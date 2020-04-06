BiaoXAUUSD

This is an EA using the moving average as an indicator.

The parameters are as follows:

Lots=0.1 (number of hands at opening)

MaximumRisk=0.02 (maximum risk coefficient)

DecreaseFactor=3 (Risk Factor)

MovingPeriod=12 (calculated time period)

MovingShift=6 (time period offset)

Trading strategy: When the closing price is higher than the average price and the opening price is lower than the average price, make a purchase order.

When the closing price is less than the average price and the opening price is greater than the average price, make a sell order.



For more detailed information, please refer to the screenshot and report of the transaction test.

 
