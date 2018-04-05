Mean Reversion EA From Funded Traders

Introduction

This trading bot is designed specifically for me as a funded trader. It will help you achieve success in the fast-paced world of forex trading. With advanced algorithms and customizable settings, this EA is perfect for those looking to enter the market.


EA's advantages

The Expert Advisor's trades during testing match perfectly with real trading, which is very important.

  • It can work with any brokers.

  • It can work with different timeframes:  H1, H2, H3. Best results on H1.

  • It includes realistic trading costs like slippage, commission and swap.

  • It was created and tested with  advanced methods such as Walk Forward Matrix, Monte Carlo Simulation and Risk Management Technique.

  • It works well with PROP FIRMS.

Note: If you use this EA to trade with prop firms, be aware of the MAXIMUM CAPITAL ALLOCATION LIMIT set by the firms. You can contact us for more detailed advice before using it.


Past Results

  • Performance on MT5: 

    • Number of trades: 24 trades/year

    • Profit Factor: 2.18

    • Sharpe Ratio: 1.47

  • Performance on SQX (StrategyQuant X), a professional backtesting software: 

    • Number of trades: 24 trades/year

    • Profit Factor: 2.27

    • Sharpe Ratio: 1.3

You can check my funded account records to verify the performance of the bots I’ve used for trading, ensuring transparency and trust in their effectiveness: https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=82c30bbaa4cf&amp;amp;amp;lang=en


Key Features and recommendations

  • Currency Pair: AUDCAD

  • Timeframe: H1 (1 hour)

  • Account Type: Swing Trading

  • Account Size to Challenge: $10,000

  • Trading Lot Size: 0.1 lot

Note: Traders can change the trading lot size from 0.1 to higher. With a lot size of 0.1 and a starting balance of $1000, the risk of losing your account is 0%. However, if you increase the lot size to 0.3 and keep the same starting balance of $1000, the risk of losing your account goes up to 3%. Be careful with risk management when adjusting your lot size.


Risk Warning 

Before you buy the EA, please understand the risks. Just because it worked well in the past doesn’t mean it will always make money (it can also lose money like in the screenshots). Only invest money that you can afford to lose.


Advice

To maximize performance and reduce drawdown, especially for prop firm accounts, I recommend purchasing multiple bots with different symbols, timeframes, and strategies. Diversification is key to stable profits.


Contact Information

After you buy, you can contact us for help with installation and setup instructions.


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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