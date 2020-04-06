BiaoXXXUSD

This is an EA that can trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously. One or more of them can be selected through the parameter settings page. If no currency pair is selected, the current chart currency pair will be used for transactions.

The trading strategy uses the moving average as a buying and selling signal, issuing buy or sell orders through the gold intersection. The parameters that have been tested are as follows:

Lots=0.01; (The starting number of open positions, the smaller the value, the lower the risk)
MaximumRisk=0.02; (The maximum number of adventurous hands, the smaller the value, the lower the risk)
DecreaseFactor=3; (Reduction coefficient)
MovingPeriod=12; (Movement cycle)
MovingShift=6; (Offset value)

When selecting currency pair parameters for simultaneous transactions, true indicates selected, and false indicates not selected. If all are false, select the current chart currency for the transaction.

XAUUSD_ Used=true;
EURUSD_ Used=true;
GBPUSD_ Used=true;
AUDUSD_ Used=true;
NZDUSD_ Used=true;
USDCHF_ Used=true;

For more detailed information, please refer to the test report and test screenshots.

 
