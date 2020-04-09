TrailingTradePro

TrailingTrader MT5 – Trailing Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Script

Upon activation of the TrailingTrader script, open positions of specified trading instruments in the quote window will automatically implement an intelligent trailing stop strategy. This helps traders lock in profits and manage risks without the need for manual monitoring and adjustments.

Core Configuration Parameters

Symbol : Specify the trading instruments for which trailing stops should be applied. Use English commas (,) to separate multiple instruments (e.g., EURUSD,GBPUSD).

: Specify the trading instruments for which trailing stops should be applied. Use English commas (,) to separate multiple instruments (e.g., EURUSD,GBPUSD). Magic : The identifier code (Magic Number) that matches the open positions you wish to apply the trailing stop to. Enter -1 if no filtering by Magic Number is required.

: The identifier code (Magic Number) that matches the open positions you wish to apply the trailing stop to. Enter -1 if no filtering by Magic Number is required. Comm : The comment that needs to match the open positions. Leave this field blank if no filtering by comments is needed.

: The comment that needs to match the open positions. Leave this field blank if no filtering by comments is needed. TrailingDistance : The point threshold at which the trailing stop is activated (i.e., once the position's profit reaches this number of points, the script automatically activates the trailing stop).

: The point threshold at which the trailing stop is activated (i.e., once the position's profit reaches this number of points, the script automatically activates the trailing stop). TrailingCallBack: The callback points for the trailing stop (once activated, if the market price retraces to this number of points, a profitable close will be triggered).

Working Principle

Once an open position is in profit and its profit reaches the set value of TrailingDistance, the script automatically activates the trailing stop. It sets the stop-loss line at “current market price - callback points”.

If the market price continues to move favorably, the stop-loss line will adjust accordingly, locking in additional profits.

When the market price reverses and touches the stop-loss line, the script executes a close operation, ensuring that earned profits are secured.

For multiple open positions of the same instrument, the trailing stop operates independently. Once all orders exceed the set profit range, their stop-loss lines will be adjusted simultaneously, providing unified risk control across the entire portfolio.

Key Features

Manual Trading Compatibility : Ideal for traders who prefer manual order placement but cannot monitor the market continuously. Once the trailing stop is triggered, it ensures that orders exit at a profit, avoiding profit erosion.

: Ideal for traders who prefer manual order placement but cannot monitor the market continuously. Once the trailing stop is triggered, it ensures that orders exit at a profit, avoiding profit erosion. EA Trading Integration : Compatible with Expert Advisors (EAs). By using Magic Numbers or Comments, the script can precisely match orders generated by EAs, offering intervention-based trailing stop management and enhancing EA trading risk controls.

: Compatible with Expert Advisors (EAs). By using Magic Numbers or Comments, the script can precisely match orders generated by EAs, offering intervention-based trailing stop management and enhancing EA trading risk controls. Multi-Condition Filtering: Supports filtering based on instrument, Magic Number, and comments, allowing trailing stops to be applied only to targeted orders. This flexibility accommodates various trading needs.

Activation Requirements

Ensure that the computer running MT5 is operational 24/7 with a stable internet connection to prevent interruptions in script execution.

It is recommended to synchronize the script with an official MT5 Virtual Private Server (VPS) post-activation. This ensures round-the-clock account monitoring and uninterrupted execution of the trailing stop strategy, unaffected by local device shutdowns or network outages.

By integrating these features, TrailingTrader MT5 provides a robust solution for securing profits and managing risks efficiently, catering to both manual traders and those utilizing automated strategies.