Easy Prop 1 MT4

1

Introducing the ultimate forex EA designed specifically to help you pass prop firm challenges: Easy Prop 1. This expert advisor is the perfect tool for individuals who are looking to achieve success in their trading journey and pass prop firm challenges like FTMO and My Forex Fund. While no trading system can guarantee success, Easy Prop 1 is designed to provide you with an edge in the market and help you achieve your trading goals.

One of the key features of Easy Prop 1 is its advanced risk management system, which limits your risk to just 0.5% or 1% per trade. This means you can trade with confidence, knowing that you're protected from excessive risk exposure. Additionally, with just two trades executed per day, you can rest assured that you're not overtrading and risking your account.

Offer ! Offer ! Offer ! Unlock the Best Deal: Get the Hottest Mt5 Easy Prop1, Now in Mt4! For just $99, this incredible offer is available for 3 days only. After that, the price jumps to $200.

When you purchase Easy Prop 1, you'll receive a detailed manual that provides you with all the information you need to customize the EA to your trading preferences. With this information, you'll be able to tailor the EA to your specific trading plan, maximizing your chances of success.

This EA specializes in trading major currency USDJPY. 

Not only is the Easy Prop 1 highly effective, it's also incredibly affordable. For a limited time, we're offering this EA at an unbeatable price. However, once 5 copies have been sold, the price will increase, so act fast to secure your copy at this amazing price.

Whether you're a new trader or an experienced pro, Easy Prop 1 can help you in your trading and prop challenge. So why wait? Order now and start taking your trading to the next level!

Features

  1.  Entirely automated system with adaptive inputs.
  2.  Uses pending orders to enter the market to reduce unwanted market expense like slippage and swaps.
  3.  Good return with the given risk.
  4.  Risk Management to set percent of risk to trade with on each trade.
  5. Follows strict money management with hard stop loss and hard take profit for every trade.
  6. Does not use gird functionality or martingale or other very risky methods.
  7. Tested on IC market, FTMO, FIVERS, MFF, Tick Mill 2018-2022.
  8.  Good for prop trading and funded accounts, like FTMO, FIVERS, MFF or others, message me after purchase to send you set files.

For Easy Setup

  1. Open 15min timeframe charts on USDJPY. Note: Time Frame doesn't matter until it's below 1hr. 
  2. Start EA on 15 min USDJPY chart and make sure to set different magic number.
  3. Set the suited money management, fixed lot, risk percent. 
  4. 0.5% risk per trade will be good to pass prop firm challenge. You can use 0.75% or 1% to pass the challenge quickly. Do not use more then 1%risk per trade.
Portfolio Option: Not only can you utilize Easy Prop 1 for single pairs, but we also provide set files for a portfolio of 5 currency pairs. This portfolio approach helps minimize risk while retaining profit potential. This versatility makes Easy Prop 1 suitable for traders of all levels.

In Case of any queries plz comment down or DM me in mql5 messenger.



Filter:
Moi11
102
Moi11 2023.09.27 08:26 
 

Unfortunately, a negative rating without stars is not possible

Reply to review