in future trades. Markets are dynamic, and adaptability is a core principle.
-
Six Years of Experience:
- With half a dozen years spent navigating the complexities of the financial markets, this EA is a product of hands-on experience and continuous learning.
-
Humble Creation:
- Crafted in a humble manner, this EA is a practical and realistic tool designed to assist traders, acknowledging the inherent uncertainties of the market.
-
No False Promises:
- Unlike numerous offerings in the market, this EA comes with no fake promises or exaggerated claims. Transparency is the cornerstone of its development.
-
Fair Pricing:
- The pricing of this EA reflects a fair evaluation, considering the quality and sincerity behind its creation. It stands in contrast to the abundance of substandard material saturating the market.
EA WARNINGS
-
Fixed Lot Size:
- Version 1.0 operates on a fixed lot size(0.01), providing a straightforward approach to risk management. This ensures consistency and control in your trading activities.
-
Recommended Timeframes:
- To maximize the EA's effectiveness, I recommend utilizing it on the M5, M1, and M15 timeframes. These intervals have shown robust performance during the development and testing phases.
-
News Event Precaution:
- Exercise caution during significant news events. It is advisable to turn off the EA temporarily during important news releases to mitigate potential volatility and unpredictable market conditions.
-
Optimal Trading Hours:
- The EA has exhibited exceptional performance during the 7 am to 1 pm (London time) window. This period aligns with key market activity and liquidity, enhancing the EA's ability to identify and capitalize on trading opportunities.
-
Flexible Operation:
- While the suggested time frame and hours offer optimal conditions, the decision to run the EA continuously is at your discretion. Consider your risk tolerance, personal schedule, and market conditions when deciding on the EA's operating hours.