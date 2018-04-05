LowKey Gold Scalp

                                               Gold Scalping EA(MT5) - Your Path to Steady Account Growth(version1.0)

  • Gold Scalping Focus:
    • Targeting gold market for optimal trading opportunities.
  • Fixed Parameters:
    • Reliable and consistent strategy with fixed parameters( CANT BE CHANGED)
  • ECN Account and VPS Recommended:
    • Ensure seamless execution and minimal latency for optimal results.
  • Ideal for Small Accounts:
    • Perfect for a $150 account aiming for steady growth.
  • Fixed Lot Size:
    • 0.01 lot size for controlled risk and position sizing.
  • Trailing Take Profit:
    • Utilizing a trailing take profit mechanism for maximizing gains.

  1. No Perfect EA:

    • It's essential to understand that no EA, regardless of its track record, guarantees success in future trades. Markets are dynamic, and adaptability is a core principle.

  2. Six Years of Experience:

    • With half a dozen years spent navigating the complexities of the financial markets, this EA is a product of hands-on experience and continuous learning.

  3. Humble Creation:

    • Crafted in a humble manner, this EA is a practical and realistic tool designed to assist traders, acknowledging the inherent uncertainties of the market.

  4. No False Promises:

    • Unlike numerous offerings in the market, this EA comes with no fake promises or exaggerated claims. Transparency is the cornerstone of its development.

  5. Fair Pricing:

    • The pricing of this EA reflects a fair evaluation, considering the quality and sincerity behind its creation. It stands in contrast to the abundance of substandard material saturating the market.

                              

                                                                                       EA WARNINGS

  1. Fixed Lot Size:

    • Version 1.0 operates on a fixed lot size(0.01), providing a straightforward approach to risk management. This ensures consistency and control in your trading activities.

  2. Recommended Timeframes:

    • To maximize the EA's effectiveness, I recommend utilizing it on the M5, M1, and M15 timeframes. These intervals have shown robust performance during the development and testing phases.

  3. News Event Precaution:

    • Exercise caution during significant news events. It is advisable to turn off the EA temporarily during important news releases to mitigate potential volatility and unpredictable market conditions.

  4. Optimal Trading Hours:

    • The EA has exhibited exceptional performance during the 7 am to 1 pm (London time) window. This period aligns with key market activity and liquidity, enhancing the EA's ability to identify and capitalize on trading opportunities.

  5. Flexible Operation:

    • While the suggested time frame and hours offer optimal conditions, the decision to run the EA continuously is at your discretion. Consider your risk tolerance, personal schedule, and market conditions when deciding on the EA's operating hours.







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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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