Mean Reversion EA From Funded Traders

Introduction

This trading bot is designed specifically for me as a funded trader. It will help you achieve success in the fast-paced world of forex trading. With advanced algorithms and customizable settings, this EA is perfect for those looking to enter the market.

EA's advantages

The Expert Advisor's trades during testing match perfectly with real trading, which is very important.

It can work with any brokers.

It can work with different timeframes: H1, H2, H3. Best results on H1.

It includes realistic trading costs like slippage, commission and swap.

It was created and tested with advanced methods such as Walk Forward Matrix, Monte Carlo Simulation and Risk Management Technique.

It works well with PROP FIRMS.

Note: If you use this EA to trade with prop firms, be aware of the MAXIMUM CAPITAL ALLOCATION LIMIT set by the firms. You can contact us for more detailed advice before using it.

Past Results

Performance on MT5:

Number of trades: 24 trades/year



Profit Factor: 2.18



Sharpe Ratio: 1.47

Performance on SQX (StrategyQuant X), a professional backtesting software:

Number of trades: 24 trades/year



Profit Factor: 2.27



Sharpe Ratio: 1.3

You can check my funded account records to verify the performance of the bots I’ve used for trading, ensuring transparency and trust in their effectiveness:





Key Features and recommendations

Currency Pair: AUDCAD

Timeframe: H1 (1 hour)

Account Type: Swing Trading

Account Size to Challenge: $10,000

Trading Lot Size: 0.1 lot

Note: Traders can change the trading lot size from 0.1 to higher. With a lot size of 0.1 and a starting balance of $1000, the risk of losing your account is 0%. However, if you increase the lot size to 0.3 and keep the same starting balance of $1000, the risk of losing your account goes up to 3%. Be careful with risk management when adjusting your lot size.

Risk Warning

Before you buy the EA, please understand the risks. Just because it worked well in the past doesn’t mean it will always make money (it can also lose money like in the screenshots). Only invest money that you can afford to lose.

Advice

To maximize performance and reduce drawdown, especially for prop firm accounts, I recommend purchasing multiple bots with different symbols, timeframes, and strategies. Diversification is key to stable profits.

Contact Information

After you buy, you can contact us for help with installation and setup instructions.